Last Game
Fri, Apr 17 |
AMZN
@ Orlando Magic (45-37)
- Kia Center
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1:21
Timberwolves Don't Improve Stock After LaMelo Ball Move
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1:45
NBA Offseason Grades: Charlotte Hornets
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1:54
Moves Lakers Can Make to Become Title Contenders
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1:27
Reports: Lakers Sign Quentin Grimes and Collin Sexton
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12:09
Biggest Questions for NBA's Eastern Conference
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1:10
Hornets: What's the Post-LaMelo Ball Plan?
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8:51
Miles Bridges Traded to the Suns
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0:48
Breaking: Hornets Trade Miles Bridges to the Suns
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1:52
Heat Looking to Load Up on Shooting After Giannis Trade?
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1:47
Should the Raptors Trade for Ja Morant?
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9:05
Expectations For Hornets After Trading Away LaMelo Ball
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1:56
Where does LaMelo Ball-Anthony Edwards combo rank among NBA's best?
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1:40
Hornets To Re-Sign Coby White To 3-Year, $74M Deal
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1:22
Is Trading LaMelo Ball Best for the Hornets?
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1:41
Expectations For the Charlotte Hornets
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1:51
Projecting the Timberwolves' New-Look Lineup
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11:15
LaMelo Ball Joins Anthony Edwards on the Timberwolves
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1:17
What Are the Expectations for the Timberwolves?
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1:58
Expectations for the Post-LaMelo Hornets
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1:27
Breaking Down the Timberwolves' New-Look Roster
Top Michael Ajayi News
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Hornets' Michael Ajayi: Nets two-way contract with Hornets
The Hornets are signing Ajayi to a two-year two-way contract Friday, Tony Jones of The Athletic reports.
The rookie forward went undrafted out of Butler, but Charlotte seems impressed enough by his collegiate resume to offer him a two-way roster spot. Ajayi figures to participate in the Summer League in July, and then most of his development is likely to come with the G League's Greensboro Swarm in 2026-27.... See More ... See Less
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Player Bio
|HT/WT: 6-7, 228 lbs
|Birthplace: Kent, WA
|Age: 23
|School: Butler
|Experience: R