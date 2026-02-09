The clock has expired on Super Bowl LX and a champion has been crowned, with the Seahawks smothering the Patriots en route to a 29-13 triumph.

That result means the full first-round order is now set for the 2026 NFL Draft. Preparations for next season are already underway, with draft day less than three months away.

As a reminder, four teams -- Atlanta, Green Bay, Indianapolis and Jacksonville -- do not own a first-round pick in 2026 due to draft-day trades, including the Micah Parsons and Sauce Gardner deals.

Here is the official 2026 NFL Draft order:

The 2026 NFL Draft will take place April 23-25 in Pittsburgh. More draft coverage is available at CBS Sports, including weekly mock drafts and regular looks at eligible prospects.

Renner's 2026 NFL mock draft 7.0: Predicting all 32 first-round picks after Super Bowl LX Mike Renner

Potential free agents: CB Eric Stokes, EDGE Malcolm Koonce, K Daniel Carlson, OG Dylan Parham

Team needs: QB, WR, CB, S, DL, LB, IOL

Las Vegas over-extended last offseason by drafting a running back in the top 10 and trading for a 35-year-old quarterback despite having one of the league's worst rosters. As a result, they fired head coach Pete Carroll after one season and are now picking even earlier in the draft.

Potential free agents: LB Quincy Williams, OG Alijah Vera-Tucker, RB Breece Hall, S Tony Adams, OG John Simpson

Team needs: QB, DL, CB, LB, S, IOL, WR

The Jets finished with one of the worst records in the league, but at least they have a plan and put themselves in a position to change the course of their franchise. Over the next two years, New York has five first-round picks.

Potential free agents: OT Jonah Williams, S Jalen Thompson, EDGE Calais Campbell, RB Michael Carter

Team needs: QB, OT, IOL, RB, LB, S, DL

Arizona made the decision to part with head coach Jonathan Gannon. It would not be a surprise if they moved on from Kyler Murray as well. The problem is that there are not a wealth of options to replace Murray.

Potential free agents: OG Kevin Zeitler, TE Chig Okonkwo, DL Sebastian Joseph-Day, EDGE Arden Key, K Joey Slye

Team needs: CB, EDGE, WR, IOL, LB, TE

The positive momentum Tennessee had built over the past month of the regular season came to a frustrating end in the season finale. Still, Cam Ward's strong finish to the 2025 campaign, in addition to Robert Saleh's prowess coaching the defense, should give Titans fans hope.

Potential free agents: QB Russell Wilson, OT Jermaine Eluemunor, WR Wan'Dale Robinson, CB Cordale Flott, OG Greg Van Roten

Team needs: LB, EDGE, WR, IOL, OT, CB

There are reasons to be optimistic about Jaxson Dart's future with the franchise. He brought life to an offense that could have easily wallowed in self-pity following the Malik Nabers and Andrew Thomas injuries. John Harbaugh can bring accountability and respectability to that organization.

Potential free agents: OG Joel Bitonio, OG Wyatt Teller, TE David Njoku, OT Cam Robinson, C Ethan Pocic, LB Devin Bush

Team needs: OT, WR, QB, IOL, CB

The Browns made the decision to part with head coach Kevin Stefanski after six seasons. He did lead the franchise to its first playoff win post-expansion, but may not be any closer to identifying the quarterback of the future.

Potential free agents: WR Deebo Samuel, LB Bobby Wagner, QB Marcus Mariota, EDGE Von Miller, CB Jonathan Jones

Team needs: RB, WR, IOL, TE, LB, EDGE, S, CB

Next season is an easy sell for Washington. If Jayden Daniels returns healthy, then they will be competitive once again, but there are a lot of needs on that roster. An attempt to microwave those weaknesses last offseason did not work out.

Potential free agents: LB Demario Davis, CB Alontae Taylor, EDGE Cameron Jordan, OG Luke Fortner

Team needs: WR, IOL, EDGE, LB, DL, CB, S

The Saints' season ended just as fans were clamoring for more of Tyler Shough. He looks like the clear favorite to open next season as the starting quarterback, bringing a level of optimism that simply didn't exist earlier in the year.

Potential free agents: TE Travis Kelce, S Bryan Cook, CB Jaylen Watson, WR Hollywood Brown, RB Isiah Pacheco, LB Leo Chenal

Team needs: CB, S, DL, WR, TE, RB, EDGE

Kansas City will enter next season in unfamiliar territory: the hungry underdog. Assuming Patrick Mahomes' full health, there is no reason to believe the Chiefs will not be in the mix again next season. They do have a deteriorating roster that desperately needs a youthful infusion.

Potential free agents: EDGE Trey Hendrickson, EDGE Joseph Ossai, S Geno Stone, CB Cam Taylor-Britt, QB Joe Flacco

Team needs: EDGE, CB, DL, S, LB, IOL, RB, TE

Joe Burrow made a notable attempt to get the Bengals into the playoffs after succumbing to an injury early in the season, but ultimately fell short. The offense will be in a spot to compete next season, but can the defense improve enough this offseason to get them enough stops?

Potential free agents: CB Jack Jones, CB Kader Kohou, CB Rasul Douglas, TE Darren Waller, S Ifeatu Melifonwu

Team needs: QB, CB, S, TE, WR, IOL, DL, EDGE, LB

Fans can say what they want about the Mike McDaniel era in Miami, but few had such a recognizable aesthetic as the Dolphins' former coach. It is a fresh start for the organization with a new general manager, new head coach and presumably a new quarterback.

Potential free agents: WR George Pickens, RB Javonte Williams, EDGE Jadeveon Clowney, S Donovan Wilson, LB Kenneth Murray

Team needs: CB, S, LB, RB, EDGE, WR

Dallas is once again searching for answers this offseason. Dak Prescott was healthy and the team still failed to reach the playoffs with a new head coach.

Potential free agents: OT Rob Havenstein, S Kamren Curl, CB Roger McCreary, TE Tyler Higbee, CB Derion Kendrick

Team needs: OT, CB, WR, S, QB

Atlanta fired Raheem Morris as head coach for a second time. They sent their first round pick to Los Angeles as part of the trade up for James Pearce Jr. Kevin Stefanski is no stranger to not having a first-round pick; the Browns did not have one three of his six years leading the franchise.

Potential free agents: DT Dre'Mont Jones, C Tyler Linderbaum, OG Daniel Faalele, TE Isaiah Likely, EDGE Kyle Van Noy

Team needs: IOL, WR, DL, EDGE, LB, CB, RB

For the first time since 2007, the Ravens will have a new head coach after firing John Harbaugh. It sounds as though the franchise chose Lamar Jackson -- who turned 29-years-old one day after Harbaugh's firing -- over the veteran coach. Jesse Minter has been tabbed as Harbaugh's replacement.

Potential free agents: WR Mike Evans, CB Jamel Dean, TE Cade Otton, RB Rachaad White, LB Lavonte David, DL Logan Hall

Team needs: IOL, WR, LB, DL, TE, RB, CB

Other organizations have been quick to make a head coaching change, but the Buccaneers are going down the path of firing coordinators rather than a change at the top. 2026 is an important year for Todd Bowles.

16. New York Jets via Indianapolis Colts (8-9)



Potential free agents: LB Quincy Williams, OG Alijah Vera-Tucker, RB Breece Hall, S Tony Adams, OG John Simpson

Team needs: QB, DL, CB, LB, S, IOL, WR

Cornerback Sauce Gardner struggled to stay healthy and the Colts' pick being sent to New York rose precipitously by the week. Indianapolis has proof of concept when Daniel Jones was healthy.

Potential free agents: EDGE Al-Quadin Muhammad, DL Roy Lopez, LB Alex Anzalone, CB Amik Robertson, DL Levi Onwuzurike

Team needs: IOL, EDGE, DL, LB, CB

The coaching drain that took place after last season's run was likely understated in the moment given the presence Dan Campbell has over that organization, but that, along with a few veteran offensive line departures, led to a much more tumultuous season.

Potential free agents: LB Eric Wilson, WR Jalen Nailor, OL Justin Skule

Team needs: TE, LB, CB, S, DL, WR, QB, EDGE

J.J. McCarthy's season was volatile, which was once the expectation for a young quarterback. Recent rookie performances from Jayden Daniels and C.J. Stroud set unrealistic expectations for the majority. Caleb Williams is proof that situation matters.

Potential free agents: C Cade Mays, RB Rico Dowdle, EDGE D.J. Wonnum, OG Brady Christensen, S Nick Scott

Team needs: IOL, LB, S, EDGE, CB, WR, RB

Although a loss in the wild card round as the home team was not a desirable conclusion, the Panthers have to be pleased with how the season played out considering they picked top-10 overall in April.

20. Dallas Cowboys via Green Bay Packers (9-7-1)

Potential free agents: WR George Pickens, RB Javonte Williams, EDGE Jadeveon Clowney, S Donovan Wilson, LB Kenneth Murray

Team needs: CB, S, LB, RB, EDGE, WR

The team with the second worst record in the NFL Playoffs was also dispatched after building a 21-3 lead over the division rival Bears. It is going to be an interesting offseason for the Packers.

Potential free agents: QB Aaron Rodgers, S Kyle Dugger, OG Isaac Seumalo, WR Calvin Austin III, LB Cole Holcomb

Team needs: QB, WR, LB, CB, S, RB

An offseason of change has already begun for Pittsburgh, as it replaced Mike Tomlin with Mike McCarthy. A decision from veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers looms.

Potential free agents: EDGE Khalil Mack, OG Zion Johnson, EDGE Odafe Oweh, WR Keenan Allen, OG Trevor Penning

Team needs: IOL, DL, EDGE, LB, CB, S, WR

The Chargers are headed home for the season after falling to the Patriots in the wild card round. Los Angeles will have new coordinators on each side of the ball this season.

Potential free agents: LB Nakobe Dean, EDGE Jaelan Phillips, S Reed Blankenship, TE Dallas Goedert

Team needs: TE, CB, S, EDGE, WR, IOL

A frustrating season, for fans and receivers alike, came to an end against the 49ers. The Eagles will be doing some soul searching this offseason but have already moved on from their offensive coordinator.

24. Cleveland Browns via Jacksonville Jaguars (13-4)

Potential free agents: OG Joel Bitonio, OG Wyatt Teller, TE David Njoku, OT Cam Robinson, C Ethan Pocic, LB Devin Bush

Team needs: OT, WR, QB, IOL, CB

The Jaguars have every reason to celebrate their accomplishments this season. Yes, they lost in the wild card round as the home team, but a year ago, they were making preparations for the No. 5 overall pick. The future is bright for a team who played most of this season without No. 2 overall selection Travis Hunter.

Potential free agents: S Kevin Byard, S Jaquan Brisker, CB Nahshon Wright, OT Braxton Jones

Team needs: DL, S, CB, EDGE, IOL, WR

It was a magical season for the Bears in Ben Johnson's first season. There is hope and expectation where it had not been a year ago.

Potential free agents: C Connor McGovern, EDGE Joey Bosa, OG David Edwards, LB Matt Milano, QB Mitchell Trubisky

Team needs: WR, IOL, EDGE, S, LB, CB

The stage was set for Josh Allen to excel in a playoff setting that excluded the likes of Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow and Lamar Jackson, but it ended the same as every other year -- in heartbreak. Sean McDermott is out of a job as a result.

Potential free agents: WR Jauan Jennings, OG Spencer Burford, RB Brian Robinson Jr., K Eddy Pineiro, EDGE Clelin Ferrell

Team needs: DL, WR, IOL, OT, LB, EDGE

San Francisco perhaps exceeded expectation this season considering the injuries and drama with wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk. They will be replacing defensive coordinator Robert Saleh once again.

Potential free agents: OG Ed Ingram, DL Sheldon Rankins, WR Christian Kirk, EDGE Derek Barnett, DL Tim Settle

Team needs: OT, IOL, DL, RB, TE, LB

C.J. Stroud was awful to end the season, but the Texans should return the majority of their league-leading defense.

29. Los Angeles Rams (12-5)

Potential free agents: OT Rob Havenstein, S Kamren Curl, CB Roger McCreary, TE Tyler Higbee, CB Derion Kendrick

Team needs: OT, CB, WR, S, QB

For the second and final time this season, the Rams have fallen to the Seahawks. Los Angeles should be in the mix once again with Matthew Stafford and Sean McVay returning.

Potential free agents: DL John Franklin-Myers, LB Alex Singleton, S P.J. Locke, LB Justin Strnad

Team needs: TE, LB, WR, DL, IOL, OT

Denver suffered the rare win that felt like a loss in the divisional round. It was learned after the game that Bo Nix had broken his ankle and would miss the AFC Championship. The season ended in the conference championship against New England, but Sean Payton has his team playing at a high level.

Potential free agents: EDGE K'Lavon Chaisson, S Jaylinn Hawkins, DL Khyiris Tonga, TE Austin Hooper

Team needs: IOL, TE, S, EDGE, LB, RB

The Patriots experienced a magical one-year turnaround to advance to their first Super Bowl since 2019, but Drake Maye's playoff struggles finally came back to bite him in a 29-13 defeat to the Seahawks.

Potential free agents: WR Rashid Shaheed, EDGE Boye Mafe, CB Josh Jobe, CB Coby Bryant, CB Tariq Woolen

Team needs: CB, WR, IOL, RB, EDGE, DL

The Seahawks secured their second Super Bowl title after dismantling the Patriots on Sunday night. Coach Mike Macdonald has built one of the league's most dominant defenses in just two seasons, while free agent signing Sam Darnold completed his career resurgence with a Lombardi Trophy.

Teams without a first-round pick

Atlanta Falcons (8-9)

Potential free agents: TE Kyle Pitts, EDGE Arnold Ebiketie, LB Kaden Elliss, EDGE Leonard Floyd, DL David Onyemata

Team needs: TE, EDGE, WR, CB, LB, QB, DL

Green Bay Packers (9-7-1)

Potential free agents: QB Malik Willis, WR Romeo Doubs, OT Rasheed Walker, LB Quay Walker, CB Trevon Diggs

Team needs: CB, DL, IOL, OT, LB, EDGE

Indianapolis Colts (8-9)

Potential free agents: WR Alec Pierce, EDGE Kwity Paye, QB Daniel Jones, OT Braden Smith, S Nick Cross

Team needs: QB, LB, DL, EDGE, S, OT, WR

Jacksonville Jaguars (13-4)

Potential free agents: LB Devin Lloyd, CB Greg Newsome II, CB Montaric Brown, RB Travis Etienne, S Andrew Wingard

Team needs: CB, S, DL, OT, IOL, LB, EDGE