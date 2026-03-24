A narrative exists that suggests the 2026 NFL Draft is weaker than previous years. The willingness of teams to part with first-round picks quietly validated that belief. Five teams possess two picks in the first round. However, there is a misconception that quality players are unavailable.

A year ago, a similar narrative existed regarding the overall lack of 2025 blue-chip talent available. That rookie class was among the most impactful in the last decade. CBS Sports ranks the five teams with two first-round picks in this year's NFL Draft by how well-positioned they are to capitalize.

The 2026 NFL Draft will take place from April 23-25 in Pittsburgh. More draft coverage can be found at CBSSports.com, including the weekly mock drafts and a regularly available look at the eligible prospects.

1. New York Jets

New York owns the rights to the Nos. 2 and 16 overall selections in the first round. It has the highest first selection and the highest second selection. The Jets also pick No. 33 overall, so no team is better positioned to control the first two days of this year's draft than this team from the Big Apple.

Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza is expected to be the No. 1 overall selection, so New York gets its pick of every other player in the draft. At No. 2 overall, the decision is expected to boil down to either Ohio State edge rusher Arvell Reese or Texas Tech edge rusher David Bailey. Defensive tackle, cornerback and wide receiver are expected to be options later in the round.

2. Cleveland Browns

At No. 6 overall, Cleveland has the second-highest first selection and the third-highest second selection. In a draft that may not have more than 12 players worthy of a first-round grade, it is important to have the chance to take one of those players. The Browns, for example, could take a top prospect at No. 6 overall or weaponize it to entice a trade up. The team traded down from No. 2 overall a year ago with the Jaguars, which produced the second of the team's two first-round selections.

At No. 24 overall, there is not expected to be a large difference between the prospects available at Nos. 15 or 35 overall, which is not to suggest they will not be quality players. Those prospects are still thought of as potential long-term starters. Cleveland's biggest needs are left tackle and wide receiver.

3. Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City may not be in a better position than the Browns or Jets, but the position is unique to the franchise. The Chiefs have not picked in this range (No. 9 overall) since taking Patrick Mahomes at No. 10 in 2017. It is an opportunity for the perennial AFC contender to add a good player at a premium position.

Kansas City also picks No. 29 overall, courtesy of the Rams. Cornerback and offensive tackle are thought to be the biggest needs for the Chiefs.

4. Dallas Cowboys

Dallas would probably get one of its first-round graded prospects at No. 12 overall, but the door is also open to move up. The Cowboys have been selectively aggressive this offseason, franchise-tagging wide receiver George Pickens and offering a first-round pick and more for Raiders pass rusher Maxx Crosby.

They are one of only two teams with two selections in the top 20 overall with a good argument to be No. 3 on this list.

Although there is a case to take Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq or a wide receiver, the widespread belief is that the NFC franchise may use both of its initial picks on the defensive side of the ball.

5. Miami Dolphins

The Dolphins acquired an extra first-round pick from the Broncos in exchange for wide receiver Jaylen Waddle; their first is at No. 11 overall and the second is No. 30 overall, which is the latest among any of these teams.

New coach Jeff Hafley and general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan essentially took the roster down to the studs in order to attain better overall salary cap health. Armed with seven picks in the top 100 overall, Miami should be open to most positions on the roster, but also should be focused on prospects who are a part of the organization's long-term vision.