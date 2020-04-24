2020 NFL Draft grades: Ravens get a 'B' for selecting Patrick Queen at No. 28 overall

The Ravens selected LSU linebacker Patrick Queen with the No. 28 overall pick in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. The CBS Sports NFL Draft team breaks down the pick below, including a grade for the pick, how it affects fantasy leagues and more on Queen, including his strengths and weaknesses, his NFL comp and more.

28. Baltimore Ravens: B

Pete Prisco: I love this pick. I think Queen is going to be a star in this defense. I think this kid's range is outstanding. He can go sideline to sideline.

Fantasy impact

Dave Richard: Patrick Queen is a terrific choice by the Ravens. Simply put, he's got a shot to be a 10-year starter at linebacker with many 100-tackle seasons. He simply re-establishes the Ravens DST as a top-five option in Fantasy, one that's worth taking before the final two rounds. And in IDP formats, consider Queen one of the winners from the draft. He's good to go as a low-end No. 2 linebacker right away with a pick in Round 8 in IDP leagues for this season. I think he's worthy of a second-round choice in rookie-only drafts too.

NFL Draft profile

NFL comp: Shaun Dion Hamilton

Best trait: Suddenness

College Height Weight Hand size Arm length Wingspan LSU 6-0 2/8 229 10 31 5/8 76 7/8

Strengths

Diagnoses in a hurry

Good suddenness after the snap

Smooth in his coverage drops and flipping his hips in zone

Burst stands out as a blitzer

Awesome sniffing out screens

Weaknesses

Gets engulfed by blockers, lacks block-shedding ability

Quicker than fast

Not much ball production

One year of high-level production