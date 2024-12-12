Round 1 - Pick 1 Cam Ward QB Miami (FL) • Sr • 6'2" / 223 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 1st PAYDS 4123 RUYDS 196 INTS 7 TDS 40 Cam Ward has been the most consistent quarterback during the second half of the college football season. He has lifted Miami to some wins this season and his decision-making has improved. If he were in last year's quarterback class, he would have probably been the fourth or fifth quarterback prospect.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Shedeur Sanders QB Colorado • Sr • 6'2" / 215 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 2nd PAYDS 3926 RUYDS -16 INTS 8 TDS 39 Deion Sanders would probably prefer his son go to the Raiders or Giants, as opposed to some of the other options often mentioned. In this scenario, Shedeur Sanders is taken No. 2 overall. The Giants would not consider employing his father as coach, would they?

Round 1 - Pick 3 Tetairoa McMillan WR Arizona • Jr • 6'5" / 212 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st REC 84 REYDS 1319 YDS/REC 15.7 TDS 8 Offensive line has to be a priority for the Patriots, but Tetairoa McMillan may be higher ranked on their board. Most draft decision-makers would tell you that best player available outweighs need, but this would be an interesting case study to that point with the Patriots.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Travis Hunter ATH Colorado • Jr • 6'1" / 185 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st REC 92 REYDS 1152 YDS/REC 12.5 TDS 15 If Travis Hunter Jr. mandates playing wide receiver as opposed to cornerback, then that could impact how teams view him in the draft. The Panthers need a cornerback, but a top-10 draft choice on a receiver may be too rich considering they have used a lot of draft capital on the position recently with Jonathan Mingo and Xavier Legette.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Will Johnson CB Michigan • Jr • 6'2" / 202 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st The cornerback position has been a liability for Jacksonville this season, but Tyson Campbell and Will Johnson Jr., who I believe can be the best prospect to come from this draft class, would be a strong start to rebuilding the position group.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Abdul Carter EDGE Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 252 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 4th Tennessee's pass rush has been one of the worst in the league in terms of pressure rate, according to TruMedia. Abdul Carter's move to full-time edge rusher has been fruitful for the Nittany Lions and now he is the face of the Titans defense.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Mason Graham DL Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 320 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st It is unknown who will be New York's coach and general manager next season. No one knows what resolution will come to be with the team and Aaron Rodgers. As it stands, Mason Graham is a great player who would be terrifying next to Quinnen Williams.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Will Campbell OT LSU • Jr • 6'6" / 323 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 1st Jedrick Wills has likely played his last snap for the Browns and one would assume that the organization is not comfortable with Dawand Jones as the starting left tackle next season. Will Campbell is the future on the left side.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Kenneth Grant DL Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 339 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 29th POSITION RNK 4th Chicago has a few players who could occupy a role as pass-rushing interior defenders, but they need a solid presence to aid run defense. Kenneth Grant is that player.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Mykel Williams EDGE Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 265 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st Chase Young is slated to test free agency at season's end, so they go back to the well for a powerful, raw pass rusher from Georgia. If Mykel Williams reaches his potential, he will be remembered as one of the best from his class.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Benjamin Morrison CB Notre Dame • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 2nd If Trey Hendrickson returns next season, then Cincinnati is fine on the edge. The secondary has been a bigger issue. The Bengals could be fine once everyone returns healthy, but Benjamin Morrison would go a long way toward raising the ceiling and the floor of that room.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Ashton Jeanty RB Boise State • Jr • 5'9" / 215 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 1st RUYDS 2497 YDS/ATT 7.3 REYDS 116 TDS 30 The connection between Ashton Jeanty and the Cowboys is uninspired and lacks originality, I get it. There is a reason people are linking them. Dallas can ill afford to go into next season with its current running back situation.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Jalon Walker EDGE Georgia • Jr • 6'2" / 245 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 31st POSITION RNK 6th Jalon Walker will play off-ball linebacker at the next level, but his expertise is pass rushing. His presence at the second level gives the defense an opportunity to bring pressure from all angles.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Malaki Starks S Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 1st Indianapolis missed the run on cornerbacks so the best way for the Colts to address the secondary is to draft the best safety. Malaki Starks is an incredibly instinctual prospect who can potentially be the green dot for that defense.

Round 1 - Pick 15 James Pearce Jr. EDGE Tennessee • Jr • 6'5" / 243 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 2nd Atlanta continues to chase pass-rush help. James Pearce Jr. has not been as effective this season, because the play strength still needs to improve. Pearce is an explosive player who could grow into a true difference-maker for that defense.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Shemar Turner DL Texas A&M • Sr • 6'4" / 300 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 105th POSITION RNK 15th As coach Jonathan Gannon continues to build the Arizona defense in his image, the Cardinals turn to Texas A&M defensive tackle Shemar Turner, who is one of the most physically gifted prospects in this draft class. There is a lack of first-round talents in this class, so teams are going to be more inclined to gamble on traits and Turner is flush with them.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Kelvin Banks Jr. OT Texas • Jr • 6'4" / 320 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 2nd Kelvin Banks has played left tackle for the Longhorns. It is entirely possible that Trent Williams elects to hang up his cleats sooner rather than later, but this pick is made with the intention of Banks flipping to the right side in replacement of Colton McKivitz.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Josh Simmons OT Ohio State • Sr • 6'5" / 310 lbs Projected Team L.A. Rams PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 4th Josh Simmons is recovering from a significant injury but he was playing as well as any offensive tackle prior to that occurrence. Los Angeles has a few prospective offensive tackle free agents and Simmons steps in to fill the void.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Luther Burden III WR Missouri • Jr • 5'11" / 205 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd REC 61 REYDS 676 YDS/REC 11.1 TDS 8 Chris Godwin is scheduled to hit free agency after the season. Tampa Bay could continue forward with Mike Evans and Jalen McMillan, but the Buccaneers still need another piece. Luther Burden III is an explosive talent with great strength to break tackles in the open field.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Jonah Savaiinaea OT Arizona • Jr • 6'5" / 336 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 3rd Jonah Savaiinaea has played right tackle at Arizona, but projects as a really good guard at the next level. Washington needs to continue building out its protection of franchise quarterback Jayden Daniels, in addition to supplying him with more pass outlets.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Colston Loveland TE Michigan • Jr • 6'5" / 245 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 1st REC 56 REYDS 582 YDS/REC 10.4 TDS 5 Los Angeles is lacking a field-stretching tight end and Colston Loveland has a lot of familiarity with coach Jim Harbaugh. He fulfills a position of need while also fitting into the culture Harbaugh has already cultivated.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Tyler Warren TE Penn State • Sr • 6'6" / 261 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 85th POSITION RNK 4th REC 88 REYDS 1062 YDS/REC 12.1 TDS 10 Tyler Warren does not have the same level of versatility as Taysom Hill had coming out of college, but Warren has attempted five passes; that is a start. The truth is that Sean Payton loves athletic tight ends with which he can create mismatches in open space.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Tyler Booker IOL Alabama • Jr • 6'5" / 325 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 32nd POSITION RNK 1st If offensive guard were the only issue for Seattle this season, then there is an argument for not spending first-round draft capital on the position. However, the overall health of the offensive line has deteriorated to a point that the Seahawks just need to get five linemen who they can feel good about.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Nic Scourton EDGE Texas A&M • Jr • 6'4" / 285 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 3rd Baltimore has had success with powerful edge rushers like Za'Darius Smith, Pernell McPhee and Jadeveon Clowney through the years. They land a steal late in the first round with Nic Scourton.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Donovan Jackson IOL Ohio State • Sr • 6'4" / 320 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 57th POSITION RNK 2nd Offensive guard has been a point of emphasis for Houston this season. The Texans explored the idea of adding at the position before the trade deadline. Donovan Jackson has primarily played guard, but also stepped in at tackle when injuries necessitated.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Walter Nolen DL Ole Miss • Jr • 6'3" / 305 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 39th POSITION RNK 6th Green Bay has historically used the first round to invest in its defense, which has not played up to expectations this season. The Packers stack assets on the defensive line as they look to the future with several young players at linebacker and in the secondary.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Emeka Egbuka WR Ohio State • Sr • 6'1" / 205 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 3rd REC 60 REYDS 743 YDS/REC 12.4 TDS 9 Emeka Egbuka is not a flashy receiver, but that is a role better suited for George Pickens. Egbuka is consistent and that is all Pittsburgh needs out of him in the pass game. One would assume that it is Russell Wilson calling the shots again in 2025.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Deone Walker DL Kentucky • Jr • 6'6" / 345 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 2nd Deone Walker was once regarded as a potential top-10 prospect in this draft class. His 2024 campaign did not live up to expectations, but he is a uniquely built prospect who is capable of being a difference-maker at a premium position.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Tyleik Williams DL Ohio State • Sr • 6'3" / 327 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 3rd Buffalo's run-stopping abilities and interior depth have been challenged through the years. Tyleik Williams fits the description as the Bills have sped up what most people expected to be a rebuild.

Round 1 - Pick 30 LT Overton DL Alabama • Jr • 6'5" / 283 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 52nd POSITION RNK 8th LT Overton has the physical and athletic profile of a player capable of being a difference-maker in the NFL, but he is young. Once again, as teams are faced with a decision to take the raw, talented prospect or another who has a higher floor, lower ceiling, the choice is going to be the former for most.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Josh Conerly Jr. OT Oregon • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 93rd POSITION RNK 11th Josh Conerly Jr. is a prospect with a 5-star high school recruiting pedigree. Kingsley Suamataia was not the ready-made starting left tackle that the Chiefs had hoped, so they return to the well for the Duck.