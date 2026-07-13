The Hornets are signing Ajayi to a two-year two-way contract Friday, Tony Jones of The Athletic reports.

The rookie forward went undrafted out of Butler, but Charlotte seems impressed enough by his collegiate resume to offer him a two-way roster spot. Ajayi figures to participate in the Summer League in July, and then most of his development is likely to come with the G League's Greensboro Swarm in 2026-27.