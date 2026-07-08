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Notre Dame • #9 • S

Brauntae Johnson

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Next Game

Sun, Sep 6 @ 7:30 pm ET |
NBC
vs Wisconsin Badgers (4-8)
  • Lambeau Field
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FBS Independents Standings

Team Conf Overall
ND
 0-0 10-2
UCONN
 0-0 9-4
Full Standings
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Player Bio

HT/WT: 6-2, 200 lbs
Birthplace: Fort Wayne, IN
Class: Sophomore