Colorado two-way sensation Travis Hunter has won the 2024 Heisman Trophy, being recognized the most outstanding player in college football for the 2024 season. He outdueled Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty in a competitive race along with quarterback finalists Cameron Ward (Miami) and Dillon Gabriel (Oregon).

Hunter put together an unprecedented season in terms of production while playing both cornerback and wide receiver full time. The junior recorded an absurd 1,443 snaps (120.3 per game), while no other Heisman finalist played more than 873 snaps.

The Colorado star's snaps were only one small part of the story, however. When he played, he was rated one of the best players in college football on both sides of the ball. As a wide receiver, Hunter ranked top six nationally in receptions (92), receiving yards (1,152) and touchdowns (14). As a defensive back, he led the nation in coverage grade, per Pro Football Focus, and tied for No. 5 nationally in passes defended (15 passes defended, 11 PBUs, four interceptions).

Hunter was named an All-American at three different positions by CBS Sports: Cornerback (first team), wide receiver (second team) and all-purpose (first team).

Colorado was one of the most-viewed teams in college football over the past two seasons, and throughout that period, Hunter built a cult following for his ability. He repeatedly brought down highlight-reel catches and showed off his incredible hands. Hunter posted seven 100-yard performances and five multi-touchdown games as Colorado jumped from 4-8 in 2023 to 9-3 in 2024 and finished tied for first place in the Big 12.

Perhaps the most underrated play for Hunter came in the final moments of an overtime comeback victory against Baylor. The Bears were set to tie the game with first-and-goal at the 2-yard line, but Hunter used his body to knock the ball out of the hands of Baylor running back Dominic Richardson, where it was pushed out of the end zone to end the game.

Hunter is the second Colorado player to capture the Heisman, joining former Buffaloes star running back Rashaan Salaam (1994). He is the first full-time defensive player to win it since Michigan cornerback Charles Woodson shocked Peyton Manning in 1997. Hunter also becomes only the second non-quarterback to win the award since 2015, joining Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith.

2023 Heisman Trophy voting

Rank Name School 1st Votes 2nd Votes 3rd Votes Total Points 1 Travis Hunter Colorado 552 261 53 2,231 2 Ashton Jeanty Boise State 517 309 56 2,017 3 Dillon Gabriel Oregon 340 516 24 1,882 4 Cam Ward Miami 163 229 52 782 5 Cam Skattebo Arizona State 125 170 46 582 6 Bryson Daily Army 69 35 7 217 7 Tyler Warren Penn State 35 30 7 152 8 Shedeur Sanders Colorado 30 22 9 121 9 Kurtis Rourke Indiana 10 7 2 44 10 Kyle McCord Syracuse 7 9 1 41

A unique path

Hunter took a major chance when he decommitted from Florida State as the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2022 class and opted to follow Deion Sanders to FCS Jackson State instead. The decision seemingly pushed him out of the national spotlight despite the Tigers' success. Even after Hunter followed Sanders to Colorado, the path to serious football relevance seemed unlikely.

Now, Hunter's faith in one of the greatest football players of all time has been rewarded with a Heisman Trophy. He will go down as a college football folk hero for his efforts and viral moments, and he is also viewed as the potential No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft by CBS Sports draft experts.

While Hunter was not a typical FCS recruit, no player to start his career at the FCS/I-AA level has ever won the Heisman. Ironically, Miami quarterback Cam Ward also would have accomplished this feat after starting at Incarnate Word. That said, six of the last eight Heisman Trophies were former transfers.

Two-way unicorn

There have been a handful of players to play both ways in modern college football. Woodson rated as the top defender in college football for Michigan and posted 33 catches. Ohio State's Chris Gamble starred on defense, at wide receiver and at cornerback. Georgia's Champ Bailey was probably the most successful two-way star, posting 744 yards while winning the Nagurski Award.

However, Hunter's production was so impressive, it ranks above the rest of the field and positions him a generational college talent. He was an All-America-caliber performer on both sides of the ball. Now, the focus will shift to how he will be used at the NFL level. Hunter expressed interest in playing both ways on Sundays, but NFL teams will have to manage what's best in the long term for the 2024 Heisman winner.