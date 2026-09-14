Round 1 - Pick 1 Arch Manning QB Texas • Sr • 6'4" / 222 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st The #marchtoArch likely began for one team Sunday. Vegas' odds currently predict Miami to receive the pick. Manning is not perfect, but he does a great job adjusting throughout the play: moving around in the pocket, throwing from a different arm angle to access a new pass window, etc. ... The Dolphins' roster looks really bad on paper. What course would the Manning family take if they did not feel Arch would be sufficiently supported?

Round 1 - Pick 2 Dante Moore QB Oregon • Sr • 6'3" / 220 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 3rd Moore is unlikely to be a staple among the top-10 quarterbacks in the NFL, but there is a level of competency that he brings to the position that some teams have sorely lacked. Oregon has really struggled to open the season, so it will be interesting to see how the team bounces back in conference play.

Round 1 - Pick 3 LaNorris Sellers QB South Carolina • Jr • 6'3" / 238 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 59th POSITION RNK 5th There was a lot of getting the ball out quickly for Sellers in the opener and he alligator-armed a few other throws, but also showcased the touch and arm strength that make him an intriguing prospect. Sellers has great size and the potential to be a big time in the NFL if he can find consistency.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Cleveland Browns Round 1 - Pick 4 Jeremiah Smith WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 222 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st Cleveland trading out of the pick likely comes as a surprise, but general manager Andrew Berry traditionally looks to trade down and the team may not feel as though there is a big gap among the next tier of quarterbacks. It is all hypothetical at this stage. Washington, comparatively, may be gun shy parting with significant draft capital to move up the board, but 2027 may be an important season for leadership if this year does not transpire as desired. Terry McLaurin turns 31 years old Tuesday and Stefon Diggs is 32. The Commanders know they must move in front of Las Vegas if they hope to select Smith, who would form an exciting young duo with Jayden Daniels.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Dylan Stewart EDGE South Carolina • Jr • 6'5" / 250 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st Although Las Vegas tried and failed to trade Maxx Crosby once, it would be a relevant surprise if his name did not re-emerge in trade discussions at some point in the future. As the Raiders move forward, they will need to identify more difference makers on defense. Dylan Stewart is unrefined but has all the potential in the world.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Colin Simmons EDGE Texas • Jr • 6'3" / 246 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 2nd Tennessee used a first-round pick on Keldric Faulk and traded for Jermaine Johnson. Neither is going to be a high-volume sack producer. Colin Simmons has the capability to be that dominant edge for Robert Saleh and allow Faulk and Johnson to play more complementary roles.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Leonard Moore CB Notre Dame • Jr • 6'2" / 197 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st Cornerback has been a point of weakness for the Saints. Leonard Moore is one of the best prospects regardless of position. Moore would see a lot of this year's top-10 overall selection, wide receiver Jordyn Tyson, in practice.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Trey'Dez Green TE LSU • Jr • 6'7" / 242 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 62nd POSITION RNK 4th At 6-foot-7, Trey'Dez Green has a unique frame, but his ceiling is immensely higher than any Carolina has in the room currently. This season will determine whether or not Bryce Young is the player throwing him passes next season. If they're picking at No. 8 overall, one would think the Panthers are likely exploring alternatives.

Round 1 - Pick 9 CJ Carr QB Notre Dame • Jr • 6'2" / 215 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 81st POSITION RNK 6th CJ Carr really settled in during the regular-season opener. If he is able to continue on that trajectory, then it is not out of the realm of possibility that he is under consideration for the top 10 overall. His presence is more a projection rather than a current state of affairs. It seems unlikely that Atlanta would want to run it back next season with a combination of Tua Tagovailoa and Michael Penix Jr.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Will Echoles DL Ole Miss • Jr • 6'3" / 315 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 3rd It is unlikely that the Giants arrive at a point where they are willing to move on from Jaxson Dart, so the emphasis would be on upgrading the supportive cast. The Giants never adequately addressed the loss of Dexter Lawrence, so Will Echoles is a part of that long-term vision.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Washington Commanders Round 1 - Pick 11 Drake Lindsey QB Minnesota • Jr • 6'5" / 230 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK If the Browns miss out on top quarterback options and do not see a big talent difference between the next few quarterbacks, then it would not be uncharacteristic of general manager Andrew Berry to explore a trade back. Cleveland has done a good job drafting over the last few years, but have lacked a level of competence at quarterback. Drake Lindsey operates like a professional in the pocket.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Cam Coleman WR Texas • Jr • 6'3" / 204 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 2nd It is well-documented Pittsburgh had been interested in a wide receiver this year. A year later, the Steelers get a better player at the position and perhaps Max Iheanachor brings stability to the right tackle position.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Charlie Becker WR Indiana • Jr • 6'4" / 208 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 3rd The former Tampa Bay receiver room of Mike Evans and Chris Godwin may soon be a thing of the past. Evans is already playing out the end of his career in the Bay Area and Godwin will turn 31 years old after the season. The Buccaneers address the future of the position with the selection of Charlie Becker in combination with Emeka Egbuka.

From From Indianapolis Colts Round 1 - Pick 14 Ellis Robinson IV CB Georgia • Jr • 6'0" / 180 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 44th POSITION RNK 6th New York landed a potential quarterback of the future, but now get to work replacing the players who enabled them to make three first-round selections: cornerback Sauce Gardner and defensive tackle Quinnen Williams. Robinson is the theoretical replacement for Gardner.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Yhonzae Pierre EDGE Alabama • Sr • 6'4" / 251 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 47th POSITION RNK 6th Minnesota traded Jonathan Greenard and Andrew Van Ginkel is 31 years old. The Vikings get younger and build depth at edge rusher. Former Crimson Tide pass rusher Dallas Turner can show Yhonzae Pierre the ropes.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Jordan Seaton OT LSU • Jr • 6'5" / 311 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 2nd The offensive line has been a revolving door for Jacksonville. The Jaguars have tried different combinations to get the five best players on the field, but Liam Coen has been able to relieve pressure off the unit through the scheme. Investing in the unit would remove pressure from Coen and potentially open new doors within the playbook.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Trevor Goosby OT Texas • Sr • 6'7" / 325 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 1st The Bears cycled through Braxton Jones, Theo Benedet and Ozzy Trapilo at left tackle last season. They still do not have a solution. Trevor Goosby would elevate that room and hopefully solidify the edges for quarterback Caleb Williams.

From From Green Bay Packers Round 1 - Pick 18 David Stone DL Oklahoma • Jr • 6'3" / 315 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 1st New York replaced cornerback Sauce Gardner with Ellis Robinson. Now, they replace Quinnen Williams with David Stone. The Jets have six first-round picks over two years. If they hit on those players, it will account for over 25% of offensive and defensive starters.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Romanas Frederique Jr. CB Miami (Fla.) • Jr • 6'0" / 195 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 42nd POSITION RNK 5th The restoration of the Cowboys' defense continues with the addition of the Miami cornerback. Dallas spent first-round picks on slot defender Caleb Downs and edge rusher Malachi Lawrence. The Cowboys had previously traded significant draft capital for defensive tackle Quinnen Williams and linebacker Jaishawn Barham looks like a quality player as well.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Jadan Baugh RB Florida • Jr • 6'1" / 225 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 2nd One would assume Jadan Baugh is in the mold of a Mike Vrabel running back, but he does not have the fumbling concerns of Rhamondre Stevenson nor the durability concerns of Treveyon Henderson.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Boubacar Traore EDGE Notre Dame • Sr • 6'5" / 253 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK Cincinnati's defense looked as advertised in the opener against the Buccaneers. The edge rusher position may be greater than the sum of its parts. Myles Murphy is amid his fourth and potentially final season on his rookie contract. Boubacar Traore steps into the rotation with Boye Mafe, Cashius Howell and Shemar Stewart, who has also done little to this point in his career.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Jamari Johnson TE Oregon • Sr • 6'5" / 255 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 1st George Kittle has tapped into the Fountain of Youth but, given San Francisco's prolonged injury issues, it would behoove the 49ers to have depth in that role. I have learned my lesson not to give the team an offensive lineman in the first round.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Brauntae Johnson S Notre Dame • Jr • 6'2" / 200 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 1st Philadelphia likely does not value safety enough to spend a first-round pick on the position, but help in that role would alleviate any desire to play Cooper DeJean there rather than the slot. Tae Johnson has already been dealing with injuries this year, but is a part of one of college football's best secondaries.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Chris Cole EDGE Georgia • Jr • 6'3" / 235 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK Edge rusher will likely not be a need for Denver next offseason, but the circumstances surrounding Jonathon Cooper allow for the conversation. Chris Cole is a good fit for how the Broncos deploy the position and his athleticism is off the charts.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Ashton Hampton CB Clemson • Jr • 6'2" / 205 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 2nd Cornerback has been a need for the Lions dating to last season. Ashton Hampton is a big, physical cornerback with an interception to his name against LSU.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Greg Johnson IOL Minnesota • Sr • 6'6" / 325 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 2nd Houston used a first-round pick on Keylan Rutledge, but the offensive guard plan has not materialized the way it had hoped. Greg Johnson has played multiple positions, which is apparently important to the Texans. He is type of tone-setting interior player who will endear himself to head coach DeMeco Ryans.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Sammy Brown LB Clemson • Jr • 6'2" / 235 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 1st Leo Chenal signed with Washington in the offseason. Kansas City continues its investment in the defense through the selection of Sammy Brown. The Chiefs have a ton of young players who can bridge the past to the present.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Zach Lutmer S Iowa • Sr • 6'1" / 203 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 72nd POSITION RNK 5th Zach Lutmer has the versatility to play multiple roles in the Chargers' secondary, which could create a lot of unique schematic looks in tandem with Derwin James.

Round 1 - Pick 29 A'Mauri Washington DL Oregon • Sr • 6'3" / 325 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 2nd Going back to March, the outlook of Baltimore's defensive line was very murky. The Ravens have since received clarity on Nnamdi Madubuike and signed multiple veterans. The selection of A'Mauri Washington is embracing a youth movement at the position.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Trevor Lauck OT Iowa • Sr • 6'5" / 314 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 35th POSITION RNK 5th Trevor Lauck could play multiple positions, but is most likely going to step into one of those interior roles. Grey Zabel has been a great addition, but the Seattle offensive line remains a point of emphasis.

Round 1 - Pick 31 KJ Bolden S Georgia • Jr • 6'0" / 195 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 52nd POSITION RNK 3rd Jim Leonhard's defense was victorious Sunday, but there is still work to be done in the secondary. KJ Bolden had three interceptions over his first two seasons with the Bulldogs.