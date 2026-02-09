Renner's 2026 NFL mock draft 7.0: Predicting all 32 first-round picks after Super Bowl LX
Only two quarterbacks go in Round 1, while three Ohio State defenders crack the top 10
With the final draft order set and no more football pads to strap on for prospects, it's time to see how the 2026 NFL Draft could shake out. With only one quarterback I currently view as worthy of a top-five pick, there's no real consensus on how things will unfold after pick No. 1.
Even with elite prospects at positions like running back (Jeremiyah Love), safety (Caleb Downs) and linebacker (Sonny Styles), something tells me positional value will still win out at the top of the class.
This will be a very intriguing class moving forward for one big reason: there's no consensus at the high-value positions. At the three highest-paid spots in the NFL after quarterback -- offensive tackle, defensive end and wide receiver -- there's no surefire top prospect at each. In fact, I've seen evaluators with at least three different players atop their position rankings across all three.
While the NFL Scouting Combine and rumor mill could help sort that out, teams will want to keep their favorites close to the vest in this year's class.
Round 1 - Pick 1
Indiana • Jr • 6'5" / 225 lbs
This one looks all but done at this point. The pairing of Mendoza with Klint Kubiak feels like a perfect match. That's because Mendoza is willing to consistently attack the intermediate area of the field where Kubiak's offense loves to operate. Now all they need are more weapons at receiver to get open at that level outside of Brock Bowers.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Arvell Reese LB
Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 243 lbs
Reese is the NFL version of a lottery pick. He's got all the traits to be an elite pass rusher, but he's yet to actually deliver. With the success of similar off-ball to edge converts in recent years like Micah Parsons, Jalon Walker and Abdul Carter, the Jets may bet on the upside. Reese is a decidedly different type of off-ball linebacker than those three, with his length and strength serving as his calling cards, but there's still plenty of reason to believe those traits will translate off the edge.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Spencer Fano OT
Utah • Jr • 6'6" / 308 lbs
Fano may not be the specimen that comes to mind when you think of a top-three pick, but he's the cleanest offensive lineman in the class. He makes up for limited length with elite mirroring ability. Mike LaFleur will want to shore up the shaky Cardinals offensive line for whoever is at quarterback.
Round 1 - Pick 4
David Bailey EDGE
Texas Tech • Sr • 6'3" / 250 lbs
Robert Saleh will have an interesting debate here between Bailey and Miami's Rueben Bain Jr. -- two distinctly different types of edge rushers. Bailey provides something you won't find later in the draft, however: juice. He's the most explosive edge rusher on the board and gives you a movable athlete on third downs.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Sonny Styles LB
Ohio State • Sr • 6'5" / 243 lbs
Styles could be the cherry on top of a budding front seven. He's one of the best off-ball linebacker athletes to come out in recent years, boasting a massive frame and cornerback-like movement skills.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Kadyn Proctor IOL
Alabama • Jr • 6'7" / 366 lbs
The Browns have needs all along their offensive line. Some see Proctor as a guard, but I think he can stick at tackle. His ability to play with balance at 350-plus pounds is special and could give Cleveland the largest tackle tandem in the NFL with Dawand Jones on the other side.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Carnell Tate WR
Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 195 lbs
The Commanders need an injection of youth into their aging receiving corps. We saw how much their downfield passing attack suffered when Terry McLaurin was out of the lineup last season. Tate is the best big-play threat in the class with the kind of ball skills that pair perfectly with Jayden Daniels' elite deep ball.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'0" / 214 lbs
Kellen Moore gets his version of Saquon Barkley. Love is a special home-run threat with elite twitch and speed. His ability in the passing game would also make life easier on Tyler Shough.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Rueben Bain Jr. EDGE
Miami (Fla.) • Jr • 6'3" / 270 lbs
Bain won't be for everyone, but he'll definitely be for Steve Spagnuolo. His power-end skill set and inside-outside versatility are exactly what Spags looks for at defensive end. Kansas City's middling pass rush gets a shot of life.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Ohio State • Jr • 6'0" / 205 lbs
Downs' versatility and reliability would be exactly what the doctor ordered for the Bengals' porous secondary. He could fill the slot role that's growing in value across the NFL or function as a hybrid defender in Al Golden's defense. A safety hasn't gone top 10 in nearly a decade, but Downs is well worth that billing.
Round 1 - Pick 11
LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 190 lbs
Delane was the stickiest cornerback in the class last fall. His ability to mirror underneath is exceptional. Pairing him with Jack Jones would give new head coach Jeff Hafley two corners capable of holding up in one-on-one situations.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Jermod McCoy CB
Tennessee • Jr • 6'0" / 193 lbs
McCoy had some of the best sophomore tape at corner I've seen in the past decade. The problem is that was the last time we saw him after he missed all of 2025 with a torn ACL suffered last January. He'd give Dallas and new defensive coordinator Christian Parker the ability to play far more man and man-match coverage than they did last year.
From Atlanta Falcons
Round 1 - Pick 13
Jordyn Tyson WR
Arizona State • Jr • 6'2" / 200 lbs
Tyson is my top wide receiver in the class on tape, but it's hard to ignore that he's missed time in three straight seasons due to injury. That's likely to cause a slide, and the Rams are the beneficiaries here. He'd be the perfect transition piece from Davante Adams as the mid-30s wideout begins to slow down.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Miami (Fla.) • Jr • 6'6" / 335 lbs
Mauigoa would help solve the massive issue the Ravens had at guard last season. He's exceptional in a phone booth with the ability to consistently reset the line of scrimmage in the run game.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Olaivavega Ioane IOL
Penn State • Jr • 6'4" / 323 lbs
The Bucs don't have many needs, although left guard certainly qualifies as one. Lucky for them, Ioane has more than 1,800 snaps at left guard under his belt. He's an outstanding pass protector who would pair with Tristan Wirfs to keep Baker Mayfield's blindside clean for years.
From Indianapolis Colts
Round 1 - Pick 16
Makai Lemon WR
USC • Jr • 5'11" / 195 lbs
The Jets find their slot receiver to pair with Garrett Wilson and Adonai Mitchell. While they still need to sort out the quarterback position, this pick would give whoever is under center one of the best supporting casts in the NFL. Lemon is incredibly reliable, with his limited frame serving as the only real knock.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Caleb Lomu OT
Utah • Soph • 6'6" / 308 lbs
With Taylor Decker's future up in the air, addressing left tackle makes sense even if he doesn't retire. Lomu is a crafty, smooth pass protector. His biggest knock is play strength, but that's a trait that can be improved at the next level.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Colton Hood CB
Tennessee • Soph • 6'0" / 195 lbs
Hood was a breakout star for the Volunteers after transferring from Colorado. He's physical at the line of scrimmage and boasts some of the best deep speed at the position in the class.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Caleb Banks DL
Florida • Sr • 6'5" / 330 lbs
Putting Banks next to Derrick Brown would give Carolina the most physically imposing defensive tackle duo in the NFL. Banks still needs refinement, though, before he reaches Brown's level. The 6-foot-6, 330-pounder flashes dominant reps but has been inconsistent.
From Green Bay Packers
Round 1 - Pick 20
Blake Miller OT
Clemson • Sr • 6'6" / 315 lbs
Dallas loves addressing the offensive line in Round 1, and Miller would fit perfectly with its young unit. Terence Steele has been a sore spot at right tackle the past few years -- the same spot Miller played at Clemson.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Ty Simpson QB
Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 208 lbs
Simpson may have his warts, but he has an NFL-caliber arm and flashed special ability in his lone season as a starter. Mike McCarthy has a strong track record of quarterback development and would get a player with a lot of potential to mentor.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Peter Woods DL
Clemson • Jr • 6'3" / 310 lbs
Jim Harbaugh loves building through the trenches, and the chance to land a physical specimen like Woods may be too good to pass up. He's uniquely powerful for a young defensive tackle, even if his tape this past fall didn't match what we saw in 2024. Harbaugh always gets his defensive tackles to play their best, and that's a scary thought when it comes to Woods.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Kenyon Sadiq TE
Oregon • Jr • 6'3" / 245 lbs
Even if the Eagles re-sign Dallas Goedert, Sadiq makes sense with the rise of two-tight-end sets leaguewide. He's the perfect complementary tight end with elite athleticism and the ability to block in space. His run-game impact could be as valuable as what he provides as a receiver.
From Jacksonville Jaguars
Round 1 - Pick 24
Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 210 lbs
After snagging a tackle in the top 10, Cleveland goes back to offense for new head coach Todd Monken. Boston is one of the best possession receivers in the class, possessing outstanding ball skills and physicality as a route runner.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Lee Hunter DL
Texas Tech • Sr • 6'4" / 330 lbs
Hunter is the playmaking defensive tackle Chicago has been searching for. He plays violently at the nose and can range sideline to sideline. For a team that ranked bottom five in pressure rate last season, this would be a major boost.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Texas A&M • Jr • 5'11" / 190 lbs
Concepcion is the separator Buffalo lacks. We saw how much an older Brandin Cooks opened up the offense in his limited stint, and Concepcion would bring even more juice. You may have to live with some drops, though, after he posted a drop rate north of 10% last year.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Cashius Howell EDGE
Texas A&M • Sr • 6'2" / 248 lbs
Howell is arguably the most skilled pass rusher in the class. Limited length and play strength cap his run defense, but pass rush may be all San Francisco needs. Given the run defenders it drafted last year, that tradeoff works.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 315 lbs
Freeling rose throughout his third year at Georgia and is one of the few top offensive linemen who is a surefire tackle. That's key for Houston, which could use a long-term option on the right side with Blake Fisher's development lagging. Freeling is sturdily built and can easily hold up vs. NFL power.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Clemson • Jr • 5'11" / 180 lbs
Terrell's size will scare off some teams, but not the Rams, who historically don't operate on strict thresholds. The younger brother of Falcons corner A.J. Terrell shows similar proficiency, with physical play and quick processing. That's just what the Rams need.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Indiana • Jr • 6'0" / 204 lbs
Cooper is the best YAC weapon in the class, making him a perfect fit for Sean Payton's offense. He also has exceptional hands, posting a career drop rate of just 4.2%. Denver can't wait until Day 2 to address weapons for Bo Nix again.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Jake Golday LB
Cincinnati • Sr • 6'4" / 240 lbs
Golday is what everyone is looking for in a modern off-ball linebacker. He has edge size with linebacker athleticism, allowing him to seamlessly drop into coverage or rush off the edge. That versatility would be a welcome addition to New England's defense.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Texas • Jr • 6'3" / 238 lbs
Back-to-back linebackers close Round 1 in what looks like a special class at the position. Hill's fluidity in space jumps off the tape. With few glaring needs, Seattle can opt for one of the best coverage linebackers available.