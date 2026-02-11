Round 1 - Pick 1 Fernando Mendoza QB Indiana • Jr • 6'5" / 225 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st PAYDS 2980 RUYDS 240 INTS 6 TDS 39 Mendoza is the slam-dunk pick at No. 1 overall. Not only did he lead the nation in passing touchdowns (41) and total touchdowns (48) in 2025, but he also threw 27 of those passing touchdowns to no interceptions in the red zone. He thrives by throwing with accuracy (72% completion percentage, fourth-best in the FBS in 2025), excellent timing, anticipation and touch on his throws to all levels of the field. His athleticism doesn't jump out on tape like 2023 Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels, but Mendoza can climb the pocket well and deal just fine with throwing off platform. A partnership with new coach Klint Kubiak should be fun.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Arvell Reese LB Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 243 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 1st The Jets need playmakers on defense after trading away two All-Pros in defensive tackle Quinnen Williams and cornerback Sauce Gardner at the trade deadline. Reese was an inside linebacker in college for most of his career at Ohio State, but he did play 51% of his snaps as an edge rusher in 2025. That's going to be the 2025 Big Ten Linebacker of the Year's ideal, long-term position as a pro. He'll be able to maximize his athletic gifts while still having above average coverage skills for his position when needed, thanks to collegiate reps at inside linebacker. Reese is exactly what the Jets need after becoming the first team in NFL history without an interception on defense in 2025.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Francis Mauigoa OT Miami (Fla.) • Jr • 6'6" / 335 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 2nd This is the top offensive tackle in the draft. The consensus All-American simply envelopes edge rushers at the point of attack, playing up to his immense size in the run and pass games. Mauigoa is an absolute tank in the run game -- something yours truly observed at the Cotton Bowl -- and he didn't surrender a sack in the final 12 games of the 2025 season. He could be a long-term bookend right tackle in Arizona opposite Paris Johnson Jr.

Round 1 - Pick 4 David Bailey EDGE Texas Tech • Sr • 6'3" / 250 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 3rd Bailey is the most explosive player who was a full-time edge rusher in college in this 2026 draft class, and he maximized that explosion into leading the nation with 14.5 sacks. He thrives with elite timing off the snap and winning early with his signature rip move to get low to the ground and arrive at the quarterback. He also has an incredibly fun spin move to the inside. Creating more push once inside the pocket and holding the point of attack in the run game are places to improve. This pick gives new Titans coach Robert Saleh and All-Pro defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons a high-end edge rusher to mold.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Carnell Tate WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 195 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 2nd REC 51 REYDS 875 YDS/REC 17.2 TDS 9 Tate is the safest wide receiver in the draft based on measurements and traits. He produced a nation-leading six receiving touchdowns of 30 or more air yards in 2025, which is impressive. He also has a wide catch radius thanks to his wingspan. He's also a strong separator in the middle of his routes downfield, especially playing leverage in zone. However, I wasn't impressed by how he struggled to play through contact at the catch point against Miami in the Cotton Bowl. Factoring in how Tate ate against mostly No. 2 corners in college opposite Jeremiah Smith is also worth noting. Fortunately for Tate, he'll be able to play opposite another true No. 1 in Malik Nabers.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Spencer Fano OT Utah • Jr • 6'6" / 308 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 1st Whether the Browns' 2026 quarterback is Shedeur Sanders, who will play himself into pressure, Cleveland's offensive line could use an injection of youth. Fano is an athletic right tackle with refined technique. His strong suit in pass protection is his high-level balance and footwork, staying step for step with speedy, bendy edge rushers. Improvement is needed against counter moves. Fano did start 11 games at left tackle before moving to right tackle the last two years at Utah, so he's versatile. He doesn't have a top-tier wingspan, but Fano is a pro-ready run blocker.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Sonny Styles LB Ohio State • Sr • 6'5" / 243 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd Styles is the perfect modern inside linebacker. He played his first two seasons at Ohio State as a safety before transitioning to linebacker, so he comes ready to roll in pass coverage. Styles is able to remain in range of slot receivers in the seam, and he can go step for step with tight ends from sideline to sideline. His wingspan allows him to have nice range as a tackler in the run and pass games. Styles blitzes with a jetpack attached to his back, easily steamrolling running backs attempting to pick him up in pass protection. Styles is a slam-dunk replacement for an aging Bobby Wagner, who is headed for free agency.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Rueben Bain Jr. EDGE Miami (Fla.) • Jr • 6'3" / 270 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st Eight-time Pro Bowl edge rusher Cameron Jordan turned back the clock to lead the Saints with 10.5 sacks in 2025, but he's 36 years old and set to become a free agent. Either way, New Orleans needs to plan for life after Jordan. Yes, Bain is a little undersized in the wingspan department, but that doesn't slow him down. Yours truly watched in person as Bain mauled Ohio State's offensive tackles over and over again in the Cotton Bowl. His superpowers are his play strength, leverage and array of pass-rush moves. Bain will rotate through a rip move, a stutter step, and a powerful hump move to pressure quarterbacks, which he did 83 times in 2025 -- the most in college football. He leveled up against high-level competition with 5.0 of his 9.5 sacks coming in the College Football Playoff.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Jeremiyah Love RB Notre Dame • Jr • 6'0" / 214 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 1st RUYDS 1372 YDS/ATT 6.9 REYDS 280 TDS 21 The Chiefs desperately need fresh blood at running back. The play of Isiah Pacheco and Kareem Hunt was so rough early in the season that quarterback Patrick Mahomes was the team's leading rusher through the first six weeks. That's why the Chiefs select 2025 Doak Walker Award winner Jeremiyah Love here. He can do everything well. Love explodes through the hole on inside runs, can bounce off defenders because of his power and has breakaway speed to the outside. He also doesn't slow down when he makes a move to make a defender miss. Love runs routes like a receiver. Mahomes gets a new best friend here.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Caleb Downs S Ohio State • Jr • 6'0" / 205 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st The Bengals need help on defense on all levels after being the NFL's third-worst scoring defense (28.9 points per game) in 2025. Caleb Downs is Swiss Army Knife of a defensive back who can line up in coverage at strong safety, nickel or even in sub packages as a linebacker. Downs is an A-plus blitzer thanks to his instincts, and he's strong against the run with great tackling angles. He would be a Day 1 starter on Cincy's defense.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Jermod McCoy CB Tennessee • Jr • 6'0" / 193 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 1st Yes, McCoy missed the 2025 season with a torn ACL, but he was electric in 2024. He earned first team All-SEC honors with four interceptions and nine passes defensed. He excels in press man coverage, jamming receivers with one hand in order to remain balanced and under control. McCoy's instincts in zone coverage are top tier as well, which in tandem with his leaping ability to make plays on the football makes him a top prospect in this draft. If healthy, McCoy is an immediate NFL starter.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Mansoor Delane CB LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 190 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 3rd Dallas needs help at cornerback with DaRon Bland battling nagging foot injuries and Trevon Diggs no longer on the team. That's why Mansoor Delane, a unanimous 2025 All-American, is the pick here. Delane led the SEC with a 24.1 passer rating allowed when targeted, the best in the league among 82 players with at least 30 targets. He's a smooth operator who can change direction with ease, and he has no issues in press man coverage thanks to his ability to reroute receivers at the line of scrimmage before going step for step with them. No matter what style of receiver he is facing, Delane can hang. New Cowboys defensive coordinator Christian Parker will love him.

From From Atlanta Falcons Round 1 - Pick 13 Jordyn Tyson WR Arizona State • Jr • 6'2" / 200 lbs Projected Team L.A. Rams PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st REC 61 REYDS 711 YDS/REC 11.7 TDS 9 Jordyn Tyson is perhaps the best big-play wide receiver in this draft class. So much of his film involves him blowing by people to turn decent grabs into explosive plays after the catch. Tyson has elite timing when it comes to corralling deep balls and in tandem with breakaway speed, he's an incredibly tough cover. He can also win with his footwork off the line of scrimmage thanks to an ability to explode into his route off a single step. The reason why Tyson drops this low is because of his injury history. However, the Rams take a swing on Davante Adams' long-term replacement here.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Olaivavega Ioane IOL Penn State • Jr • 6'4" / 323 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 1st Ioane is the best interior offensive lineman in this draft. As Penn State's left guard, he didn't allow a sack in his last two college seasons, which spanned 27 starts and 776 pass-blocking snaps. Ioane throws people out of the club in the run game and is strong when elevating to the second level to block linebackers and defensive backs. In pass protection, he stays right up on rushers with great knee bend and change of direction. Baltimore's guards struggled in 2025, so this pick mitigates that issue.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Colton Hood CB Tennessee • Soph • 6'0" / 195 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 56th POSITION RNK 8th Hood is a playmaker as the SEC's only player with a pick-six and fumble return touchdown in 2025. He was also the only SEC player with four-plus tackles for loss and eight-plus passes defended last season. His speed allows him to run stride for stride down the field on vertical routes, and he's quick when planting and driving to the football in zone coverage. Hood also brings a high motor in the run game. The Buccaneers are set to lose cornerback Jamel Dean in free agency, but Tampa Bay can start over with Hood, who will be just 21 years old for his entire NFL rookie season.

From From Indianapolis Colts Round 1 - Pick 16 Makai Lemon WR USC • Jr • 5'11" / 195 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 3rd REC 79 REYDS 1156 YDS/REC 14.6 TDS 13 Lemon earned the distinction of being named college football's top wide receiver as the 2025 Biletnikoff Award winner. He thrives out of the slot where he frees himself with quickness and agility off the line of scrimmage, well-timed route running and ball skills. Despite being 5-foot-11, 195 pounds, his play style feels bigger than his stature, which is how he regularly breaks tackles for extra yards. The Jets could use him opposite Garrett Wilson, and the only reason Lemon falls this far is his size.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Akheem Mesidor DL Miami (Fla.) • Sr • 6'3" / 265 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 42nd POSITION RNK 6th The Lions need an edge rusher who can come in on the cheap and immediately contribute opposite Aidan Hutchinson. Mesidor, who will turn 25 years old this year, can check those boxes. He ranked among college football's top five nationally in sacks (12.5, tied for third in the FBS), tackles for loss (17.5, tied for fifth in the FBS) and quarterback pressures (67, tied for fourth in the FBS) in 2025 opposite the aforementioned Bain at Miami. Mesidor has the ideal build, pass-rush technique and motor. The power and handwork never stop, and he does a great job freeing himself from offensive tackles. He can also win with speed rushing inside against guards. Mesidor's wingspan and power allow him to anchor down on the edge in the run game. That's what the Lions need.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Emmanuel McNeil-Warren S Toledo • Sr • 6'2" / 202 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 29th POSITION RNK 2nd It would be plenty of fun to see McNeil-Warren in Minnesota defensive coordinator Brian Flores' scheme with the 6-foot-2, 202-pounder's highlight reel hits, plays on the ball and explosion. He has no issues dropping the boom on opposing wideouts over the middle of the field, and he's fluid with his change of direction, which is a must in Flores' heavy-disguise defense. McNeil-Warren is a worthy successor to safety Harrison Smith.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Denzel Boston WR Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 210 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 37th POSITION RNK 6th REC 62 REYDS 881 YDS/REC 14.2 TDS 12 Yes, this pick is a direct vote of no confidence in Xavier Legette, the team's 2024 first-rounder. Carolina has two surefire long-term guys at receiver in Jalen Coker and 2025 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Tetairoa McMillan. Boston could build a massive (all 6-foot-3 or taller), youthful trio for quarterback Bryce Young. Boston is a tank who can line up in the slot and outside and can blow through press coverage without much of a struggle. He's great at sealing off defenders from the football with a wide catch radius and a weapon in the red zone -- exactly what Carolina needs.

From From Green Bay Packers Round 1 - Pick 20 Cashius Howell EDGE Texas A&M • Sr • 6'2" / 248 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 32nd POSITION RNK 5th The Cowboys still lack depth at edge rusher in the post-Micah Parsons era. Howell, the 2025 SEC Defensive Player of the Year, can help fix that. His 11.5 sacks in 2025 were the most by an A&M player since Myles Garrett's 12.5 in 2015. Howell wins in a multitude of ways: speed, a bull rush or nifty counter moves back inside. When defending the run, he's adept at setting the edge and has the explosion to break through the line of scrimmage to create tackles for loss.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Avieon Terrell CB Clemson • Jr • 5'11" / 180 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 2nd REC 61 REYDS 711 YDS/REC 11.7 TDS 9 Terrell has great instincts and quickness. The 2025 All-ACC First Team selection set Clemson records for a defensive back in forced fumbles in a season (five in 2025) and career (eight from 2023-25). His eight career forced fumbles were also the most by a cornerback in college football from 2023-25, which was the span of his career. Terrell has great agility and is light on his feet, which makes him an ideal slot corner. He's naturally a great closer in short zone coverage. He can have issues on the outside against bigger receivers, but he's an adept blitzer and strong in the run game. Terrell could add some much-needed youth to the Steelers' secondary besides Joey Porter Jr.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Keldric Faulk EDGE Auburn • Jr • 6'6" / 285 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 2nd Faulk can line up anywhere along the defensive line with his prototypical stature. He's not a jump-off-the-screen, explosive type, but he's agile. Faulk frees himself up rushing the passer with a bull rush or rip. Faulk could be helped by developing some counter moves when his top options don't yield immediate results. He's also solid against the run. Faulk is somewhat of a project, but he's a nice talent to add to a Chargers defensive line that could be losing Khalil Mack in free agency.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Kenyon Sadiq TE Oregon • Jr • 6'3" / 245 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 1st REC 51 REYDS 560 YDS/REC 11 TDS 8 The 2025 All-Big Ten First Team tight end led the nation in receiving touchdowns at the position with eight while primarily lining up on the line of scrimmage or in the slot. However, Oregon did give him some snaps on the outside and out of the backfield. Sadiq is powerful on his release off the line of scrimmage, which allows him to get open on routes up the seam or on wheel routes out of the backfield. That additionally comes in handy as a blocker in the rung game. He's also a weapon off a tight end screen as a receiver. However, he needs to cut down on the drops -- he had six in 2025, which was just one shy of the nation's most among tight ends. Sadiq could be a best player available pick for an Eagles team that could lose Dallas Goedert in free agency.

From From Jacksonville Jaguars Round 1 - Pick 24 Lee Hunter DL Texas Tech • Sr • 6'4" / 330 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 36th POSITION RNK 4th Give the aforementioned Garrett, the 2025 NFL Defensive Player of the Year, as much help as possible to prolong his career. Defensive tackle Maliek Collins will turn 31-years-old this year, and he ended 2025 on injured reserve. Hunter is a strong and wide defensive tackle, which made him an outstanding run defender with Texas Tech in 2025. He can toss interior offensive linemen out of the way like it's nothing, and he can move fluidly from side to side as well, which allows him to lunge for tackles for loss in the run game. Hunter has all the tools in the run game and could stand to improve his pass rush beyond a swim move. Thankfully for Hunter, Garrett can help him with that.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Dillon Thieneman S Oregon • Soph • 6'0" / 207 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 76th POSITION RNK 6th The Bears are set to see the following safeties hit free agency: Kevin Byard, C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Jaquan Brisker. Thieneman can save Chicago some money at the position. He's versatile with an ability to line up in the slot, back deep and in the box. He's an efficient mover and can close on the ball well thanks to quick plant and drive technique. Thieneman has good instincts in the run game, and he'll use them to fly into the path of the opposing ball carrier. He can do many things well, which makes him an ideal NFL safety in 2026.

Round 1 - Pick 26 CJ Allen LB Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 235 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 34th POSITION RNK 4th Bills mainstay Matt Milano and fellow linebacker Shaq Thompson are both set to hit free agency, and Buffalo could find nice value in Allen, who was a 2025 All-American at Georgia. He plays larger than his size in the run game thanks to instincts and a high motor. Allen is also a textbook tackler who can run with running backs and tight ends in coverage. He's sound in zone coverage thanks to his communication and football IQ. Allen is a ready-made pro.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Monroe Freeling OT Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 315 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 4th Twelve-time Pro Bowl left tackle Trent Williams will be 38 years old by the time the 2026 season rolls around, and he can't play forever. Freeling could be a nice apprentice for Williams after being Georgia's full-time left tackle in 2025. The size and agility are there, and he's quick off the line of scrimmage. Freeling needs to work on being better about connecting on his punches toward opposing defensive linemen, which could be aided by a more balanced foundation in his core. He's ready to roll in the run game.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Blake Miller OT Clemson • Sr • 6'6" / 315 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 43rd POSITION RNK 6th C.J. Stroud could use some upgrades along the offensive line, and right tackle Trent Brown is set to hit free agency. Miller, a right tackle at Clemson, possesses the ideal build to be an NFL right tackle. Miller also has the adequate agility to block speedy edge rushers while utilizing his hand work and wingspan to redirect edge rushers. He can also anchor down against power moves like bull rushes while also being quick enough against games (twists and stunts). Miller could improve on his work getting up to the second level in the run game, but he can provide immediate help in Houston.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Kadyn Proctor IOL Alabama • Jr • 6'7" / 366 lbs Projected Team L.A. Rams PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 2nd Proctor is massive, but he has the quickness to play offensive tackle in the NFL thanks to his footwork. He uses a strong first step to keep defenders from crowding him off the line of scrimmage, and he can get low to slow down speedier rushers off the edge. He's a road grader on down blocks in the run game. Proctor will have to take care of himself to remain light enough to stay at the tackle position, but he's got a high ceiling. Sean McVay can work with that as Rob Havenstein retiring.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Kayden McDonald DL Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 326 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 2nd McDonald has the power and size to be a stout NFL defensive tackle. He thrives against the run where he can push blockers backward and then release with a sudden power. McDonald is more a gap plugger than an explosive creator. He's an NFL ready against the run, but he needs to evolve as a pass rusher. Going to the team that led the NFL sacks in 2025 couldn't be a better fit, especially with John Franklin-Myers set for free agency.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Caleb Lomu OT Utah • Soph • 6'6" / 308 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 5th Drake Maye was sacked an NFL playoff record 21 times, including six times in New England's Super Bowl loss to the Seahawks. Lomu's handwork and consistency in remaining upright prevents edge rushers from blowing past his shoulders, and he has strong instincts. He could stand some more power in the run game, but the elements are there for him to be a mainstay tackle in the NFL.