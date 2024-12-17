FRISCO, Texas -- Colorado Buffaloes all-purpose dynamo Travis Hunter has a major question attached to him despite being CBS Sports' top overall prospect for the 2025 NFL Draft.

Should Hunter be drafted as a cornerback or as a wide receiver?

He earned the 2024 Heisman Trophy for his efforts while playing both positions at a high level. Current Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer remains close with Colorado head coach Deion Sanders, as Zimmer was was Sanders' defensive backs coach in all five of his All-Pro seasons in Dallas, and he remains a close friend of Sanders to this day. Zimmer visited Sanders and his teams at both Jackson State and Colorado, and the two talk on a near weekly basis. However, he and Sanders haven't had a chance to connect yet since Saturday when Hunter took home the Heisman.

"I think it's cool. ... I think it's great," Zimmer said when asked about Hunter winning the Heisman. "I know him and Deion have a good relationship. For him to go a place like Jackson State, it shows what kind of character he has, and obviously he's a terrific football player."

Hunter earned the 2024 Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year award for his play at cornerback, and he was an honorable mention for the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year award. He is also the first player in FBS history (since 1978) to produce 1,000 or more receiving yards and three interceptions in a season, as well as the first player in FBS history with at least 10 receiving touchdowns and three interceptions in a season.

Travis Hunter FBS Ranks This Season

FBS Rank Total snaps 1,380 1st* Receptions of 20-plus yards 21 T-1st Receptions 92 5th Receiving yards 1,152 6th Receiving TD 14 2nd Interceptions 4 T-17th PFF coverage grade 91.1 1st

* Per Pro Football Focus

Figuring out how to deploy Hunter in the NFL almost certainly won't be a problem Zimmer and the Cowboys will have since they are 6-8 and currently possess the 14th overall pick, but he doesn't think Hunter's future NFL home will mind figuring that out.

"I haven't really studied him, but I would say that would be a good problem to have because you might get two players at one [spot]," Zimmer said. "So you waste one draft pick and get two players."