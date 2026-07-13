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Charlotte • #10 • SF

Michael Ajayi

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Last Game

Fri, Apr 17 |
AMZN
@ Orlando Magic (45-37)
  • Kia Center
90
Final
121
Game Recap

Eastern Southeast Standings

Team W-L L10 STRK
ATL
 46-36 6-4 L1
ORL
 45-37 7-3 L1
CHA
 44-38 6-4 W1
MIA
 43-39 5-5 W2
WAS
 17-65 0-10 L10
Full Standings
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Player Bio

HT/WT: 6-7, 228 lbs
Birthplace: Kent, WA
Age: 23
School: Butler
Experience: R