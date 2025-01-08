It sounds like the Browns are going to operate as if Deshaun Watson is just a dead-cap hit on the books in 2025, even if he's technically still on the roster.
After suffering a setback in the rehab of his Achilles injury, he reportedly could miss all of next season as a member of the Browns. And given how abysmally he played in Cleveland, I don't think any Browns fans would miss him being on the field for the team holding the No. 2 overall pick.
So, yeah -- the Browns absolutely need a new quarterback in the worst way. They've now seen Baker Mayfield go on to lead the Buccaneers to consecutive NFC South titles, and the only other first-round quarterback Cleveland's picked over the past decade-plus was Johnny Manziel in 2014.
In this mock draft, the Browns do whatever necessary to secure the quarterback they want so that they can turn to the next chapter at the position.
To honor the start of draft season for 18 teams, I've included a trade in this mock for the first time of this cycle. Just one. And it's at the top of the draft.
The draft order below was determined using the current 2025 NFL Draft order.
Mock Trade from Tennessee Titans
Round 1 - Pick 1
Colorado • Sr • 6'2" / 215 lbs
The Browns make no mistake about it -- they're done with Deshaun Watson, even though he'll be on the roster for probably the next two seasons. Sanders is picked to be the starting quarterback with his reasonably polished game.
Mock Trade from Cleveland Browns
Round 1 - Pick 2
LSU • Jr • 6'6" / 323 lbs
Maybe Brian Callahan and the new general manager take a swing at a veteran quarterback to serve as a bridge to a passer picked in one of the coming drafts. In the meantime, they fortify the right side of the offensive line with this selection. They acquire Cleveland's 2025 third-round pick and a 2026 second-round selection in this slide back.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Cam Ward QB
Miami (FL) • Sr • 6'2" / 223 lbs
The Giants call this pick in immediately. Ward can create outside of structure, and he got more efficient as a passer in each of his collegiate seasons.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Travis Hunter ATH
Colorado • Jr • 6'1" / 185 lbs
Hunter to the Patriots would be tremendous for everyone involved. New England gets a ridiculous two-way player, and Hunter can be featured prominently right away.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Will Johnson CB
Michigan • Jr • 6'2" / 202 lbs
The Jaguars have to get more talent into the secondary. Johnson checks the boxes for a lockdown No. 1 cornerback.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Jalen Milroe QB
Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 225 lbs
Milroe is more project-y than the other top passers in this class, yet his upside is noticeably higher because of his athleticism and improving play from within the pocket.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Mason Graham DL
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 320 lbs
Graham is too talented for the Jets to pass on here, and he'd help New York get back to the elite-level defense it had for a long stretch before the 2024 season.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Arizona • Jr • 6'5" / 212 lbs
McMillan would give Bryce Young a serious rebounder on the perimeter, which is exactly what he needs.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Texas • Jr • 6'4" / 320 lbs
Banks can be a lockdown tackle in the NFL or begin his career at guard before eventually kicking outside.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Abdul Carter EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 252 lbs
Carter would be a boon for the Bears at No. 10 overall given his burst, flexibility, length and ascending power.
Round 1 - Pick 11
James Pearce Jr. EDGE
Tennessee • Jr • 6'5" / 243 lbs
Pearce looks like a top-15 pick, and the 49ers make him one here. He's long, explosive, deceptively powerful and put together two magnificent seasons in the SEC. He's the running mate Nick Bosa needs.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Boise State • Jr • 5'9" / 215 lbs
If Jeanty is available when Jerry Jones goes on the clock, I firmly believe he will be the pick for the Cowboys.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs
Starks would give the Dolphins another premier playmaker at the safety spot who will contribute on three downs in a big way.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Missouri • Jr • 5'11" / 205 lbs
Burden is a YAC monster who'd give Anthony Richardson another reliable underneath weapon beyond Josh Downs.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Jalon Walker EDGE
Georgia • Jr • 6'2" / 245 lbs
Walker is a do-everything linebacker/edge hybrid who'd be a welcomed addition to Atlanta's relatively weak second level.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Princely Umanmielen EDGE
Ole Miss • Sr • 6'4" / 255 lbs
Umanmielen has three years of quality productivity in the SEC under his belt and could provide the Cardinals with immediate outside pass-rushing help.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Oregon • Jr • 6'5" / 310 lbs
Harmon is a wide but athletic upfield rusher who was arguably the most dynamic pass-rushing defensive tackle in 2024.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Tyler Booker IOL
Alabama • Jr • 6'5" / 325 lbs
Booker is an NFL-ready guard who'd bolster the Seahawks' run-game woes from 2024.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Texas • Jr • 6'5" / 335 lbs
The Texans need to infuse youthful offensive line help to the roster, and Williams can be plugged into right tackle or start at guard to begin his career.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Texas • Sr • 5'11" / 200 lbs
Barron has the plus man-coverage skills Vance Joseph will love across from Patrick Surtain II.
Round 1 - Pick 21
LT Overton DL
Alabama • Jr • 6'5" / 283 lbs
Overton was the breakout star on Alabama's defense this season and looks like a towering specimen on film with plenty of power.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Wyatt Milum OT
West Virginia • Sr • 6'6" / 317 lbs
The Steelers go to West Virginia again to add more offensive line talent to a unit that desperately needs it.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Tyler Warren TE
Penn State • Sr • 6'6" / 261 lbs
Even with Tyler Higbee back, the Rams look to the future with the uber-talented receiving-based tight end.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs
Morrison got injured reasonably early in 2024 but has too much natural coverage talent to get past the cornerback-needy Packers.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Emeka Egbuka WR
Ohio State • Sr • 6'1" / 205 lbs
Egbuka would provide another speedy downfield weapon for Justin Herbert in a revamped Chargers receiver room.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Nic Scourton EDGE
Texas A&M • Jr • 6'4" / 285 lbs
The Commanders have a glaring need on the edge, and Scourton has an NFL frame with high-caliber productivity on his resume.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Minnesota • Sr • 6'6" / 330 lbs
Ersery can be the replacement for Ronnie Stanley if he's not re-signed after the season. The former Minnesota star has looked like a first-round pick for years now given his size and movement skills.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 339 lbs
The Vikings need to get stronger inside with a defensive tackle who can generate pass rush and hold up against the run. That's precisely what they'd get with Grant.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Texas • Sr • 6'0" / 190 lbs
Mukuba moves like a safety who'll fly up boards with a tremendous combine, and the Bills look to the future at the safety position. The Clemson-turned-Texas star has 23 pass breakups in his four-year collegiate career and now six picks entering the College Football Playoff semifinals.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Mykel Williams EDGE
Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 265 lbs
The Eagles are glad to add yet another Georgia defensive lineman to the defense in Williams, who's a freaky specimen yet has a raw skill set.
Round 1 - Pick 31
T.J. Sanders DL
South Carolina • Jr • 6'4" / 290 lbs
Sanders was a consistent star on South Carolina's stellar defensive line in 2024. He plays with awesome power and can win in passing situations.
Round 1 - Pick 32
East Carolina • Sr • 6'3" / 193 lbs
The Lions roll the dice on the small-school standout who torn a knee ligament early in the 2024 season. When healthy, he was a ball magnet and has premier size and length.