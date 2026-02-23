2026 NFL mock draft: WRs fly off the board at a historic rate as combine week begins in Indianapolis
Now that the bowl games and all-star games are over, it's time to check the next box: player measurements, medicals, interviews and workouts at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. More than 300 prospects will be evaluated in the same setting before their final opportunity to impress at pro days over the next five weeks.
The combine can make or break a top prospect if his measurements and workouts don't check key boxes for certain metrics and athletic traits. While film should serve as the primary body of work on which prospects are judged, NFL evaluations often hinge on a player's ceiling and have little to do with postseason honors.
Although some prospects won't work out in Indianapolis and will wait for their pro days, others will solidify their draft stock with exceptional performances.
Round 1 - Pick 1
Indiana • Jr • 6'5" / 225 lbs
The Raiders are on the clock and need help across the board, but quarterback is the first order of business. Fernando Mendoza capped an impressive season with a national championship in Indiana's RPO-based offense and a strong postseason run that showcased his consistency and clutch throws in gotta-have-it moments. Mendoza makes smart decisions, throws with accuracy and touch, and creates and extends plays outside the pocket and under duress. He's a high-level processor who reads defenses quickly and anticipates windows to deliver advantage throws that move the chains.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Arvell Reese LB
Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 243 lbs
Ohio State's Reese is a nice piece for a franchise with plenty of holes to fill, offering the versatility to play in the box as well as rush off the edge. He brings elite twitch and instincts, along with the size and length to hold up in multiple spots across the defense. Reese is extremely athletic as a part-time rusher and can convert speed to power while using a strong long arm. The Jets need pass rushers, and Reese gives them a bookend opposite Will McDonald IV. If he goes this high, his long-term projection is likely on the edge. His pass-rushing capabilities carry a high ceiling with more reps and time on task.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Miami (Fla.) • Jr • 6'6" / 335 lbs
The Cardinals could upgrade at right tackle, and Mauigoa excelled during the Hurricanes' playoff run while serving as a model of consistency over the past two seasons. He's thickly built with excellent power and moves defenders at will in the run game. Mauigoa is above average in pass protection, showing good technique and the feet to get to his spot and play in space. He offers some positional versatility and can kick inside if needed, but he'll no doubt get first crack at right tackle to start. He also brings strong leadership and extensive experience as a three-year starter at Miami.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Rueben Bain Jr. EDGE
Miami (Fla.) • Jr • 6'3" / 270 lbs
Bain was as dominant a defensive lineman as we've seen since Will Anderson Jr. at Alabama. He brings elite power in both phases and wins as an excellent technician with his hands, beating opponents with physicality or finesse. Bain has a high motor, plays the game the right way and shows strong attention to detail. His measurements might not wow everyone, but his film is elite, and he offers versatility to kick inside in pass-rushing situations if needed. New Titans coach Robert Saleh has to be licking his chops.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Spencer Fano OT
Utah • Jr • 6'6" / 308 lbs
Fano plays with good technique, has excellent feet and shows the ability to play both tackle spots. He didn't allow a sack this season and surrendered only six hurries. His best days are still ahead, but he brings power at the point of attack, the ability to move defenders in the run game and the athleticism to pull and clear out defenders at the second level. Fano would step in at right tackle, giving the Giants another piece to protect Jaxson Dart.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Carnell Tate WR
Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 195 lbs
You have to believe the Browns will use free agency and multiple picks to upgrade an aging offensive line. Tate brings extensive experience and the ability to win anywhere on the field. He's a polished route runner who tracks and high-points the ball in contested-catch situations. Tate is a dependable, trustworthy receiver with strong hands who moves the chains and gives Deshaun Watson or Shedeur Sanders a weapon to help jumpstart the offense.
Round 1 - Pick 7
David Bailey EDGE
Texas Tech • Sr • 6'3" / 250 lbs
Bailey is a natural pass rusher who wins with speed off the edge and shows exceptional quickness in condensed spaces. He's a dynamic player who can wreck a game and has slightly improved his run defense this season. His highest upside comes as a pure pass rusher, thanks to his explosive get-off and twitch off the edge. The Commanders' pass rush last season was one of the worst in the league.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Jordyn Tyson WR
Arizona State • Jr • 6'2" / 200 lbs
Tyson tracks the ball exceptionally well in the air and shows great contact balance after the catch to maximize YAC. He has the long speed to beat press coverage and the ability to thrive in the middle of the field and in the red zone. Tyson battled a hamstring injury, and teams will study his medicals closely.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Keldric Faulk EDGE
Auburn • Jr • 6'6" / 285 lbs
Faulk has ideal size and length, along with the ability to rush from anywhere along the defensive front. His stats don't tell the full story given the attention he drew, but he still finished with 30 hurries. A slippery rusher with a good get-off and excellent hands, he's also solid against the run, showing the ability to set the edge and knock back offensive tackles.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Ohio State • Jr • 6'0" / 205 lbs
The Bengals defense -- especially the back end -- had a rough season, but help is on the way. A high-IQ leader and alpha presence, he excels in both phases. He can erase tight ends, holds up as a run defender in the box and tackles well in space.
Round 1 - Pick 11
LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 190 lbs
Jeff Hafley likely targets a corner here, and Delane was arguably the nation's best at the position, and one of the top defensive players in the country, this season. He's been an eraser in coverage thanks to his suddenness and change of direction, has good speed and the ability to battle for the ball, and is a competitive player who should transition well to the next level despite lacking ideal measurables.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'0" / 214 lbs
Love is my favorite to win Offensive Rookie of the Year and the best overall player in the draft. He shows exceptional vision and patience, is a weapon as a receiver and brings home-run ability every time he touches the ball. Love has outstanding lateral quickness and explosiveness and gives me Bijan Robinson vibes every time I watch him. Future superstar.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Ty Simpson QB
Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 208 lbs
As great as Matthew Stafford is playing, you have to start thinking about a replacement, and Simpson is a no-brainer QB2 who could have teams like the Jets considering a trade up to snatch him. He stands to benefit from a weak quarterback class and brings promising traits. Simpson arguably has the most upside in the class despite struggling in the second half of the season at Alabama without much of a running game or consistent protection. He has a strong arm, can attack all areas of the field with velocity and touch, processes quickly, anticipates well and layers throws to every level. His lack of experience will be his biggest hurdle to overcome.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Makai Lemon WR
USC • Jr • 5'11" / 195 lbs
The Ravens need a complementary receiver to pair with Zay Flowers, and Lemon has the traits to eventually become a No. 1 option down the road. He's an explosive playmaker who can stretch the field not only as a receiver but also as a kick returner. A dynamic player with a defensive mentality, he was USC's go-to option in must-have moments. Lemon brings top-end speed, physicality and strong hands with impressive range.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Sonny Styles LB
Ohio State • Sr • 6'5" / 243 lbs
The Buccaneers need to replace an aging Lavonte David, and Styles would be an ideal fit if he's still available here, given his exceptional athletic traits. He's an every-down backer with ideal size and length in the box who excels in all phases. Fluid in coverage, he understands leverage and matches up with backs and tight ends. He also shows great range against the run, sifts through traffic to reach the ball carrier and finishes as a sure tackler.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Lee Hunter DL
Texas Tech • Sr • 6'4" / 330 lbs
If the Jets can't land a quarterback, they'll look to upgrade their defensive front, and Hunter would fit well as a 2i in their scheme. He was a massive upgrade up front for the Red Raiders, taking on doubles and letting their linebackers roam and make plays. He shows good lateral movement and quickness on stunts and games, along with the ability to crush the pocket as a rusher. Hunter is an effective pass rusher who finished with a couple sacks and 19 hurries.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 315 lbs
The Lions need to add a few offensive linemen with retirements and injury concerns surrounding Taylor Decker. Freeling is a long, athletic left tackle and one of the few true pure left tackles in this year's draft. He shows good feet and the versatility to play either tackle spot. A solid run blocker with a big frame and good hand usage, Freeling moves well in space and at the second level and offers a nice ceiling.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Jermod McCoy CB
Tennessee • Jr • 6'0" / 193 lbs
I'm not a big fan of projecting a first-round player who didn't take a snap in 2025, but this is a weak year for corners and the Vikings need help on the island. McCoy showed good length and the ability to play man coverage and will be fully healthy in 2026. He also displayed a smooth backpedal, breaks quickly on routes and has excellent hands.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 326 lbs
A massive, disruptive run stuffer who has been a force for the stingy Buckeye defense, McDonald is a powerful player with good lateral quickness on stunts and exceptional strength at the point of attack. He can crush the pocket but needs to continue developing as a pass rusher. He'd be a nice pairing with Derrick Brown.
Round 1 - Pick 20
CJ Allen LB
Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 235 lbs
The Cowboys need an upgrade at linebacker, and Allen brings veteran leadership and production as a force in the box stuffing the run. He offers versatility and profiles as a Day 1 starter for a back end that needs an upgrade.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Alabama • Jr • 6'7" / 366 lbs
Proctor is an XXL human who settled in last year and had his best season for the Tide. I'd kick Proctor inside to guard, where I think he can excel based on his skill set. He mauls defenders in the run game, has shown improved consistency in protection and should benefit from stronger coaching and attention to detail with his technique at the next level.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Olaivavega Ioane IOL
Penn State • Jr • 6'4" / 323 lbs
The Chargers value size, and Loane is my favorite interior prospect. He's a mauler in the run game who elevated his play in protection in 2025, allowing just three pressures all season. He's a physical player who looks to break an opponent's will and plays through the whistle. Loane is a better athlete in space than he gets credit for and is a solid puller who can erase defenders.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Georgia • Jr • 5'10" / 180 lbs
It feels like A.J. Brown could be on the move, and Branch can replace some of that production as a No. 2 receiver. He had his most productive season yet, catching 73 passes for nearly 750 yards with 17 explosive plays. Branch is elusive in space and can start and stop on a dime to make defenders miss. He also returns punts and kickoffs and is always a threat to take it the distance whenever he touches the ball.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Cashius Howell EDGE
Texas A&M • Sr • 6'2" / 248 lbs
Myles Garrett and the Browns' defense would become even more dominant if they pair him with another skilled pass rusher. Howell wins with speed and a strong long arm, and he counters inside when tackles overset. He plays with a great motor and shows natural pass-rush instincts. Howell also has the twitch and get-off to create problems.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Zion Young EDGE
Missouri • Sr • 6'5" / 262 lbs
The Bears love size and length on the defensive line, and nobody sets the edge like Young, a disruptive presence with ideal length and pop. He offers a strong pass-rush profile as a strong-side edge, blending speed and power with an effective long arm.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Texas A&M • Jr • 5'11" / 190 lbs
The Bills could use more weaponry on offense, and Concepcion would be an explosive addition for Josh Allen. He's dangerous on screens and slants, with the ability to break tackles, maximize gains and stretch the defense vertically. Concepcion shows good acceleration to separate after the catch and attacks the ball in the air. He's also a weapon as a returner, with the threat to score any time he touches it.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Peter Woods DL
Clemson • Jr • 6'3" / 310 lbs
San Francisco would immediately improve up front with Woods, especially with much of the front sidelined for most of the 2025 season. Woods looks the part and has impressive traits, but he didn't deliver a standout season despite the hype. He shows good power and leverage at the point of attack to handle double teams, along with solid lateral quickness on stunts and games to get home.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Kenyon Sadiq TE
Oregon • Jr • 6'3" / 245 lbs
Sadiq is a fluid mover who runs like a big wide receiver, with the natural ability to catch the ball away from his body and get north. He gets open, finds soft spots in coverage and is a dependable target you can count on to make plays. Sadiq offers big-play potential after the catch and is also a very solid blocker.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Caleb Lomu OT
Utah • Soph • 6'6" / 308 lbs
The Rams are likely in the market for an offensive lineman, and Lomu offers good value here along with positional versatility. He's an experienced left tackle who brings the blindside experience teams look for. Lomu has good feet and plays with strong technique on the edge. He's a solid run blocker with good lateral movement and knee bend, allowing him to maximize his lower-body explosion.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 210 lbs
A big-bodied receiver who profiles more as a possession target capable of bodying up defenders than a true deep threat. He has very dependable hands and is a contested-catch, red-zone nightmare for defenders. Boston works the middle of the field and the sidelines well and finished the season with just one drop.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Miami (Fla.) • Sr • 6'3" / 265 lbs
Mesidor shows excellent bend and motor and plays with polished technique as a pass rusher. He uses his hands and hips to finish, has an outstanding first step off the ball and has been one of the most disruptive players in the country. He lacks ideal measurables on the edge, but the film doesn't lie — an absolute game wrecker and the most NFL-ready pass rusher in the class from a technical standpoint.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Tennessee • Jr • 6'5" / 200 lbs
Brazell gives the Seahawks a nice complementary receiver to pair with Jaxon Smith-Njigba. He can beat press coverage, stretch the field and provide a big target who becomes a red-zone and contested-catch nightmare. Brazell also delivered a strong rebound season at Tennessee after a productive career at Tulane.