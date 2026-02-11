It takes time for a player's story to be told in the NFL. Post-draft night grades and even a year down the road merely serve as talking points, but it is interesting to see how the narratives shift. With a full season in the books, CBS Sports looks back on how each draft class performed through Year 1.

There are a lot of factors which can make it difficult to initially evaluate players: injury, opportunity, scheme fit and more. Quarterback Sam Darnold, for example, hoisted the Lombardi Trophy Sunday night after being labeled a bust in most re-drafts.

It is worth noting that draft position is taken into consideration, but not the assets surrendered to be in a position to take each player. Without further ado, here is one opinion of how each rookie class fared in 2025:

1. Cleveland Browns

Grade: A+

Year 1 hits: LB Carson Schwesinger, DT Mason Graham, TE Harold Fannin Jr., RB Quinshon Judkins

Every rookie drafted by the Browns started at least one game this season, including quarterbacks Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders. Cleveland has at least four starters from this class and potentially more. Schwesinger was the Defensive Rookie of the Year winner and Fannin is also an impact performer. Graham showed a lot of improvement as the season progressed. Judkins looked like an above average starter before being lost to injury.

Running back Dylan Sampson fills a role for the team as well.

2. New England Patriots

Grade: A

Year 1 hits: OT Will Campbell, OG Jared Wilson, RB TreVeyon Henderson, S Craig Woodson

New England's draft was a solid double into the gap. They identified multiple starters with high floors, but relatively low ceilings for a team that advanced to the Super Bowl. Henderson is one that has become an explosive producer for the Patriots. Campbell and Wilson are two big parts of a revamped offensive line. Wide receiver Kyle Williams played extensively despite being farther down the depth chart.

Four rookies played at least 100 snaps on defense as well, including Woodson, who was a member of our mid-season All-Rookie team.

3. Chicago Bears

Grade: A

Year 1 hits: TE Colston Loveland

Chicago brought Loveland along slowly but his potential was evident by season's end. It would not be a surprise is Loveland added All-Pro recognition to his mantle at some point in his career. The Bears received viable contributions throughout its draft class. Wide receiver Luther Burden, offensive tackle Ozzy Trapilo and running back Kyle Monangai were all helping keep the NFC contender afloat late in the season.

Defensive rookies played a combined 105 snaps.

4. New Orleans Saints

Grade: A-

Year 1 hits: QB Tyler Shough, OT Kelvin Banks Jr., S Jonas Sanker

New Orleans did not empower Shough until late in the season and the team went on a run to end the season. They enter the offseason with positive momentum and Shough entrenched as the starter. Banks was technically sound working at left tackle, so the Saints filled two premium spots.

Cornerback Quincy Riley and Sanker played like viable starters for Kellen Moore's team.

5. Carolina Panthers

Grade: A-

Year 1 hits: WR Tetairoa McMillan, EDGE Nic Scourton, TE Mitchell Evans

McMillan exceeded expectations as a rookie. In fact, he was named Offensive Rookie of the Year. His ability to win down the field brought a stabilizing presence to the Carolina offense. The team also found surplus value in the selection of Evans, a fifth-round pick. His production was limited, but that is expected to change when the depth chart is not so competitive at the position.

Carolina still needs a dynamic rusher who can go get the quarterback, but Scourton developed into a quality complementary rusher over the course of the season.

6. Tennessee Titans

Grade: A-

Year 1 hits: QB Cam Ward, WR Chimere Dike, TE Gunnar Helm

Fourteen rookies, including undrafted free agents, played for the Titans this season. Ward was obviously the crown jewel as the No. 1 overall selection. At times, Ward looked as though he was trying to do too much and needs to take better care of the football, but his ability to process and push the ball downfield is encouraging for his future.

Dike was incredibly impactful on special teams where he broke the NFL rookie record for all-purpose yards. Helm is going to be a part of the game plan for new offensive coordinator Brian Daboll. Ayomanor has a complementary skill set that would benefit from having a true game changer.

Safety Kevin Winston Jr. played well down the stretch and pass rusher Oluwafemi Oladejo had some bright moments when available.

7. New York Giants

Grade: B+

Year 1 hits: QB Jaxson Dart, EDGE Abdul Carter

Dart was very good as a rookie, but there are also some limitations to his game. He has to become a pocket passer first and understand when he should and should not take on contact in the run game. Josh Allen and others have had similar learning curves.

Carter obviously dropped the ball in regards to accountability and professionalism, but was still an effective player with a tantalizing skill set. Running back Cam Skattebo was a big part of the run game before succumbing to his own injury.

8. Seattle Seahawks

Grade: B+

Year 1 hits: OG Grey Zabel, S Nick Emmanwori

Zabel was not flawless but he brought a physicality and accountability to the offensive line. The offensive line improved enough for Sam Darnold to play at a near All-Pro level. Tight end Elijah Arroyo played well enough for the team to potentially move on from more expensive options. Wide receiver Tory Horton looked like a contributor prior to his injury.

Emmanwori changed the entire tenor of the defense with his length. His sheer presence made passing lanes appear closed, which allowed a wave of Seattle defenders to impact the opposing quarterback.

9. Atlanta Falcons

Grade: B+

Year 1 hits: S Xavier Watts, EDGE Jalon Walker

Watts had five interceptions this season; only Bears safety Kevin Byard had more. He is a versatile piece to Jeff Ulbricht's defense. Edge rushers James Pearce Jr. and Walker were effective in different ways. Pearce was a pass rush specialist who still has room for growth in the run game. His contributions moving forward are in question given recent off-field events.

Safety Billy Bowman could be an off-ramp to Jessie Bates III's expensive contract as well.

10. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Grade: B+

Year 1 hits: WR Emeka Egbuka, CB Jacob Parrish

Egbuka was fantastic when available. Tampa Bay had the foresight to address the position before moving on from aged veterans like Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. Tez Johnson also stepped in to a larger role when injuries riddled the unit.

Parrish is a personal favorite to watch because his lack of ideal size rarely becomes a problem. He plays the game at max speed. Pass rusher Elijah Roberts was a useful part of the rotation. Cornerback Benjamin Morrison could be in line to play more next season with Jamel Dean scheduled to hit free agency.

11. Houston Texans

Grade: B

Year 1 hits: WR Jayden Higgins, RB Woody Marks

Need dictated second-round pick Aireontae Ersery playing a significant role this season following the trade of Laremy Tunsil and other subsequent moves. TruMedia credits him with allowing 9 sacks and 42 pressures as a rookie. Wide receivers Jaylin Noel and Higgins were productive to varying degrees. Higgins earned a larger role. Marks, given where he was picked, overperformed for a team that desperaetly needed contributions at the running back position. Veteran Joe Mixon missed all season and Chubb, at this stage of his career, is meant to spell a starter rather than carry the load himself.

Without a first-round pick, Houston was able to develop contributors.

12. Dallas Cowboys

Grade: B

Year 1 hits: OG Tyler Booker, EDGE Donovan Ezeiruaku

Booker became more and more comfortable as the season progressed and settled in nicely as a starter for the Cowboys. TruMedia credits him with three sacks allowed on nearly 600 pass blocking snaps. Ezeiruaku stepped up at a position that saw Micah Parsons traded, DeMarcus Lawrence sign elsewhere and faced tragedy mid-season.

Cornerback Shavon Revel missed the early portion of the season while recovering from a torn ACL, but played extensively down the stretch. It was not always pretty, but it does give the team options as they deconstruct what had become a very costly, underperforming room.

13. Arizona Cardinals

Grade: B

Year 1 hits: CB Will Johnson Jr.

Arizona has added defensive talent in bulk over the last two or three years, but they lack truly impactful players on that side of the ball. Defensive tackle Walter Nolen looked as though he could be one of those players when on the field, but he was limited to just six games played.

Cornerbacks Will Johnson Jr. and Denzel Burke were solid players for them. The secondary should be in good shape with Garrett Williams and Max Melton returning from injury. Linebacker Cody Simon and edge rusher Jordan Burch could develop into quality role players.

14. Buffalo Bills

Grade: B

Year 1 hits: DT Deone Walker, TE Jackson Hawes

Buffalo's grade would have been higher had first-round pick Maxwell Hairston been healthy and contributing for more of the season. He had a big moment in coverage against the Chiefs but was otherwise volatile throughout the season. Walker was a really nice find for them in the fourth-round, especially considering the underwhelming contributions of the team's other top-100 draft picks.

15. Los Angeles Chargers

Grade: B-

Year 1 hits: RB Omarion Hampton

Once Hampton worked his way out of Jim Harbaugh's dog house, he was excellent, but then suffered an injury. Moving forward, he showed a well-rounded skill set to be a quality starter at the position. There was a stretch in the season where no other tight end could match Oronde Gadsden's production. The offense sacrifices a bit of blocking when he is on the field, but it is helpful to have a pass-catching skill set such as his that can be deployed when necessary.

Defensive tackle Jamaree Caldwell was a big part of a stingy run defense. He almost found his way into the 'hit' category, but Harbaugh has worked his magic on a handful of others since arriving in Los Angeles. Is Caldwell's performance sustainable or will it wear down?

16. Philadelphia Eagles

Grade: B-

Year 1 hits: LB Jihaad Campbell, S Andrew Mukuba

Campbell made some turnover-worthy plays, but the down-to-down consistency is not there yet. Philadelphia did not need him immediately with Zack Baun and Nakobe Dean playing a large percentage of the team's linebacker snaps. Mukuba is the only other rookie who played extensively for the franchise. Although, it is fair to assume defensive tackle Ty Robinson's role will expand in the future.

17. Indianapolis Colts

Grade: B-

Year 1 hits: TE Tyler Warren

Warren was on pace to be an All-Pro early in the season, but the Daniel Jones injury impacted him as well. Over the first 10 games, he went over 50 receiving yards on seven occasions. In the last seven games, there were 0 such occurrences.

Cornerback Justin Walley was lost for the season before it ever got started. Offensive lineman Jalen Travis will probably develop into a starter for the franchise down the road given their success developing the position.

18. Detroit Lions

Grade: B-

Year 1 hits: OG Tate Ratledge

Detroit found a couple of solid starters in this class: defensive tackle Tyleik Williams and Ratledge. Neither is likely to be among the top tier of their respective position, but the floor is high. Ratledge allowed 2 sacks and 24 pressures in 2025, according to TruMedia. Wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa was not useful beyond the occasional splash play downfield.

19. New York Jets

Grade: C+

Year 1 hits: OT Armand Membou

New York leaned on its rookie class after tearing down the roster at the trade deadline. Cornerback Azareye'h Thomas and tight end Mason Taylor had some good moments on the season, but the success of the group essentially boils down to Membou, who was really good in his first season.

20. Kansas City Chiefs

Grade: C+

Year 1 hits: None

Simmons would have been a 'hit' if he had been healthy and available all season. He missed four games dealing with a private family situation. Running back Brashard Smith flashed in his limited opportunities.

Kansas City is set to lose multiple cornerbacks in free agency, which creates a larger opportunity for Nohl Williams, who was a really promising rookie.

21. Pittsburgh Steelers

Grade: C

Year 1 hits: DT Derrick Harmon

Harmon missed some time due to injury, but he was impactful when available. It was important to identify younger pieces to that defensive line given the presence of Cameron Heyward, Larry Ogunjobi and other aging defenders in recent years. Defensive lineman Yahya Black also played a significant role for the AFC North champions.

Edge rusher Jack Sawyer had some bright spots while T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith were dealing with injuries.

22. Washington Commanders

Grade: C

Year 1 hits: None

Offensive tackle Josh Conerly Jr. and cornerback Trey Amos solved a few needs for Washington early in the season, but the volatility of rookie performance, specifically at those two positions, set in as the season prolonged. Each can still have long, fruitful careers, but neither secured a long-term role in Year 1.

Wide receiver Jaylin Lane and running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt chipped in a few explosive plays as well.

23. San Francisco 49ers

Grade: C

Year 1 hits: CB Upton Stout

San Francisco had six rookies play at least 300 snaps on their respective side of the ball. Aside from Stout, none of them were particularly effective. Stout emerged as a personal favorite to watch because, at 5-foot-9, he plays much bigger than his size. The 49ers have done as well as any other team identifying defensive backs on Day 3; safety Malik Mustapha and cornerback Deommodore Lenoir serving as other recent examples.

Unfortunately, first-round pick Mykel Williams suffered a torn ACL in Week 9 against the Giants.

24. Denver Broncos

Grade: C-

Year 1 hits: RB RJ Harvey, WR Pat Bryant

Harvey emerged as an impact performer for the Broncos over the course of the season. One would expect that role to continue growing. Bryant is not a flashy player, but 31 receptions for nearly 400 yards as a third-round rookie is a good return. The position is expected to be a point of emphasis for Denver this offseason, so he could be relegated in 2026.

First-round pick, Jahdae Barron, struggled to carve out a starting spot for himself.

25. Los Angeles Rams

Grade: C-

Year 1 hits: None

Los Angeles did not have a first-round pick, so that has to be taken into consideration. Tight end Terrance Ferguson and edge rusher Josaiah Stewart were role players for the Rams this season, but that was a result of having depth in those positions. Wide receiver Konata Mumpfield stepped in because of injury.

26. Baltimore Ravens

Grade: C-

Year 1 hits: S Malaki Starks

Edge rusher Mike Green did not provide the spark that Baltimore's pass rush desperately needed this season. Linebacker Teddye Buchanan played a lot and represents good value for where he was selected. Starks was the best performer though. He is a solid piece for a safety unit that as been turned over quite a bit in recent years.

27. Green Bay Packers

Grade: C-

Year 1 hits: WR Matthew Golden

Golden probably did enough to be considered a 'hit,' but not to the extent many had expected of a first-round pick. Offensive tackle Anthony Belton joined the starting lineup when injuries riddled the unit. The rookie class produced little else en route to the postseason.

28. Las Vegas Raiders

Grade: C-

Year 1 hits: RB Ashton Jeanty

Jeanty is a 'hit' but not to the level many expected. The selection of a running back that early was always suspect considering the shortcomings of the supporting cast. The Raiders had a, personally, least favorite draft class and it played out that way this fall. Neither Dont'e Thornton Jr. nor Jack Bech were particularly effective for a franchise that sorely needed someone to step up in the absence of Davante Adams and, eventually, Jakobi Meyers.

No defender was really able to uplift one of the league's worst defenses.

29. Cincinnati Bengals

Grade: C-

Year 1 hits: None

Linebacker was identified as a point of weakness for the AFC North franchise last offseason. They used two mid-round picks to address the position and then stuck by those players through a volatile season. First-round pick Shemar Stewart was underwhelming when available.

Offensive guard Dylan Fairchild did enough to earn a longer look and inspire some confidence long-term. Cincinnati could come away from this draft with a few decent starters, but there are questions regarding that possibility.

30. Minnesota Vikings

Grade: D+

Year 1 hits: None

Minnesota's rookie class was essentially offensive guard Donovan Jackson and little more. TruMedia credited him with 2 sacks and 26 pressures allowed in 2025. Those numbers are a little misleading, but the organization has a lot of confidence in the young lineman.

Defensive tackle Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins did spell an active defense.

31. Jacksonville Jaguars

Grade: D

Year 1 hits: WR/CB Travis Hunter Jr.

Hunter was successful prior to suffering a season-ending injury, but not enough to justify trading two-first round picks and more. Beyond Hunter, the team got complementary contributions from running backs Bhayshul Tuten and LeQuint Allen Jr. The jury is still out on cornerback Caleb Ransaw, who is dealing with an injury of his own.

32. Miami Dolphins

Grade: D-

Year 1 hits: None

Miami added three defensive tackles through the draft and it was still a point of weakness for that team. The idea of taking a run-stuffing defensive tackle (Kenneth Grant) who offers little to no pass rush upside No. 13 overall was a curious strategy. They traded up for offensive guard Jonah Savaiinaea and there may not have been a worse guard in the league this season.