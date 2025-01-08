It sounds like the Browns are going to operate as if Deshaun Watson is just a dead-cap hit on the books in 2025, even if he's technically still on the roster.

After suffering a setback in the rehab of his Achilles injury, he reportedly could miss all of next season as a member of the Browns. And given how abysmally he played in Cleveland, I don't think any Browns fans would miss him being on the field for the team holding the No. 2 overall pick.

So, yeah -- the Browns absolutely need a new quarterback in the worst way. They've now seen Baker Mayfield go on to lead the Buccaneers to consecutive NFC South titles, and the only other first-round quarterback Cleveland's picked over the past decade-plus was Johnny Manziel in 2014.

In this mock draft, the Browns do whatever necessary to secure the quarterback they want so that they can turn to the next chapter at the position.

To honor the start of draft season for 18 teams, I've included a trade in this mock for the first time of this cycle. Just one. And it's at the top of the draft.

The draft order below was determined using the current 2025 NFL Draft order. For more draft coverage, you can hear in-depth analysis twice a week on "With the First Pick" -- our year-round NFL Draft podcast with NFL Draft analyst Ryan Wilson and former Vikings general manager Rick Spielman. You can find "With the First Pick" wherever you get your podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, etc.