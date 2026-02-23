Round 1 - Pick 1 Fernando Mendoza QB Indiana • Jr • 6'5" / 225 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st PAYDS 3535 RUYDS 276 INTS 6 TDS 48 The Raiders are on the clock and need help across the board, but quarterback is the first order of business. Fernando Mendoza capped an impressive season with a national championship in Indiana's RPO-based offense and a strong postseason run that showcased his consistency and clutch throws in gotta-have-it moments. Mendoza makes smart decisions, throws with accuracy and touch, and creates and extends plays outside the pocket and under duress. He's a high-level processor who reads defenses quickly and anticipates windows to deliver advantage throws that move the chains.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Arvell Reese LB Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 243 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st Ohio State's Reese is a nice piece for a franchise with plenty of holes to fill, offering the versatility to play in the box as well as rush off the edge. He brings elite twitch and instincts, along with the size and length to hold up in multiple spots across the defense. Reese is extremely athletic as a part-time rusher and can convert speed to power while using a strong long arm. The Jets need pass rushers, and Reese gives them a bookend opposite Will McDonald IV. If he goes this high, his long-term projection is likely on the edge. His pass-rushing capabilities carry a high ceiling with more reps and time on task.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Francis Mauigoa OT Miami (Fla.) • Jr • 6'6" / 335 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 4th The Cardinals could upgrade at right tackle, and Mauigoa excelled during the Hurricanes' playoff run while serving as a model of consistency over the past two seasons. He's thickly built with excellent power and moves defenders at will in the run game. Mauigoa is above average in pass protection, showing good technique and the feet to get to his spot and play in space. He offers some positional versatility and can kick inside if needed, but he'll no doubt get first crack at right tackle to start. He also brings strong leadership and extensive experience as a three-year starter at Miami.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Rueben Bain Jr. EDGE Miami (Fla.) • Jr • 6'3" / 270 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st Bain was as dominant a defensive lineman as we've seen since Will Anderson Jr. at Alabama. He brings elite power in both phases and wins as an excellent technician with his hands, beating opponents with physicality or finesse. Bain has a high motor, plays the game the right way and shows strong attention to detail. His measurements might not wow everyone, but his film is elite, and he offers versatility to kick inside in pass-rushing situations if needed. New Titans coach Robert Saleh has to be licking his chops.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Spencer Fano OT Utah • Jr • 6'6" / 308 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 2nd Fano plays with good technique, has excellent feet and shows the ability to play both tackle spots. He didn't allow a sack this season and surrendered only six hurries. His best days are still ahead, but he brings power at the point of attack, the ability to move defenders in the run game and the athleticism to pull and clear out defenders at the second level. Fano would step in at right tackle, giving the Giants another piece to protect Jaxson Dart.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Carnell Tate WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 195 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 2nd REC 51 REYDS 875 YDS/REC 17.2 TDS 9 You have to believe the Browns will use free agency and multiple picks to upgrade an aging offensive line. Tate brings extensive experience and the ability to win anywhere on the field. He's a polished route runner who tracks and high-points the ball in contested-catch situations. Tate is a dependable, trustworthy receiver with strong hands who moves the chains and gives Deshaun Watson or Shedeur Sanders a weapon to help jumpstart the offense.

Round 1 - Pick 7 David Bailey EDGE Texas Tech • Sr • 6'3" / 250 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 2nd Bailey is a natural pass rusher who wins with speed off the edge and shows exceptional quickness in condensed spaces. He's a dynamic player who can wreck a game and has slightly improved his run defense this season. His highest upside comes as a pure pass rusher, thanks to his explosive get-off and twitch off the edge. The Commanders' pass rush last season was one of the worst in the league.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Jordyn Tyson WR Arizona State • Jr • 6'2" / 200 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 1st REC 61 REYDS 711 YDS/REC 11.7 TDS 9 Tyson tracks the ball exceptionally well in the air and shows great contact balance after the catch to maximize YAC. He has the long speed to beat press coverage and the ability to thrive in the middle of the field and in the red zone. Tyson battled a hamstring injury, and teams will study his medicals closely.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Keldric Faulk EDGE Auburn • Jr • 6'6" / 285 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 4th Faulk has ideal size and length, along with the ability to rush from anywhere along the defensive front. His stats don't tell the full story given the attention he drew, but he still finished with 30 hurries. A slippery rusher with a good get-off and excellent hands, he's also solid against the run, showing the ability to set the edge and knock back offensive tackles.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Caleb Downs S Ohio State • Jr • 6'0" / 205 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st The Bengals defense -- especially the back end -- had a rough season, but help is on the way. A high-IQ leader and alpha presence, he excels in both phases. He can erase tight ends, holds up as a run defender in the box and tackles well in space.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Mansoor Delane CB LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 190 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 3rd Jeff Hafley likely targets a corner here, and Delane was arguably the nation's best at the position, and one of the top defensive players in the country, this season. He's been an eraser in coverage thanks to his suddenness and change of direction, has good speed and the ability to battle for the ball, and is a competitive player who should transition well to the next level despite lacking ideal measurables.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Jeremiyah Love RB Notre Dame • Jr • 6'0" / 214 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 1st RUYDS 1372 YDS/ATT 6.9 REYDS 280 TDS 21 Love is my favorite to win Offensive Rookie of the Year and the best overall player in the draft. He shows exceptional vision and patience, is a weapon as a receiver and brings home-run ability every time he touches the ball. Love has outstanding lateral quickness and explosiveness and gives me Bijan Robinson vibes every time I watch him. Future superstar.

From From Atlanta Falcons Round 1 - Pick 13 Ty Simpson QB Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 208 lbs Projected Team L.A. Rams PROSPECT RNK 33rd POSITION RNK 2nd PAYDS 3567 RUYDS 93 INTS 5 TDS 30 As great as Matthew Stafford is playing, you have to start thinking about a replacement, and Simpson is a no-brainer QB2 who could have teams like the Jets considering a trade up to snatch him. He stands to benefit from a weak quarterback class and brings promising traits. Simpson arguably has the most upside in the class despite struggling in the second half of the season at Alabama without much of a running game or consistent protection. He has a strong arm, can attack all areas of the field with velocity and touch, processes quickly, anticipates well and layers throws to every level. His lack of experience will be his biggest hurdle to overcome.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Makai Lemon WR USC • Jr • 5'11" / 195 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 4th REC 79 REYDS 1156 YDS/REC 14.6 TDS 13 The Ravens need a complementary receiver to pair with Zay Flowers, and Lemon has the traits to eventually become a No. 1 option down the road. He's an explosive playmaker who can stretch the field not only as a receiver but also as a kick returner. A dynamic player with a defensive mentality, he was USC's go-to option in must-have moments. Lemon brings top-end speed, physicality and strong hands with impressive range.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Sonny Styles LB Ohio State • Sr • 6'5" / 243 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 2nd The Buccaneers need to replace an aging Lavonte David, and Styles would be an ideal fit if he's still available here, given his exceptional athletic traits. He's an every-down backer with ideal size and length in the box who excels in all phases. Fluid in coverage, he understands leverage and matches up with backs and tight ends. He also shows great range against the run, sifts through traffic to reach the ball carrier and finishes as a sure tackler.

From From Indianapolis Colts Round 1 - Pick 16 Lee Hunter DL Texas Tech • Sr • 6'4" / 330 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 2nd If the Jets can't land a quarterback, they'll look to upgrade their defensive front, and Hunter would fit well as a 2i in their scheme. He was a massive upgrade up front for the Red Raiders, taking on doubles and letting their linebackers roam and make plays. He shows good lateral movement and quickness on stunts and games, along with the ability to crush the pocket as a rusher. Hunter is an effective pass rusher who finished with a couple sacks and 19 hurries.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Monroe Freeling OT Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 315 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 52nd POSITION RNK 7th The Lions need to add a few offensive linemen with retirements and injury concerns surrounding Taylor Decker. Freeling is a long, athletic left tackle and one of the few true pure left tackles in this year's draft. He shows good feet and the versatility to play either tackle spot. A solid run blocker with a big frame and good hand usage, Freeling moves well in space and at the second level and offers a nice ceiling.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Jermod McCoy CB Tennessee • Jr • 6'0" / 193 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 1st I'm not a big fan of projecting a first-round player who didn't take a snap in 2025, but this is a weak year for corners and the Vikings need help on the island. McCoy showed good length and the ability to play man coverage and will be fully healthy in 2026. He also displayed a smooth backpedal, breaks quickly on routes and has excellent hands.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Kayden McDonald DL Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 326 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 3rd A massive, disruptive run stuffer who has been a force for the stingy Buckeye defense, McDonald is a powerful player with good lateral quickness on stunts and exceptional strength at the point of attack. He can crush the pocket but needs to continue developing as a pass rusher. He'd be a nice pairing with Derrick Brown.

From From Green Bay Packers Round 1 - Pick 20 CJ Allen LB Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 235 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 38th POSITION RNK 6th The Cowboys need an upgrade at linebacker, and Allen brings veteran leadership and production as a force in the box stuffing the run. He offers versatility and profiles as a Day 1 starter for a back end that needs an upgrade.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Kadyn Proctor OT Alabama • Jr • 6'7" / 366 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st Proctor is an XXL human who settled in last year and had his best season for the Tide. I'd kick Proctor inside to guard, where I think he can excel based on his skill set. He mauls defenders in the run game, has shown improved consistency in protection and should benefit from stronger coaching and attention to detail with his technique at the next level.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Olaivavega Ioane IOL Penn State • Jr • 6'4" / 323 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 1st The Chargers value size, and Loane is my favorite interior prospect. He's a mauler in the run game who elevated his play in protection in 2025, allowing just three pressures all season. He's a physical player who looks to break an opponent's will and plays through the whistle. Loane is a better athlete in space than he gets credit for and is a solid puller who can erase defenders.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Zachariah Branch WR Georgia • Jr • 5'10" / 180 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 59th POSITION RNK 9th REC 81 REYDS 811 YDS/REC 10 TDS 6 It feels like A.J. Brown could be on the move, and Branch can replace some of that production as a No. 2 receiver. He had his most productive season yet, catching 73 passes for nearly 750 yards with 17 explosive plays. Branch is elusive in space and can start and stop on a dime to make defenders miss. He also returns punts and kickoffs and is always a threat to take it the distance whenever he touches the ball.

From From Jacksonville Jaguars Round 1 - Pick 24 Cashius Howell EDGE Texas A&M • Sr • 6'2" / 248 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 3rd Myles Garrett and the Browns' defense would become even more dominant if they pair him with another skilled pass rusher. Howell wins with speed and a strong long arm, and he counters inside when tackles overset. He plays with a great motor and shows natural pass-rush instincts. Howell also has the twitch and get-off to create problems.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Zion Young EDGE Missouri • Sr • 6'5" / 262 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 110th POSITION RNK 9th The Bears love size and length on the defensive line, and nobody sets the edge like Young, a disruptive presence with ideal length and pop. He offers a strong pass-rush profile as a strong-side edge, blending speed and power with an effective long arm.

Round 1 - Pick 26 KC Concepcion WR Texas A&M • Jr • 5'11" / 190 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 31st POSITION RNK 5th REC 61 REYDS 919 YDS/REC 15.1 TDS 12 The Bills could use more weaponry on offense, and Concepcion would be an explosive addition for Josh Allen. He's dangerous on screens and slants, with the ability to break tackles, maximize gains and stretch the defense vertically. Concepcion shows good acceleration to separate after the catch and attacks the ball in the air. He's also a weapon as a returner, with the threat to score any time he touches it.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Peter Woods DL Clemson • Jr • 6'3" / 310 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 1st San Francisco would immediately improve up front with Woods, especially with much of the front sidelined for most of the 2025 season. Woods looks the part and has impressive traits, but he didn't deliver a standout season despite the hype. He shows good power and leverage at the point of attack to handle double teams, along with solid lateral quickness on stunts and games to get home.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Kenyon Sadiq TE Oregon • Jr • 6'3" / 245 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 29th POSITION RNK 1st REC 51 REYDS 560 YDS/REC 11 TDS 8 Sadiq is a fluid mover who runs like a big wide receiver, with the natural ability to catch the ball away from his body and get north. He gets open, finds soft spots in coverage and is a dependable target you can count on to make plays. Sadiq offers big-play potential after the catch and is also a very solid blocker.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Caleb Lomu OT Utah • Soph • 6'6" / 308 lbs Projected Team L.A. Rams PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 3rd The Rams are likely in the market for an offensive lineman, and Lomu offers good value here along with positional versatility. He's an experienced left tackle who brings the blindside experience teams look for. Lomu has good feet and plays with strong technique on the edge. He's a solid run blocker with good lateral movement and knee bend, allowing him to maximize his lower-body explosion.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Denzel Boston WR Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 210 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 34th POSITION RNK 6th REC 62 REYDS 881 YDS/REC 14.2 TDS 12 A big-bodied receiver who profiles more as a possession target capable of bodying up defenders than a true deep threat. He has very dependable hands and is a contested-catch, red-zone nightmare for defenders. Boston works the middle of the field and the sidelines well and finished the season with just one drop.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Akheem Mesidor DL Miami (Fla.) • Sr • 6'3" / 265 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 4th Mesidor shows excellent bend and motor and plays with polished technique as a pass rusher. He uses his hands and hips to finish, has an outstanding first step off the ball and has been one of the most disruptive players in the country. He lacks ideal measurables on the edge, but the film doesn't lie — an absolute game wrecker and the most NFL-ready pass rusher in the class from a technical standpoint.