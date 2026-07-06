The Nets selected Evans with the No. 33 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft and traded his rights to the Timberwolves, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

In the deal that sent Julius Randle to Brooklyn and Nic Claxton to Chicago, Minnesota picked up the No. 33 overall pick and used it on Evans, who somewhat surprisingly fell to the Round 2. The 20-year-old logged 74 regular-season appearances for Duke, averaging 11.0 points, 2.2 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.4 blocks and 0.5 steals over 21.2 minutes per contest. Although he's not the most athletic player in the draft, he's certainly one of the most accurate, as evidenced by his career 38.0 percent shooting from downtown. Evans will compete for backup minutes behind LaMelo Ball, following a blockbuster trade that sent Naz Reid and numerous picks to Charlotte.