9:25 Playoff or Bust for Notre Dame in 2026?



1:12 Notre Dame at BYU: 2026 Big 12 Game to Watch



0:42 The James Franklin Era Begins



9:22 2026 CFP Guarantees



1:38 Can CJ Carr Live Up to His Heisman Hype?



1:45 Notre Dame's Plan to Replace Love and Price



1:25 BREAKING: 4-star EDGE Jackson Vaughn Commits to Notre Dame



1:28 Heisman Odds: Why CJ Carr is a Favorite



1:44 Fact or Fiction: Will Notre Dame Go Undefeated in 2026?



1:56 2026 College Football Games to Watch: Miami at Notre Dame



1:44 CBS Sports 138 CFB Rankings: Contention Amongst No. 1



0:58 CFP Projection: Defending champion Indiana draws Trinidad Chambliss, Ole Miss in first round



1:02 Brad Crawford's 2026 CFP Projection: Notre Dame Bounces Back, Gets 1st Round Bye In CFP



8:26 Projecting the 2026 College Football Playoff Bracket



8:57 Top 10 Offensive Prospects For 2027 NFL Draft



1:52 Notre Dame has it ROLLING on the Recruiting Front | Top 15 Class in 2027



0:57 Scouting Newest Notre Dame Commit, Aidan O'Neil



0:26 BREAKING: 4-star EDGE Aidan O'Neil Commits to Notre Dame

