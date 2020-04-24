2020 NFL Draft grades: Ravens get a 'B' for selecting Patrick Queen at No. 28 overall
Here's what you need to know about the LSU linebacker after his selection in the NFL Draft
The Ravens selected LSU linebacker Patrick Queen with the No. 28 overall pick in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. The CBS Sports NFL Draft team breaks down the pick below, including a grade for the pick, how it affects fantasy leagues and more on Queen, including his strengths and weaknesses, his NFL comp and more.
28. Baltimore Ravens: B
Pete Prisco: I love this pick. I think Queen is going to be a star in this defense. I think this kid's range is outstanding. He can go sideline to sideline.
Fantasy impact
Dave Richard: Patrick Queen is a terrific choice by the Ravens. Simply put, he's got a shot to be a 10-year starter at linebacker with many 100-tackle seasons. He simply re-establishes the Ravens DST as a top-five option in Fantasy, one that's worth taking before the final two rounds. And in IDP formats, consider Queen one of the winners from the draft. He's good to go as a low-end No. 2 linebacker right away with a pick in Round 8 in IDP leagues for this season. I think he's worthy of a second-round choice in rookie-only drafts too.
NFL Draft profile
NFL comp: Shaun Dion Hamilton
Best trait: Suddenness
|College
|Height
|Weight
|Hand size
|Arm length
|Wingspan
|LSU
Strengths
- Diagnoses in a hurry
- Good suddenness after the snap
- Smooth in his coverage drops and flipping his hips in zone
- Burst stands out as a blitzer
- Awesome sniffing out screens
Weaknesses
- Gets engulfed by blockers, lacks block-shedding ability
- Quicker than fast
- Not much ball production
- One year of high-level production
|40-yard dash
|Bench press
|Vertical jump
|Broad jump
|3-cone drill
|20-yard shuttle
|4.50
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Get Live Coverage of Every Pick
-
Draft grades: Titans take Wilson
Here's what you need to know about the Georgia tackle after his selection in the NFL Draft
-
2020 NFL Draft: Full seven-round order
Here are all 255 picks for the 2020 NFL Draft
-
Draft grades: Seahawks take Brooks
Here's what you need to know about the Texas Tech linebacker after his selection in the NFL...
-
Draft grades: Packers trade, take Love
Here's what you need to know about the Utah State quarterback after his selection in the NFL...
-
NFL Draft trade tracker: All the details
Find out the details of every draft day trade right here
-
Eagles bet on Reagor over Jefferson
Contrary to popular opinion, Philly passing on Jefferson may have been for the better