Round 1 - Pick 1
Arch Manning QB
Texas • Sr • 6'4" / 222 lbs
The #marchtoArch likely began for one team Sunday. Vegas' odds currently predict Miami to receive the pick. Manning is not perfect, but he does a great job adjusting throughout the play: moving around in the pocket, throwing from a different arm angle to access a new pass window, etc. ... The Dolphins' roster looks really bad on paper. What course would the Manning family take if they did not feel Arch would be sufficiently supported?
Round 1 - Pick 2
Dante Moore QB
Oregon • Sr • 6'3" / 220 lbs
Moore is unlikely to be a staple among the top-10 quarterbacks in the NFL, but there is a level of competency that he brings to the position that some teams have sorely lacked. Oregon has really struggled to open the season, so it will be interesting to see how the team bounces back in conference play.
Round 1 - Pick 3
South Carolina • Jr • 6'3" / 238 lbs
There was a lot of getting the ball out quickly for Sellers in the opener and he alligator-armed a few other throws, but also showcased the touch and arm strength that make him an intriguing prospect. Sellers has great size and the potential to be a big time in the NFL if he can find consistency.
Mock Trade from Cleveland Browns
Round 1 - Pick 4
Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 222 lbs
Cleveland trading out of the pick likely comes as a surprise, but general manager Andrew Berry traditionally looks to trade down and the team may not feel as though there is a big gap among the next tier of quarterbacks. It is all hypothetical at this stage. Washington, comparatively, may be gun shy parting with significant draft capital to move up the board, but 2027 may be an important season for leadership if this year does not transpire as desired. Terry McLaurin turns 31 years old Tuesday and Stefon Diggs is 32. The Commanders know they must move in front of Las Vegas if they hope to select Smith, who would form an exciting young duo with Jayden Daniels.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Dylan Stewart EDGE
South Carolina • Jr • 6'5" / 250 lbs
Although Las Vegas tried and failed to trade Maxx Crosby once, it would be a relevant surprise if his name did not re-emerge in trade discussions at some point in the future. As the Raiders move forward, they will need to identify more difference makers on defense. Dylan Stewart is unrefined but has all the potential in the world.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Colin Simmons EDGE
Texas • Jr • 6'3" / 246 lbs
Tennessee used a first-round pick on Keldric Faulk and traded for Jermaine Johnson. Neither is going to be a high-volume sack producer. Colin Simmons has the capability to be that dominant edge for Robert Saleh and allow Faulk and Johnson to play more complementary roles.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'2" / 197 lbs
Cornerback has been a point of weakness for the Saints. Leonard Moore is one of the best prospects regardless of position. Moore would see a lot of this year's top-10 overall selection, wide receiver Jordyn Tyson, in practice.
Round 1 - Pick 8
LSU • Jr • 6'7" / 242 lbs
At 6-foot-7, Trey'Dez Green has a unique frame, but his ceiling is immensely higher than any Carolina has in the room currently. This season will determine whether or not Bryce Young is the player throwing him passes next season. If they're picking at No. 8 overall, one would think the Panthers are likely exploring alternatives.
Round 1 - Pick 9
CJ Carr QB
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'2" / 215 lbs
CJ Carr really settled in during the regular-season opener. If he is able to continue on that trajectory, then it is not out of the realm of possibility that he is under consideration for the top 10 overall. His presence is more a projection rather than a current state of affairs. It seems unlikely that Atlanta would want to run it back next season with a combination of Tua Tagovailoa and Michael Penix Jr.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Will Echoles DL
Ole Miss • Jr • 6'3" / 315 lbs
It is unlikely that the Giants arrive at a point where they are willing to move on from Jaxson Dart, so the emphasis would be on upgrading the supportive cast. The Giants never adequately addressed the loss of Dexter Lawrence, so Will Echoles is a part of that long-term vision.
Mock Trade from Washington Commanders
Round 1 - Pick 11
Minnesota • Jr • 6'5" / 230 lbs
If the Browns miss out on top quarterback options and do not see a big talent difference between the next few quarterbacks, then it would not be uncharacteristic of general manager Andrew Berry to explore a trade back. Cleveland has done a good job drafting over the last few years, but have lacked a level of competence at quarterback. Drake Lindsey operates like a professional in the pocket.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Cam Coleman WR
Texas • Jr • 6'3" / 204 lbs
It is well-documented Pittsburgh had been interested in a wide receiver this year. A year later, the Steelers get a better player at the position and perhaps Max Iheanachor brings stability to the right tackle position.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Indiana • Jr • 6'4" / 208 lbs
The former Tampa Bay receiver room of Mike Evans and Chris Godwin may soon be a thing of the past. Evans is already playing out the end of his career in the Bay Area and Godwin will turn 31 years old after the season. The Buccaneers address the future of the position with the selection of Charlie Becker in combination with Emeka Egbuka.
From Indianapolis Colts
Round 1 - Pick 14
Georgia • Jr • 6'0" / 180 lbs
New York landed a potential quarterback of the future, but now get to work replacing the players who enabled them to make three first-round selections: cornerback Sauce Gardner and defensive tackle Quinnen Williams. Robinson is the theoretical replacement for Gardner.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Yhonzae Pierre EDGE
Alabama • Sr • 6'4" / 251 lbs
Minnesota traded Jonathan Greenard and Andrew Van Ginkel is 31 years old. The Vikings get younger and build depth at edge rusher. Former Crimson Tide pass rusher Dallas Turner can show Yhonzae Pierre the ropes.
Round 1 - Pick 16
LSU • Jr • 6'5" / 311 lbs
The offensive line has been a revolving door for Jacksonville. The Jaguars have tried different combinations to get the five best players on the field, but Liam Coen has been able to relieve pressure off the unit through the scheme. Investing in the unit would remove pressure from Coen and potentially open new doors within the playbook.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Texas • Sr • 6'7" / 325 lbs
The Bears cycled through Braxton Jones, Theo Benedet and Ozzy Trapilo at left tackle last season. They still do not have a solution. Trevor Goosby would elevate that room and hopefully solidify the edges for quarterback Caleb Williams.
From Green Bay Packers
Round 1 - Pick 18
David Stone DL
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'3" / 315 lbs
New York replaced cornerback Sauce Gardner with Ellis Robinson. Now, they replace Quinnen Williams with David Stone. The Jets have six first-round picks over two years. If they hit on those players, it will account for over 25% of offensive and defensive starters.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Miami (Fla.) • Jr • 6'0" / 195 lbs
The restoration of the Cowboys' defense continues with the addition of the Miami cornerback. Dallas spent first-round picks on slot defender Caleb Downs and edge rusher Malachi Lawrence. The Cowboys had previously traded significant draft capital for defensive tackle Quinnen Williams and linebacker Jaishawn Barham looks like a quality player as well.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Jadan Baugh RB
Florida • Jr • 6'1" / 225 lbs
One would assume Jadan Baugh is in the mold of a Mike Vrabel running back, but he does not have the fumbling concerns of Rhamondre Stevenson nor the durability concerns of Treveyon Henderson.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Boubacar Traore EDGE
Notre Dame • Sr • 6'5" / 253 lbs
Cincinnati's defense looked as advertised in the opener against the Buccaneers. The edge rusher position may be greater than the sum of its parts. Myles Murphy is amid his fourth and potentially final season on his rookie contract. Boubacar Traore steps into the rotation with Boye Mafe, Cashius Howell and Shemar Stewart, who has also done little to this point in his career.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Oregon • Sr • 6'5" / 255 lbs
George Kittle has tapped into the Fountain of Youth but, given San Francisco's prolonged injury issues, it would behoove the 49ers to have depth in that role. I have learned my lesson not to give the team an offensive lineman in the first round.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'2" / 200 lbs
Philadelphia likely does not value safety enough to spend a first-round pick on the position, but help in that role would alleviate any desire to play Cooper DeJean there rather than the slot. Tae Johnson has already been dealing with injuries this year, but is a part of one of college football's best secondaries.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Chris Cole EDGE
Georgia • Jr • 6'3" / 235 lbs
Edge rusher will likely not be a need for Denver next offseason, but the circumstances surrounding Jonathon Cooper allow for the conversation. Chris Cole is a good fit for how the Broncos deploy the position and his athleticism is off the charts.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Clemson • Jr • 6'2" / 205 lbs
Cornerback has been a need for the Lions dating to last season. Ashton Hampton is a big, physical cornerback with an interception to his name against LSU.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Greg Johnson IOL
Minnesota • Sr • 6'6" / 325 lbs
Houston used a first-round pick on Keylan Rutledge, but the offensive guard plan has not materialized the way it had hoped. Greg Johnson has played multiple positions, which is apparently important to the Texans. He is type of tone-setting interior player who will endear himself to head coach DeMeco Ryans.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Sammy Brown LB
Clemson • Jr • 6'2" / 235 lbs
Leo Chenal signed with Washington in the offseason. Kansas City continues its investment in the defense through the selection of Sammy Brown. The Chiefs have a ton of young players who can bridge the past to the present.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Iowa • Sr • 6'1" / 203 lbs
Zach Lutmer has the versatility to play multiple roles in the Chargers' secondary, which could create a lot of unique schematic looks in tandem with Derwin James.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Oregon • Sr • 6'3" / 325 lbs
Going back to March, the outlook of Baltimore's defensive line was very murky. The Ravens have since received clarity on Nnamdi Madubuike and signed multiple veterans. The selection of A'Mauri Washington is embracing a youth movement at the position.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Trevor Lauck OT
Iowa • Sr • 6'5" / 314 lbs
Trevor Lauck could play multiple positions, but is most likely going to step into one of those interior roles. Grey Zabel has been a great addition, but the Seattle offensive line remains a point of emphasis.
From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 32
Justin Scott DL
Miami (Fla.) • Jr • 6'4" / 303 lbs
After trading back to pick Minnesota quarterback Drake Lindsey, Cleveland takes a young interior defender to pair with Mason Graham. Maliek Collins is an older player and a candidate to be moved at the trade deadline if the Browns do not become more competitive on the field.
The NFL regular season is officially underway. The purpose of a mock draft at this stage of the festivities is simply to introduce eligible names to fans and put those players in the right neighborhood. There are over seven months until the first round commences on April 29 to put them in the right houses.
There are five quarterbacks in this first-round projection, but this is an exercise in wish-casting. A few of those quarterbacks have work to do by season's end before a spot in the first round can be cast in stone. Movement at the position could ultimately leave one lucky team receiving great value in Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith.
The draft order was determined by using Super Bowl odds, in reverse order, from FanDuel Sportsbook as of Friday afternoon. It is also worth noting that the Browns have two first-round picks and the Jets have three first-round picks as part of prior trades involving veteran players.
Without further ado, let's kick this off!
The 2027 NFL Draft will take place April 29-May 1 at the National Mall in Washington D.C.. You can find more draft coverage at CBSSports.com, including weekly mock drafts and updated prospect rankings.
Teams without a first-round pick
No. 41: CB Colton Hood, Tennessee
After trading its first-round pick to New York in exchange for defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence, Cincinnati sinks another resource into the defensive side of the ball.
No. 47: LB CJ Allen, Georgia
Indianapolis has a need at the linebacker position and Allen may be available later than mock draft projections.
No. 48: WR Germie Bernard, Alabama
Bernard is taking a pre-draft visit to Atlanta. He is a clean receiver prospect willing to do the dirty work in Kevin Stefanski's offense. The team is likely to lean into its run game and Bernard is a more than qualified blocker.
No. 52: DL Domonique Orange, Iowa State
Orange is a bigger body who will upgrade the Packers' run defense.
No. 56: LB Jake Golday, Cincinnati
Jacksonville is tasked with replacing Devin Lloyd, who departed in free agency. Golday is a bigger linebacker prospect with the athleticism to play sideline to sideline.
No. 62: TE Eli Stowers, Vanderbilt
Denver continues adding explosive playmakers to the offense even after picking up Jaylen Waddle. Stowers is an unrefined talent as a recent convert from quarterback, but Sean Payton will have no problem designing his role in the offense.