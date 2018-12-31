2019 NFL Draft: Cincinnati Bengals team needs, draft picks, prospects to watch

The Bengals haven't been to the playoffs since the 2015 season. In fact, in the three years since, they haven't even managed a winning record. Has Marvin Lewis' message become stale? Will Andy Dalton, who has had his season cut short by injuries twice in four years, capable of recapturing the form that helped Cincy to the playoffs in his first five years in the league? And can this defense, once among the best in the AFC, rebuild itself into something other than a laughing stock?

Here's what you need to know about the Cincinnati Bengals and the 2019 NFL Draft.

2019 draft picks

Round 1: Cincinnati

Round 2: Cincinnati

Round 3: Cincinnati

Round 4: Cincinnati

Round 5: Cincinnati

Round 6: Cincinnati, Dallas*

Round 7: Cincinnati

The Bengals have all their 2018 draft picks, in addition to a conditional sixth-round pick as part of the trade that sent Bene' Benwikere to the Cowboys.

Biggest offseason needs

Linebacker

Offensive tackle



Tight end

Interior offensive line



Defensive line

Quarterback

Cornerback

Anything that could have gone wrong for the Bengals in 2018 did, in fact, go wrong. Andy Dalton suffered a season-ending injury, A.J. Green followed a short time later, and that was after losing Tyler Eifert. It's hard to win in the NFL when you don't have your three best offensive players.

On defense, Vontaze Burfict has suffered multiple concussions, including several this season, and his playing career could be in jeopardy. Meanwhile, the rest of the defense has been abysmal at every level, which explains why they're near the bottom of the league against both the run and the pass.

Wilson's prospects to watch

Devin White, LB, LSU

White is one of the most dynamic players in the draft. He's a sideline-to-sideline thumper who would immediately solidify the middle of the defense, making life easier for both the front four and the secondary. White is sometimes a split-second slow to diagnose what's happening in front of him but has the first-step athleticism to make up for it.

Yodny Cajuste, OT, West Virginia

Extremely athletic with good feet, Cajuste was tasked with protecting Will Grier at West Virginia. When he locks on to pass rushers, he doesn't let go. He also shows the ability to pull effectively in the running game, and while he's not a technician, Cajuste keeps his head up and his weight balanced. He has the quickness to beat defensive ends to the spot on speed rushes and shows the ability to combo-block and get to second level with ease.

Noah Fant, TE, Iowa

The most athletic tight end in this draft class, Fant was underutilized at Iowa; he had just 39 receptions for 518 yards and seven touchdowns in 2018 but he's a playmaker in the mold of Evan Engram or George Kittle, and would give the Bengals a much-needed playmaker in the middle of the field.

Daniel Jones, QB, Duke

With Justin Herbert returning to college, teams will again take a much closer look at Jones, who could be the No. 2 quarterback in this class behind Ohio State's Dwayne Haskins. There's no denying that Jones has the potential to be a very good NFL quarterback. He's sneaky athletic (Jones rushed for 186 yards against UNC) and surprisingly fast when he decides to run. He also gets the ball out quickly and accurately, regularly keeps his eyes downfield as pocket closes in around him, and is able to deliver accurate throws despite pressure. He sometimes struggles with downfield throws but routinely goes throw his progressions, which will appeal to NFL teams. Also worth knowing: Jones plays for David Cutcliffe, who is considered a quarterbacks guru and oh-by-the-way, is close to Peyton and Eli Manning.

Ed Oliver, DT, Houston

The biggest concern with Oliver is his size. Can he play interior defensive line at 275 pounds? Because for all the comparisons with Aaron Donald, the Rams' All-Pro weighs more than 290. But if teams are comfortable with Oliver's weight, there's a lot to love about his game. He's damn near unblockable by just one player, and sometimes a double-team won't do it either. Oliver is perpetually in the backfield, has a non-stop motor and sideline-to-sideline speed, and checks just about every other box you could think up for a defensive lineman.

Chris Lindstrom, OL, Boston College

Lindstrom, who has strong hands and is nimble for his size, shows good footwork to manipulate defenders in the running game. He's also proficient on combo-blocks and easily gets to second level. Given the Bengals' needs in both the running game and pass protection, Lindstrom could be an obvious choice, especially if he's on the board in Round 2.