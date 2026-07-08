Next Game
Sun, Sep 6 @ 7:30 pm ET |
NBC
vs Wisconsin Badgers (4-8)
- Lambeau Field
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9:25
Playoff or Bust for Notre Dame in 2026?
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1:12
Notre Dame at BYU: 2026 Big 12 Game to Watch
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0:42
The James Franklin Era Begins
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9:22
2026 CFP Guarantees
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1:38
Can CJ Carr Live Up to His Heisman Hype?
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1:45
Notre Dame's Plan to Replace Love and Price
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1:25
BREAKING: 4-star EDGE Jackson Vaughn Commits to Notre Dame
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1:28
Heisman Odds: Why CJ Carr is a Favorite
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1:44
Fact or Fiction: Will Notre Dame Go Undefeated in 2026?
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1:56
2026 College Football Games to Watch: Miami at Notre Dame
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1:44
CBS Sports 138 CFB Rankings: Contention Amongst No. 1
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0:58
CFP Projection: Defending champion Indiana draws Trinidad Chambliss, Ole Miss in first round
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1:02
Brad Crawford's 2026 CFP Projection: Notre Dame Bounces Back, Gets 1st Round Bye In CFP
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8:26
Projecting the 2026 College Football Playoff Bracket
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8:57
Top 10 Offensive Prospects For 2027 NFL Draft
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1:52
Notre Dame has it ROLLING on the Recruiting Front | Top 15 Class in 2027
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0:57
Scouting Newest Notre Dame Commit, Aidan O'Neil
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0:26
BREAKING: 4-star EDGE Aidan O'Neil Commits to Notre Dame
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8:51
Chip Patterson's Post-Spring College Football Power Rankings
Top Brauntae Johnson News
Player Bio
|HT/WT: 6-2, 200 lbs
|Birthplace: Fort Wayne, IN
|Class: Sophomore