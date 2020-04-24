2020 NFL Draft grades: Ravens get a 'B' for selecting Patrick Queen at No. 28 overall

Here's what you need to know about the LSU linebacker after his selection in the NFL Draft

The Ravens selected LSU linebacker Patrick Queen with the No. 28 overall pick in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. The CBS Sports NFL Draft team breaks down the pick below, including a grade for the pick, how it affects fantasy leagues and more on Queen, including his strengths and weaknesses, his NFL comp and more.

28. Baltimore Ravens: B

Pete Prisco: I love this pick. I think Queen is going to be a star in this defense. I think this kid's range is outstanding. He can go sideline to sideline.

Fantasy impact

Dave Richard: Patrick Queen is a terrific choice by the Ravens. Simply put, he's got a shot to be a 10-year starter at linebacker with many 100-tackle seasons. He simply re-establishes the Ravens DST as a top-five option in Fantasy, one that's worth taking before the final two rounds. And in IDP formats, consider Queen one of the winners from the draft. He's good to go as a low-end No. 2 linebacker right away with a pick in Round 8 in IDP leagues for this season. I think he's worthy of a second-round choice in rookie-only drafts too.

NFL Draft profile

NFL comp: Shaun Dion Hamilton
Best trait: Suddenness

CollegeHeightWeightHand sizeArm lengthWingspan
LSU 6-0 2/8 22910 31 5/8 76 7/8

 Strengths  

  • Diagnoses in a hurry
  • Good suddenness after the snap
  • Smooth in his coverage drops and flipping his hips in zone
  • Burst stands out as a blitzer
  • Awesome sniffing out screens

Weaknesses 

  • Gets engulfed by blockers, lacks block-shedding ability
  • Quicker than fast
  • Not much ball production
  • One year of high-level production
40-yard dashBench pressVertical jumpBroad jump3-cone drill20-yard shuttle
4.501835 125n/a n/a

