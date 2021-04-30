The Philadelphia Eagles selected Alabama receiver DeVonta Smith with the 10th overall pick in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft on Thursday. The CBS Sports NFL Draft team breaks down the pick below, including a grade for the pick, how it affects fantasy leagues and more on Smith, including his strengths and weaknesses, his NFL comp and more.

10. DeVonta Smith: B+

Pete Prisco: They needed to get another weapon to help Jalen Hurts, so I like the pick. When the corners went off, they had to be disappointed.

Fantasy impact

Dave Richard: DeVonta Smith gives the Eagles some much-needed stability at wide receiver as an NFL-ready route-runner with savvy technique. Much has been made of his size, and his speed isn't going to break any world records, but he'll give Jalen Hurts a reliable target on short- and mid-range throws, and it's exactly what the Eagles need to unlock their offense. I would put Smith behind Chase and ahead of Waddle in 2021 PPR leagues because I think there's a very nice target share waiting for him with the Eagles.

NFL Draft profile

NFL comp: Marvin Jones

Best trait: Elasticity

College Height Weight Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Alabama 6-0 1/4 170 9 1/4 31 7/8 78 1/4

Strengths

Super flexible, allows him to smoothly create separation and bend around the corner

Deceptive speed and wiggle at the line

Plays like a TE in contested-catch situations, major hops and phenomenal ball-tracking skill

Weaknesses

Ultra-skinny frame, may struggle with physical corners in press

Decent portion of his production was schemed -- screens, swing passes

Not a make-you-miss athlete in space