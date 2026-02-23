The NFL Scouting Combine is officially here.

This week, draft prospects will descend on Indianapolis for medical evaluations, team interviews, media sessions and on-field workouts at Lucas Oil Stadium. It's a conveyor belt of sorts, with players moving from station to station as teams gather critical information ahead of April's draft.

Fans can attend on-field drills in Indianapolis and take part in other NFL experiences around the city. Those unable to attend can watch live on television and streaming platforms.

Here is everything you need to know about the event in Indianapolis:

When is the NFL combine?

The 2026 NFL Scouting Combine will take place from Feb. 22 to March 2. On-field workouts are scheduled as follows:

Thursday, Feb. 26 -- Defensive linemen, linebackers

-- Defensive linemen, linebackers Friday, Feb. 27 -- Defensive backs, tight ends

-- Defensive backs, tight ends Saturday, Feb. 28 -- Quarterbacks, wide receivers, running backs

-- Quarterbacks, wide receivers, running backs Sunday, March 1 -- Offensive linemen

TV: NFL Network | Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

Where is the NFL combine?

The 2026 NFL Scouting Combine will take place at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis -- home of the Indianapolis Colts.

Measurements and media interviews take place at the Indiana Convention Center, while medical testing is conducted at nearby hospitals.

The event has been held in Indianapolis since 1987 and will remain there through at least 2028. While there has been occasional discussion about moving the combine elsewhere, Indianapolis remains its home for now.

What is the NFL combine schedule?

Here's what each position group will go through during combine week:

Date PK, DL & LB DB & TE RB, QB & WR OL Sun., Feb. 22 Early player arrivals — — — Mon., Feb. 23 Registration; Preexam; Orientation; Team interviews Early player arrivals — — Tue., Feb. 24 General medical exam; Preordered studies; Team interviews Registration; Preexam; Orientation; Team interviews Registration; Orientation; Team interviews — Wed., Feb. 25 Ortho exam; Media interviews; Kicking workout; NFLPA meetings; Team interviews General medical exam; Preordered studies; Team interviews Preexam; NFLPA meetings; Team interviews Registration; Orientation; Team interviews Thu., Feb. 26 Measurements; On-field workouts Ortho exam; Media interviews; NFLPA meetings; Team interviews General medical exam; Preordered studies; Team interviews Preexam; NFLPA meetings; Team interviews Fri., Feb. 27 Bench press; Depart Indianapolis Measurements; On-field workouts Ortho exams; Media interviews; Team interviews General medical exam; Preordered studies; Team interviews Sat., Feb. 28 — Bench press; Depart Indianapolis Measurements; On-field workouts Ortho exams; Media interviews; Team interviews Sun., March 1 — — Bench press; Depart Indianapolis Measurements; On-field workouts Mon., March 2 — — — Bench press; Depart Indianapolis

2026 NFL Draft order

The 2026 NFL Draft is now less than three months away, and combine week often reshapes how the top of the board is viewed.

Here's a look at the current top 10 picks:

Las Vegas overextended last offseason by drafting a running back in the top 10 and trading for a 35-year-old quarterback despite having one of the league's worst rosters. As a result, they fired head coach Pete Carroll after one season and are now picking even earlier in the draft.

The Jets finished with one of the worst records in the league, but at least they have a plan and put themselves in a position to change the course of their franchise. Over the next two years, New York has five first-round picks.

Arizona made the decision to part with head coach Jonathan Gannon. It would not be a surprise if they moved on from Kyler Murray as well. The problem is that there are not a wealth of options to replace Murray.

The positive momentum Tennessee had built over the past month came to a frustrating end in the season finale. Still, Cam Ward's strong finish to the 2025 campaign should give Titans fans hope.

There are reasons to be optimistic about Jaxson Dart's future with the franchise. He brought life to an offense that could have easily wallowed in self-pity following the Malik Nabers and Andrew Thomas injuries. With the hiring of John Harbaugh as their new coach, a bounce back could happen sooner than most would expect.

The Browns made the decision to part with head coach Kevin Stefanski after six seasons. He did lead the franchise to its first playoff win post-expansion, but may not be any closer to identifying the quarterback of the future.

Next season is an easy sell for Washington. If Jayden Daniels returns healthy, then the Commanders will be competitive once again, but there are a lot of needs on that roster. An attempt to microwave those weaknesses last offseason did not work out.

The Saints' season ended just as fans were clamoring for more of Tyler Shough. He looks like the clear favorite to open next season as the starting quarterback, bringing a level of optimism that simply didn't exist earlier in the year.

Kansas City will enter next season in unfamiliar territory: the hungry underdog. Assuming Patrick Mahomes' full health, there is no reason to believe the Chiefs will not be in the mix again next season. They do have a deteriorating roster that desperately needs a youthful infusion.

Joe Burrow made a notable attempt to get the Bengals into the playoffs after succumbing to an injury early in the season, but ultimately fell short. The offense will be in a spot to compete next season, but can the defense improve enough this offseason to get them enough stops?

2026 NFL Draft order: Full list of first-round picks, team needs and potential free agents after Super Bowl LX Josh Edwards

Mock draft central

There is never a shortage of scenarios to play out in the NFL Draft, which is why CBS Sports publishes a new mock draft each week from a rotating group of analysts to account for the latest rumblings and prospect movement.

You can find all of our latest projections here.

2026 NFL mock draft: WRs fly off the board at a historic rate as combine week begins in Indianapolis Blake Brockermeyer

Prospect rankings/full list of participants

Last year's draft class was viewed as lacking blue-chip talent at the top, yet the rookie group proved highly impactful. This year's class is viewed as similarly weak at the top, but depth at wide receiver, edge rusher, tight end and cornerback could still define the first round.

At quarterback, Indiana's Fernando Mendoza headlines the class, while Alabama's Ty Simpson could push into Round 1 with a strong pre-draft process.

You can find the full list of prospects invited to the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine here.

Here are the top 10 prospects in the 2026 NFL Draft, according to CBS Sports' Mike Renner: