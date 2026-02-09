Round 1 - Pick 1 Fernando Mendoza QB Indiana • Jr • 6'5" / 225 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st PAYDS 3535 RUYDS 276 INTS 6 TDS 48 This one looks all but done at this point. The pairing of Mendoza with Klint Kubiak feels like a perfect match. That's because Mendoza is willing to consistently attack the intermediate area of the field where Kubiak's offense loves to operate. Now all they need are more weapons at receiver to get open at that level outside of Brock Bowers.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Arvell Reese LB Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 243 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 1st Reese is the NFL version of a lottery pick. He's got all the traits to be an elite pass rusher, but he's yet to actually deliver. With the success of similar off-ball to edge converts in recent years like Micah Parsons, Jalon Walker and Abdul Carter, the Jets may bet on the upside. Reese is a decidedly different type of off-ball linebacker than those three, with his length and strength serving as his calling cards, but there's still plenty of reason to believe those traits will translate off the edge.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Spencer Fano OT Utah • Jr • 6'6" / 308 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 1st Fano may not be the specimen that comes to mind when you think of a top-three pick, but he's the cleanest offensive lineman in the class. He makes up for limited length with elite mirroring ability. Mike LaFleur will want to shore up the shaky Cardinals offensive line for whoever is at quarterback.

Round 1 - Pick 4 David Bailey EDGE Texas Tech • Sr • 6'3" / 250 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 3rd Robert Saleh will have an interesting debate here between Bailey and Miami's Rueben Bain Jr. -- two distinctly different types of edge rushers. Bailey provides something you won't find later in the draft, however: juice. He's the most explosive edge rusher on the board and gives you a movable athlete on third downs.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Sonny Styles LB Ohio State • Sr • 6'5" / 243 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd Styles could be the cherry on top of a budding front seven. He's one of the best off-ball linebacker athletes to come out in recent years, boasting a massive frame and cornerback-like movement skills.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Kadyn Proctor IOL Alabama • Jr • 6'7" / 366 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 2nd The Browns have needs all along their offensive line. Some see Proctor as a guard, but I think he can stick at tackle. His ability to play with balance at 350-plus pounds is special and could give Cleveland the largest tackle tandem in the NFL with Dawand Jones on the other side.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Carnell Tate WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 195 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 2nd REC 51 REYDS 875 YDS/REC 17.2 TDS 9 The Commanders need an injection of youth into their aging receiving corps. We saw how much their downfield passing attack suffered when Terry McLaurin was out of the lineup last season. Tate is the best big-play threat in the class with the kind of ball skills that pair perfectly with Jayden Daniels' elite deep ball.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Jeremiyah Love RB Notre Dame • Jr • 6'0" / 214 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 1st RUYDS 1372 YDS/ATT 6.9 REYDS 280 TDS 21 Kellen Moore gets his version of Saquon Barkley. Love is a special home-run threat with elite twitch and speed. His ability in the passing game would also make life easier on Tyler Shough.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Rueben Bain Jr. EDGE Miami (Fla.) • Jr • 6'3" / 270 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st Bain won't be for everyone, but he'll definitely be for Steve Spagnuolo. His power-end skill set and inside-outside versatility are exactly what Spags looks for at defensive end. Kansas City's middling pass rush gets a shot of life.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Caleb Downs S Ohio State • Jr • 6'0" / 205 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st Downs' versatility and reliability would be exactly what the doctor ordered for the Bengals' porous secondary. He could fill the slot role that's growing in value across the NFL or function as a hybrid defender in Al Golden's defense. A safety hasn't gone top 10 in nearly a decade, but Downs is well worth that billing.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Mansoor Delane CB LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 190 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 3rd Delane was the stickiest cornerback in the class last fall. His ability to mirror underneath is exceptional. Pairing him with Jack Jones would give new head coach Jeff Hafley two corners capable of holding up in one-on-one situations.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Jermod McCoy CB Tennessee • Jr • 6'0" / 193 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 1st McCoy had some of the best sophomore tape at corner I've seen in the past decade. The problem is that was the last time we saw him after he missed all of 2025 with a torn ACL suffered last January. He'd give Dallas and new defensive coordinator Christian Parker the ability to play far more man and man-match coverage than they did last year.

From From Atlanta Falcons Round 1 - Pick 13 Jordyn Tyson WR Arizona State • Jr • 6'2" / 200 lbs Projected Team L.A. Rams PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st REC 61 REYDS 711 YDS/REC 11.7 TDS 9 Tyson is my top wide receiver in the class on tape, but it's hard to ignore that he's missed time in three straight seasons due to injury. That's likely to cause a slide, and the Rams are the beneficiaries here. He'd be the perfect transition piece from Davante Adams as the mid-30s wideout begins to slow down.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Francis Mauigoa OT Miami (Fla.) • Jr • 6'6" / 335 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 2nd Mauigoa would help solve the massive issue the Ravens had at guard last season. He's exceptional in a phone booth with the ability to consistently reset the line of scrimmage in the run game.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Olaivavega Ioane IOL Penn State • Jr • 6'4" / 323 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 1st The Bucs don't have many needs, although left guard certainly qualifies as one. Lucky for them, Ioane has more than 1,800 snaps at left guard under his belt. He's an outstanding pass protector who would pair with Tristan Wirfs to keep Baker Mayfield's blindside clean for years.

From From Indianapolis Colts Round 1 - Pick 16 Makai Lemon WR USC • Jr • 5'11" / 195 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 3rd REC 79 REYDS 1156 YDS/REC 14.6 TDS 13 The Jets find their slot receiver to pair with Garrett Wilson and Adonai Mitchell. While they still need to sort out the quarterback position, this pick would give whoever is under center one of the best supporting casts in the NFL. Lemon is incredibly reliable, with his limited frame serving as the only real knock.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Caleb Lomu OT Utah • Soph • 6'6" / 308 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 5th With Taylor Decker's future up in the air, addressing left tackle makes sense even if he doesn't retire. Lomu is a crafty, smooth pass protector. His biggest knock is play strength, but that's a trait that can be improved at the next level.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Colton Hood CB Tennessee • Soph • 6'0" / 195 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 56th POSITION RNK 8th Hood was a breakout star for the Volunteers after transferring from Colorado. He's physical at the line of scrimmage and boasts some of the best deep speed at the position in the class.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Caleb Banks DL Florida • Sr • 6'5" / 330 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 31st POSITION RNK 3rd Putting Banks next to Derrick Brown would give Carolina the most physically imposing defensive tackle duo in the NFL. Banks still needs refinement, though, before he reaches Brown's level. The 6-foot-6, 330-pounder flashes dominant reps but has been inconsistent.

From From Green Bay Packers Round 1 - Pick 20 Blake Miller OT Clemson • Sr • 6'6" / 315 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 43rd POSITION RNK 6th Dallas loves addressing the offensive line in Round 1, and Miller would fit perfectly with its young unit. Terence Steele has been a sore spot at right tackle the past few years -- the same spot Miller played at Clemson.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Ty Simpson QB Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 208 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 33rd POSITION RNK 2nd PAYDS 3567 RUYDS 93 INTS 5 TDS 30 Simpson may have his warts, but he has an NFL-caliber arm and flashed special ability in his lone season as a starter. Mike McCarthy has a strong track record of quarterback development and would get a player with a lot of potential to mentor.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Peter Woods DL Clemson • Jr • 6'3" / 310 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st Jim Harbaugh loves building through the trenches, and the chance to land a physical specimen like Woods may be too good to pass up. He's uniquely powerful for a young defensive tackle, even if his tape this past fall didn't match what we saw in 2024. Harbaugh always gets his defensive tackles to play their best, and that's a scary thought when it comes to Woods.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Kenyon Sadiq TE Oregon • Jr • 6'3" / 245 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 1st REC 51 REYDS 560 YDS/REC 11 TDS 8 Even if the Eagles re-sign Dallas Goedert, Sadiq makes sense with the rise of two-tight-end sets leaguewide. He's the perfect complementary tight end with elite athleticism and the ability to block in space. His run-game impact could be as valuable as what he provides as a receiver.

From From Jacksonville Jaguars Round 1 - Pick 24 Denzel Boston WR Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 210 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 37th POSITION RNK 6th REC 62 REYDS 881 YDS/REC 14.2 TDS 12 After snagging a tackle in the top 10, Cleveland goes back to offense for new head coach Todd Monken. Boston is one of the best possession receivers in the class, possessing outstanding ball skills and physicality as a route runner.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Lee Hunter DL Texas Tech • Sr • 6'4" / 330 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 36th POSITION RNK 4th Hunter is the playmaking defensive tackle Chicago has been searching for. He plays violently at the nose and can range sideline to sideline. For a team that ranked bottom five in pressure rate last season, this would be a major boost.

Round 1 - Pick 26 KC Concepcion WR Texas A&M • Jr • 5'11" / 190 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 4th REC 61 REYDS 919 YDS/REC 15.1 TDS 12 Concepcion is the separator Buffalo lacks. We saw how much an older Brandin Cooks opened up the offense in his limited stint, and Concepcion would bring even more juice. You may have to live with some drops, though, after he posted a drop rate north of 10% last year.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Cashius Howell EDGE Texas A&M • Sr • 6'2" / 248 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 32nd POSITION RNK 5th Howell is arguably the most skilled pass rusher in the class. Limited length and play strength cap his run defense, but pass rush may be all San Francisco needs. Given the run defenders it drafted last year, that tradeoff works.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Monroe Freeling OT Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 315 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 4th Freeling rose throughout his third year at Georgia and is one of the few top offensive linemen who is a surefire tackle. That's key for Houston, which could use a long-term option on the right side with Blake Fisher's development lagging. Freeling is sturdily built and can easily hold up vs. NFL power.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Avieon Terrell CB Clemson • Jr • 5'11" / 180 lbs Projected Team L.A. Rams PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 2nd Terrell's size will scare off some teams, but not the Rams, who historically don't operate on strict thresholds. The younger brother of Falcons corner A.J. Terrell shows similar proficiency, with physical play and quick processing. That's just what the Rams need.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Omar Cooper Jr. WR Indiana • Jr • 6'0" / 204 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 5th REC 69 REYDS 937 YDS/REC 13.6 TDS 14 Cooper is the best YAC weapon in the class, making him a perfect fit for Sean Payton's offense. He also has exceptional hands, posting a career drop rate of just 4.2%. Denver can't wait until Day 2 to address weapons for Bo Nix again.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Jake Golday LB Cincinnati • Sr • 6'4" / 240 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 3rd Golday is what everyone is looking for in a modern off-ball linebacker. He has edge size with linebacker athleticism, allowing him to seamlessly drop into coverage or rush off the edge. That versatility would be a welcome addition to New England's defense.