Colorado star Travis Hunter won the 2024 Heisman Trophy as the top individual player in college football, capping one of the most unique seasons we have ever seen. A multi-dimensional threat, Hunter led Colorado's turnaround season while playing nearly full-time on both sides of the ball.

Two days before taking home the Heisman, Hunter was also presented with the Bednarik Award, given annually to the top defensive player in college football, and the Biletnikoff Award, which goes to the top wide receiver in college football. He's the first athlete to ever win both awards in the same season, and it underscores his ability to play all over the field.

Hunter played an astounding 120.3 snaps per game. As a receiver, he ranked top six nationally in receptions (92), receiving yards (1,152) and touchdowns (14). He also tied for No. 5 nationally in passes defended with four interceptions and 11 pass breakups.

He earned All-America honors from CBS Sports at cornerback (first team), all-purpose (first team) and wide receiver (second team) this past week.

Obviously, given his tremendous production and postseason plaudits, Hunter had plenty of highlight reel plays during the 2024 season. In light of his latest accomplishment, it felt appropriate to take a journey through his more standout moments as the year progressed.

Hunter plays hero in Week 1

Colorado's 2024 season almost got derailed in Week 1 when it battled North Dakota State, an FCS power that has upset plenty of FBS teams in recent years. The Buffaloes began the fourth quarter with a slight 24-20 advantage. They drove the ball all the way to NDSU's 5-yard line but were forced into a third-and-goal situation.

There, with the play clock expiring, quarterback Shedeur Sanders took a late snap and delivered a quick ball to Hunter, who made an absurd catch with a defensive back draped all over him to secure a crucial, decisive touchdown.

Hunter ended the 31-26 win with seven catches for 132 yards and three touchdowns, but none more important than his last.

Big-time effort vs. Baylor

Colorado trailed Baylor 24-17 deep into the third quarter of their Sept. 21 clash. Needing a big drive to score their first points in almost 15 minutes, Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders connected with Hunter for a gain of 46 yards. Then, in Baylor territory, Sanders lofted another pass to Hunter, who displayed his standout ball skills by adjusting to the pass while it was in the air and diving out to set up first-and-goal.

But that pales in comparison to what Hunter accomplished in overtime. Colorado scored a touchdown on its first possession in the extra period, and it looked like Baylor would be quick to match. The Bears had first-and-goal from Colorado's 2-yard line after running just four plays.

Baylor running back Dominic Richardson took a handoff and met Hunter at the goal line. Hunter got a shoulder on the ball and forced a fumble that Colorado recovered, securing a crucial win for the Buffaloes in their first Big 12 game since 2010.

Hunter hits the Heisman pose

A few games into the 2024 season, Hunter started making it a point to hit the Heisman Trophy pose after big plays. The first notable example came after a standout interception in a 48-21 win on the road against UCF.

Hunter read the play perfectly, peeled off of the deep receiver he was covering and jumped in front of a dump-off pass just past the line of scrimmage to snag the ball out of the air.

Standout offensive plays against Utah

Hunter had a couple of jaw-dropping offensive plays in a late-season win against Utah. Late in the second quarter, Hunter jumped above two Utah defenders and secured a tough catch through contact to convert on fourth-and-8 and tee up a touchdown that extended Colorado's lead to 21-6.

Then, with the game out of reach in Colorado's favor late in the fourth quarter, the Buffaloes ran a trick play that was designed to have Hunter throw a pass to Sanders. However, Utah made it a point to cover Sanders.

No matter for Hunter, who danced around in the backfield, reversed course on four Utah defenders, ran right past the line of scrimmage and leapt into the end zone through a would-be tackler for a 5-yard rushing touchdown.

Flashing the YAC

Hunter's athleticism sets him apart from most players around the nation. That athleticism was on full display when, early in the second quarter of Colorado's Nov. 23 game against Kansas, Hunter took a simple screen 51 yards for the Buffaloes' first touchdown of the evening.

He shimmied between a few Kansas defenders and outran everyone on the field in the process.

Hunter puts his stamp on the Heisman

Though Colorado fell just short of a Big 12 Championship Game appearance, it did punctuate an impressive 9-3 season with a 52-0 win against Oklahoma State. That same win served as Hunter's final audition for the Heisman.

What a performance it was. He finished with 10 catches for 116 yards and three touchdowns -- his fifth multi-touchdown game of the year -- and also had one tackle and one interception on the defensive side of the ball.

While a few of his individual plays stand out, it's worth watching a supercut of Hunter's entire afternoon.

Given that Hunter will play in Colorado's Alamo Bowl showdown against BYU, he's sure to have a few more highlight-worthy snaps in a Buffalo uniform before heading to the NFL.