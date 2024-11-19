One of the tougher jobs in football today is playing in the secondary. With the way the rules seem to be catering toward the offense to seemingly emphasize more scoring, guys on the back end have a tougher time doing what's necessary to keep receivers from making catches and also out of the end zone.

However, the job is still the job and the task still has to get done, and done at a high level. It is why when you see stellar play by defensive backs on Saturdays or Sundays, it really stands out above the rest.

At the small-college level, it is even more imperative to stand out consistently above the rest, as it's a great way to help your team win ball games. And as a bonus, it is a quick way to get you noticed by pro scouts and evaluators.

This week, I wanted to spotlight some of the defensive back standouts at the FCS level as we head into the final week of the regular season.

CB Isas Waxter

Height: 6-foot-2

6-foot-2 Weight: 215 pounds

215 pounds College: Villanova

Villanova Next game: Delaware (Nov. 23)

I had the pleasure of being on the call for Waxter's game last week against Monmouth and came away impressed. He's got all of the measurables you look for at the position and the skill set to match. Having the ability to run with the speedy Hawks receivers, while also being able to maintain great technique, just explains why numerous teams have been to Villanova this season to get a closer look at the impressive corner.

Height: 5-foot-10

5-foot-10 Weight: 215 pounds

215 pounds College: Howard

Howard Next game: Morgan State (Nov. 23)

Gallop has top-tier football I.Q. and acumen. Watching him play both live and on film, you see the pro-level instincts necessary to thrive at the next level. Where he really shows up big is in the run game. He's not afraid to get a fit and take on blockers in the hole. He's got the natural core strength to do that and also shed the block to make the tackle. As a split field safety, he's got the hash-to-sideline range, and also the ability to shrink space going downhill as well.

S Wande Owens

Height: 5-foot-11

5-foot-11 Weight: 210 pounds

210 pounds College: New Hampshire

New Hampshire Next game: Maine (Nov. 23)

Owens was an outstanding defensive back at Yale before transferring this season to New Hampshire. Having played some corner at Yale, his crossover ability to cover bigger receivers and tight ends, while also being an asset in run support, give pro teams a lot to look at and a lot to project regarding his fit as a pro. All of which are good things and what you want to have as a small-college prospect. He could be an ideal nickel defender as a pro.

S Tyreese Shakir

Height: 5-foot-10

5-foot-10 Weight: 197 pounds

197 pounds College: Portland State

Portland State Next game: Northern Colorado (Nov. 23)

Shakir plays the boundary side corner for Portland State and shows good spatial awareness, understanding where he is on the field and always using the sideline as a help defender. He's got very good footwork, quicks and bursts out of his smooth backpedal, which allows him to be able to transition and run with receivers rather well. An added bonus for him is his ability as a good communicator in zone coverage, which could help him transition to a safety role as a pro.

CB Dalys Beanum

Height: 6-foot-0

6-foot-0 Weight: 200 pounds

200 pounds College: South Dakota State

South Dakota State Next game: Missouri State (Nov. 23)

Beanum brings really good size and ability to the position. As a press corner, he's tactful in which he deploys his punch and doesn't get too handsy with press as well. Also, I like how there's film of him playing the field side, the boundary side and inside the slot as a corner. In order to do that, you have to have fantastic footwork and that's what Beanum has. Sticking with the "putting it on film" statement, he's also put on film his ability as a punt returner, as he's got an 88-yarder on his resume this season with a touchdown. Coupled with that are the ball skills, both the ability to play the ball in the air and to take it away.