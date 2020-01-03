2020 NFL Draft: Colts team needs, draft picks, prospects to watch for Indianapolis

After receiving the stunning news of the Andrew Luck retirement just before the start of the season, the Indianapolis Colts did an admirable job early in the year but ultimately fizzled down the stretch with Jacoby Brissett under center.

Frank Reich is one of the better offensive coaches in the NFL, and the blocking squadron is one of the best in football, but this is a club in need of a strong offseason.

Here's what you need to know about the Indianapolis Colts and the 2020 NFL Draft.

2020 draft picks

Round 1: Indianapolis

Round 2: Indianapolis

Round 2: Washington

Round 3: Indianapolis

Round 4: Indianapolis

Round 5: Indianapolis

Round 6: New York Jets

Round 6: Indianapolis

Round 7: Indianapolis

As has been the case early in the Chris Ballard era, the Colts have a surplus of draft picks, a luxury for any club and great management of draft capital by Ballard.

Biggest offseason needs

Offensive tackle

Defensive line

Edge rusher

Linebacker

Receiver

Cornerback

Quarterback

Interior offensive line

Running back

Safety

With long-time entrenched -- and underrated -- left tackle Anthony Castonzo pondering retirement, the Colts may very well be in the market for his replacement early in the 2020 Draft. The receiver spot needs to be addressed too. On defense, the front must be strengthened and cornerback is a position of need despite the recent investment in that spot over the past few years.

Prospects to watch

Austin Jackson, OT, USC

Jackson is positioned to be a riser during the pre-draft process because he's young and clearly possesses high-end athletic gifts with legitimate left tackle size and length. If Indianapolis wants to maintain its status as a club with a dominant offensive line, Jackson could be in play in Round 1.

Javon Kinlaw, DL, South Carolina

Staying with a first-round prospect here, Kinlaw is a long defensive lineman with lead pipes for arms and scary burst off the snap. He can be plugged in at multiple positions in Indianapolis and give that defense a true penetrator in front of Darius Leonard.

Luq Barcoo, CB, San Diego State

The Colts love playing zone and prioritize athleticism -- for click-and-close ability -- at the cornerback spot. Barcoo is a long, lanky ball hawk who intercepted nine passes to go along with 16 pass breakups in 2019 and will likely be available on Day 3.