2019 NFL Draft: Baltimore Ravens team needs, draft picks, prospects to watch

Like it or not, this is Lamar Jackson's team. And since it's likely that Joe Flacco will be elsewhere in 2019, it stands to reason that the Ravens need to build around him. For starters, that means bolstering the offensive line. It also means finding Jackson legitimate deep threats, and perhaps even a dynamic running back to join him in the backfield. This offseason will be all about addressing those key needs.

Here's what you need to know about the Baltimore Ravens and the 2019 NFL Draft.

2019 draft picks

Round 1: Baltimore

Round 2: None

Round 3: Baltimore

Round 4: Baltimore

Round 5: Baltimore

Round 6: Baltimore, Tennessee

Round 7: None

The Ravens sent their second-round pick to the Eagles as part of the trade that allowed them to move into the first round and draft Lamar Jackson in 2018. The team received the Titans' sixth-rounder in a trade for Kamalei Correa. Baltimore traded its seventh-round pick to Jacksonville in exchange for Luke Bowanko.

Biggest offseason needs

Interior offensive line



Wide receiver

Linebacker

Pass rusher

Running back

Safety

Defensive line

For as good as the Ravens' running game was over the final seven regular season games, the offensive line was exposed by the Chargers in the wild-card matchup. And while Jackson will need to get better as a passer, it definitely won't happen if he doesn't have time to throw. Jackson could also use a consistent big-play wide receiver to complement all stable of tight end and a potent running game.

On defense, linebacker C.J. Mosley will hit free agency unless he gets a new deal. Same holds for Terrell Suggs, who is 36. And even though Eric Weddle had another fantastic season, he just turned 34. Depth at all three positions make sense this offseason.

Prospects to watch

Chris Lindstrom, OL, Boston College

Lindstrom, who has strong hands and is nimble for his size, shows good footwork to manipulate defenders in the running game. He's also proficient on combo-blocks and easily gets to second level.

D.K. Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss

Metcalf played in just seven games for Ole Miss because of a neck injury. But he declared for the draft in late November, a clear indication that he has no health concerns heading into draft season. Metcalf eats up cushion against cornerbacks, smoothly gets into breaks and is good at creating separation downfield using his long strides. He also shows soft hands when hauling in long-arcing throws, as well as the ability to high-point the ball on fade routes. There are questions about his experience, and the offense he played in at Ole Miss, but if he can assuage those concerns he could be the first wideout drafted.

Kelvin Harmon, WR, NC State

Harmon is one of the best wide receivers in this class and is coming off his second 1,000-yard season for the Wolfpack. He has the ability to get in and out of breaks, sets up cornerbacks with his footwork, can make contested catches, and is a physical after-the-catch runner who also happens to be a willing blocker.

Devin White, LB, LSU

White is one of the most dynamic players in the draft. He's a sideline-to-sideline thumper who would immediately solidify the middle of the defense, making life easier for both the front four and the secondary. White is sometimes a split-second slow to diagnose what's happening in front of him but has the first-step athleticism to make up for it.

Jachai Polite, EDGE, Florida

Polite came out of nowhere in 2018 for the Gators. He finished his junior season with 11 sacks and 18 tackles for loss. Polite is Powerfully and compactly built, and reminiscent of James Harrison -- but with more athleticism.

Montez Sweat, EDGE, Mississippi State

Sweat doesn't have Nick Bosa's athleticism and isn't nearly as dynamic, but he'll likely be on the board late in Round 1. And don't be fooled, Sweat can play; he had 11.5 sacks and 14.0 tackles for loss during his senior season. That was the encore to his junior campaign, which featured 10.5 sacks and 15.5 tackles for loss.

Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, S, Florida

An instinctive player who had a huge final game for the Gators, Gardner-Johnson logged two interceptions -- including a late-game pick-six -- against Michigan in the Peach Bowl. Gardner-Johnson was something of a liability as a tackler in 2017 but he was much more aggressive this season. He can play both safety positions as well as in the slot and his versatility will make him valuable to NFL teams looking to bolster their secondary.