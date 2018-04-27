2018 NFL Draft order: Every pick each team has for Day 2 and the entire draft
Find out exactly where your team will be selecting for every pick in the 2018 NFL Draft
The draft order has changed multiple times, thanks to all the trades that have gone down in the NFL over the past few months, and especially during Round 1 on Thursday.
Knowing the exact spot where your team will be making its next pick can be the most difficult thing to keep track of during the 2018 NFL Draft.
The Rams held the 23rd overall pick in the draft when the month of April started. However, after trading the pick to New England for Brandin Cooks, Rams fans won't even need to tune in to the first two rounds of the draft and that's because, barring a trade, the Rams won't be making their first pick of 2018 until the third round. The Rams are one of three teams this year -- along with the Texans and Chiefs -- that don't currently hold a first-round pick.
As a matter of fact, the Bills have as many picks in the top 100 (six) as the Eagles, Giants, Jets, Lions and Titans each have in the entire draft.
With that in mind, let's take a team-by-team look at all 256 picks, starting with the Cardinals. Also, keep in mind that the order below will change if any team decides to pull off a trade over the next 72 hours.
Team-by-team draft order
Arizona Cardinals
Total picks: Eight
(Pick number, round, overall pick)
(1) 1-10. Arizona Cardinals (From Oakland)
(2) 2-47. Arizona Cardinals
(3) 3-79. Arizona Cardinals
(4) 3-97. Arizona Cardinals (Compensatory)
(5) 4-134. Arizona Cardinals (Compensatory)
(6) 5-152. Arizona Cardinals
(7) 6-182. Arizona Cardinals (From Denver)
(8) 7-254. Arizona Cardinals (Compensatory)
Atlanta Falcons
Total picks: Seven
(1) 1-26. Atlanta Falcons
(2) 2-58. Atlanta Falcons
(3) 3-90. Atlanta Falcons
(4) 4-126. Atlanta Falcons
(5) 6-200. Atlanta Falcons
(6) 7-244. Atlanta Falcons
(7) 7-256. Atlanta Falcons (Compensatory, Mr. Irrelevant pick)
Baltimore Ravens
Total picks: Eight
(1) 1-25. Baltimore Ravens (From Tennessee)
(2) 1-32. Baltimore Ravens (From Philadelphia)
(3) 1-65. Baltimore Ravens.
(4) 3-83. Baltimore Ravens
(5) 4-118. Baltimore Ravens
(6) 5-132. Baltimore Ravens (From Philadelphia)
(7) 6-190. Baltimore Ravens
(8) 7-238. Baltimore Ravens
Buffalo Bills
Total picks: Eight
(1) 1-7. Buffalo Bills (From Tampa Bay)
(2) 1-16. Buffalo Bills (From Baltimore)
(3) 3-96. Buffalo Bills (From Philadelphia)
(4) 4-121. Buffalo Bills
(5) 5-154. Buffalo Bills (from Baltimore)
(6) 6-166. Buffalo Bills (From Jacksonville)
(7) 6-187. Buffalo Bills (From Cincinnati)
(8) 7-255. Buffalo Bills (From Tampa Bay)
Carolina Panthers
Total picks: Eight
(1) 1-24. Carolina Panthers
(2) 2-55. Carolina Panthers
(3) 3-85. Carolina Panthers (From Buffalo)
(4) 3-88. Carolina Panthers
(5) 5-161. Carolina Panthers
(6) 6-197. Carolina Panthers
(7) 7-234. Carolina Panthers (From Chargers through Buffalo)
(8) 7-242. Carolina Panthers
Chicago Bears
Total picks: Seven
(1) 1-8. Chicago Bears
(2) 2-29. Chicago Bears
(3) 4-105. Chicago Bears
(4) 4-115. Chicago Bears (From Arizona)
(5) 5-145. Chicago Bears
(6) 6-181. Chicago Bears
(7) 7-224. Chicago Bears
Cincinnati Bengals
Total picks: 10
(1) 1-21. Cincinnati Bengals (From Buffalo)
(2) 2-46. Cincinnati Bengals
(3) 3-77. Cincinnati Bengals
(4) 3-100. Cincinnati Bengals (Compensatory)
(5) 5-151. Cincinnati Bengals
(6) 5-158. Cincinnati Bengals (From Buffalo)
(7) 5-170. Cincinnati Bengals (Compensatory)
(8) 7-249. Cincinnati Bengals (From New England)
(9) 7-252. Cincinnati Bengals (Compensatory)
(10) 7-253. Cincinnati Bengals (Compensatory)
Cleveland Browns
Total picks: Nine
(1) 1-1. Cleveland Browns
(2) 1-4. Cleveland Browns (From Houston)
(3) 2-33. Cleveland Browns
(4) 2-35. Cleveland Browns (From Houston)
(5) 2-64. Cleveland Browns (From Philadelphia)
(6) 4-114. Cleveland Browns (From Green Bay)
(7) 5-150. Cleveland Browns (From Green Bay)
(8) 6-175. Cleveland Browns
(9) 6-205. Cleveland Browns (From New England)
Dallas Cowboys
Total picks: 10
(1) 1-19. Dallas Cowboys
(2) 2-50. Dallas Cowboys
(3) 3-81. Dallas Cowboys
(4) 4-116. Dallas Cowboys
(5) 4-137. Dallas Cowboys (Compensatory)
(6) 5-171. Dallas Cowboys (Compensatory)
(7) 6-192. Dallas Cowboys (From Seattle through Oakland)
(8) 6-193. Dallas Cowboys
(9) 6-208. Dallas Cowboys (Compensatory)
(10) 7-236. Dallas Cowboys
Denver Broncos
Total picks: Seven
(1) 1-5. Denver Broncos
(2) 2-40. Denver Broncos
(3) 3-71. Denver Broncos
(4) 3-99. Denver Broncos (Compensatory)
(5) 4-113. Denver Broncos (From Washington)
(6) 5-149. Denver Broncos (From Washington)
(7) 5-160. Denver Broncos (From L.A. Rams)
Detroit Lions
Total picks: Six
(1) 1-20. Detroit Lions
(2) 2-51. Detroit Lions
(3) 3-82. Detroit Lions
(4) 4-117. Detroit Lions
(5) 5-153. Detroit Lions
(6) 7-237. Detroit Lions
Green Bay Packers
Total picks: 13
(1) 1-18. Green Bay Packers (From Seattle)
(2) 2-45. Green Bay Packers
(3) 3-76. Green Bay Packers
(4) 4-101. Green Bay Packers (From Cleveland)
(5) 4-133. Green Bay Packers (Compensatory)
(6) 5-138. Green Bay Packers (From Cleveland)
(7) 6-147. Green Bay Packers (From New Orleans)
(8) 5-172. Green Bay Packers (Compensatory)
(9) 5-174. Green Bay Packers (Compensatory)
(10) 6-186. Green Bay Packers
(11) 6-207. Green Bay Packers (Compensatory)
(12) 7-232. Green Bay Packers
(13) 7-239. Green Bay Packers (From Buffalo)
Houston Texans
Total picks: Seven
(1) 3-68. Houston Texans
(2) 3-80. Houston Texans (From Seattle)
(3) 3-98. Houston Texans (Compensatory)
(4) 6-177. Houston Texans
(5) 6-211. Houston Texans (Compensatory)
(6) 6-214. Houston Texans (Compensatory)
(7) 7-222. Houston Texans
Indianapolis Colts
Total picks: Nine
(1) 1-6. Indianapolis Colts (From N.Y. Jets)
(2) 2-36. Indianapolis Colts
(3) 2-37. Indianapolis Colts (From N.Y. Jets)
(4) 2-49. Indianapolis Colts (From Seattle through N.Y. Jets)
(5) 3-67. Indianapolis Colts
(6) 4-104. Indianapolis Colts
(7) 5-140. Indianapolis Colts
(8) 6-178. Indianapolis Colts
(9) 7-221. Indianapolis Colts
Jacksonville Jaguars
Total picks: Seven
(1) 1-29. Jacksonville Jaguars
(2) 2-61. Jacksonville Jaguars
(3) 3-93. Jacksonville Jaguars
(4) 4-129. Jacksonville Jaguars
(5) 6-203. Jacksonville Jaguars
(6) 7-230. Jacksonville Jaguars (From Cincinnati)
(7) 7-247. Jacksonville Jaguars
Kansas City Chiefs
Total picks: Eight
(1) 2-54. Kansas City Chiefs
(2) 3-78. Kansas City Chiefs (From Washington)
(3) 3-86. Kansas City Chiefs
(4) 4-122. Kansas City Chiefs
(5) 4-124. Kansas City Chiefs (From L.A. Rams)
(6) 6-196. Kansas City Chiefs
(7) 7-233. Kansas City Chiefs (From Arizona)
(8) 7-243. Kansas City Chiefs (From Tennessee)
Los Angeles Chargers
Total picks: Seven
(1) 1-17. Los Angeles Chargers
(2) 2-48. Los Angeles Chargers
(3) 3-84. Los Angeles Chargers
(4) 4-119. Los Angeles Chargers
(5) 5-155. Los Angeles Chargers
(6) 6-191. Los Angeles Chargers
(7) 7-251. Los Angeles Chargers (Compensatory)
Los Angeles Rams
Total picks: Eight
(1) 3-87. Los Angeles Rams
(2) 4-111. Los Angeles Rams (From Miami)
(3) 4-135. Los Angeles Rams (Compensatory, from Giants)
(4) 4-136. Los Angeles Rams (Compensatory, from Patriots)
(5) 6-176. Los Angeles Rams (From Giants)
(6) 6-183. Los Angeles Rams (From Miami)
(7) 6-194. Los Angeles Rams (From Detroit)
(8) 6-195. Los Angeles Rams (From Buffalo)
Miami Dolphins
Total picks: Eight
(1) 1-11. Miami Dolphins
(2) 2-42. Miami Dolphins
(3) 3-73. Miami Dolphins
(4) 4-123. Miami Dolphins (From Carolina through Cleveland)
(5) 4-131. Miami Dolphins (From New England through Philadelphia)
(6) 6-209. Miami Dolphins (Compensatory, rom Kansas City through L.A. Rams)
(7) 7-227. Miami Dolphins (From San Francisco)
(8) 7-229. Miami Dolphins
Minnesota Vikings
Total picks: Eight
(1) 1-30. Minnesota Vikings
(2) 2-62. Minnesota Vikings
(3) 3-94. Minnesota Vikings
(4) 5-167. Minnesota Vikings
(5) 6-204. Minnesota Vikings
(6) 6-213. Minnesota Vikings (Compensatory)
(7) 6-218. Minnesota Vikings (Compensatory)
(8) 7-225. Minnesota Vikings
New England Patriots
Total picks: Eight
(1) 1-23. New England Patriots (From L.A. Rams)
(2) 1-31. New England Patriots
(3) 2-43. New England Patriots (From San Francisco)
(4) 2-63. New England Patriots
(5) 3-95. New England Patriots
(6) 6-198. New England Patriots (From L.A. Rams)
(7) 6-210. New England Patriots (Compensatory, from Oakland)
(8) 7-219. New England Patriots (From Cleveland)
New Orleans Saints
Total picks: Seven
(1) 1-14. New Orleans Saints (From Green Bay)
(2) 3-91. New Orleans Saints
(3) 4-127. New Orleans Saints
(4) 5-164. New Orleans Saints
(5) 6-189. New Orleans Saints (From Arizona)
(6) 6-201. New Orleans Saints
(7) 7-245. New Orleans Saints
New York Giants
Total picks: Six
(1) 1-2. New York Giants
(2) 2-34. New York Giants
(3) 3-66. New York Giants
(4) 3-69. New York Giants (From Tampa Bay)
(5) 4-108. New York Giants (From Tampa Bay)
(6) 5-139. New York Giants
New York Jets
Total picks: Eight
(1) 1-3. New York Jets (From Indianapolis)
(2) 3-72. New York Jets
(3) 4-107. New York Jets
(4) 5-157. New York Jets (From Dallas)
(5) 6-179. New York Jets
(6) 7-235. New York Jets (From Seattle)
Oakland Raiders
Total picks: 11
(1) 1-15. Oakland Raiders (From Arizona)
(2) 2-41. Oakland Raiders
(3) 3-75. Oakland Raiders
(4) 3-79. Oakland Raiders (From Arizona)
(5) 4-110. Oakland Raiders
(6) 5-152. Oakland Raiders (From Arizona)
(7) 5-159. Oakland Raiders (from Kansas City through Cleveland and New England)
(8) 5-173. Oakland Raiders (Compensatory, from Dallas)
(9) 6-185. Oakland Raiders
(10) 6-212. Oakland Raiders (Compensatory)
(11) 6-216. Oakland Raiders (Compensatory)
(12) 6-217. Oakland Raiders (Compensatory)
(13) 7-228. Oakland Raiders
Philadelphia Eagles
Total picks: Six
(2) 2-52. Philadelphia Eagles (From Baltimore)
(2) 4-130. Philadelphia Eagles (From Minnesota)
(3) 4-125. Philadelphia Eagles (From Baltimore)
(4) 5-169. Philadelphia Eagles
(5) 6-206. Philadelphia Eagles
(6) 7-250. Philadelphia Eagles (Reacquired from Seattle through New England and Seattle)
Pittsburgh Steelers
Total picks: Eight
(1) 1-28. Pittsburgh Steelers
(2) 2-60. Pittsburgh Steelers
(3) 3-79. Pittsburgh Steelers (From Oakland)
(4) 3-92. Pittsburgh Steelers
(5) 5-148. Pittsburgh Steelers (From San Francisco)
(6) 5-165. Pittsburgh Steelers
(7) 7-220. Pittsburgh Steelers (From N.Y. Giants)
(8) 7-246. Pittsburgh Steelers
San Francisco 49ers
Total picks: Nine
(1) 1-9. San Francisco 49ers
(2) 2-59. San Francisco 49ers (From New Orleans)
(3) 3-70. San Francisco 49ers (From Chicago)
(4) 3-74. San Francisco 49ers
(5) 4-128. San Francisco 49ers (From Pittsburgh)
(6) 5-143. San Francisco 49ers (From N.Y. Jets)
(7) 6-184. San Francisco 49ers
(8) 7-223. San Francisco 49ers (From Tampa Bay through Miami)
(9) 7-240. San Francisco 49ers (from Kansas City)
Seattle Seahawks
Total picks: 10
(1) 1-27. Seattle Seahawks (From Green Bay)
(2) 3-76. Seattle Seahawks (From Green Bay)
(3) 4-120. Seattle Seahawks
(4) 5-141. Seattle Seahawks (From Houston)
(5) 5-146. Seattle Seahawks (From Oakland)
(6) 5-156. Seattle Seahawks (Reacquired from Philadelphia)
(7) 5-168. Seattle Seahawks (From New England)
(8) 6-186. Seattle Seahawks (From Green Bay)
(9) 7-226. Seattle Seahawks (From N.Y. Jets)
(10) 7-248. Seattle Seahawks (From Minnesota)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Total picks: Seven
(1) 1-12. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (From Buffalo)
(2) 2-38. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
(3) 4-102. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (From N.Y. Giants)
(4) 5-144. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
(5) 6-180. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
(6) 6-202. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (From Pittsburgh through Cleveland and Pittsburgh)
(7) 7-255. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Compensatory)
Tennessee Titans
Total picks: Seven
(1) 1-22. Tennessee Titans (From Baltimore)
(2) 2-57. Tennessee Titans
(3) 3-89. Tennessee Titans
(5) 5-162. Tennessee Titans
(6) 6-199. Tennessee Titans
(7) 7-215. Tennessee Titans (From Baltimore)
Washington Redskins
Total picks: Eight
(1) 1-13. Washington Redskins
(2) 2-44. Washington Redskins
(3) 4-109. Washington Redskins (From San Francisco through Denver)
(4) 5-142. Washington Redskins (From Denver)
(5) 5-163. Washington Redskins (From Atlanta through Denver)
(6) 6-188. Washington Redskins
(7) 7-231. Washington Redskins
(8) 7-241. Washington Redskins (From L.A. Rams)
