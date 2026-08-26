The hype is real. The 2027 draft class should be in contention with recent classes like 2021 and 2011 for one of the best first rounds of all time.

Unlike the 2026 draft, the elite prospects in this class play the high-value positions you want to target in the top 10. There's a very good chance receiver, edge rusher, offensive tackle and quarterback are the only positions taken in the top 10 next April.

The only question that remains is how deep the draft class will be, with NIL money convincing more and more top prospects to return to school.

1. Arch Manning, QB, Texas

While there's no shortage of holes to poke in Arch Manning's 2025 tape, he ends up at No. 1 overall for two big reasons:

He is far more physically gifted than either Eli or Peyton was coming out, with running ability that's a weapon. He improved by leaps and bounds over the course of the season.

2. Jeremiah Smith, WR, Ohio State

Depending on how the 2027 quarterback class shakes out, Jeremiah Smith has a real shot to be the first wide receiver drafted No. 1 overall since Keyshawn Johnson in 1996. You don't need a franchise quarterback to have an effective passing game when you're throwing Smith's way.

3. Leonard Moore, CB, Notre Dame

Leonard Moore was the best corner in college football as a true sophomore last year and arguably as a true freshman as well. The cons list on his scouting report is minuscule. He could take the year off and still go in the top five.

4. Dylan Stewart, EDGE, South Carolina

At the most traits-driven position on the football field, Dylan Stewart is in a physical tier with only a handful of contemporaries over the past decade. It's hard not to get shades of early-career Myles Garrett from the way Stewart knifes into backfields at 6-foot-5, 250 pounds. While he's underdeveloped technically, he can win as an athlete alone.

5. Trevor Goosby, OT, Texas

Trevor Goosby would have been my OT1 had he declared last spring, even with only one full season as a starter under his belt. While he's currently dealing with a bone bruise, if he can show any stretch of play like he did toward the end of 2025, he's a safe bet to go in the top 10.

6. Colin Simmons, EDGE, Texas

Colin Simmons is the most feared speed rusher in the nation. That moniker may not do him complete justice, as he shows some power to his game as well. He racked up 59 pressures and 12 sacks last season.

7. Jordan Seaton, OT, LSU

Jordan Seaton is a graceful offensive tackle who can mirror speed rushers with ease. He allowed only seven total pressures on 314 pass-blocking snaps last season. While he's not a people mover in the run game, he's special on the move.

8. Ashton Hampton, CB, Clemson

Ashton Hampton is big, fast and nimble. That's a great combination for a cornerback. He can play man, zone and fill as a tackler. There's not much he can't do on tape.

9. Drew Mestemaker, QB, Oklahoma State

Drew Mestemaker was the most productive quarterback in college football last season, and it wasn't particularly close. He led the FBS in both yards (4,379) and yards per attempt (9.5). It was no fluke, either.

The 6-foot-4 quarterback has a big arm and a fearless play style from the pocket. His ability to consistently attack downfield was incredibly impressive for his first season as a starter in college or high school.

10. Cam Coleman, WR, Texas

Cam Coleman's production at Auburn doesn't do justice to his talent level. He's a special mover for a 6-foot-3 receiver. While he could stand to get more consistent in his route running, his floor is very much a first-rounder.

11. Dante Moore, QB, Oregon

Dante Moore was a likely first-rounder last spring before deciding to return to Oregon. He pairs an effortless release with efficient footwork in the pocket to carve up opponents. Improving his work under pressure is what will get him into the No. 1 overall pick conversation.

12. Charlie Becker, WR, Indiana

Charlie Becker wasn't just a feel-good story down the stretch for the Hoosiers; he's an absurdly talented prospect in his own right. His instant acceleration for a 6-foot-4 receiver, along with hands that didn't drop a pass all last season, is the kind of combination that's hard to stop downfield.

13. David Stone, DL, Oklahoma

Because defensive tackle is such a strength-based position, it's rare to see freshmen and sophomores dominate there in college. That's why it's easy to be high on David Stone given what he put on tape last fall. He can win with quickness, hands or pure strength -- a tremendous trio for a prospect.

14. A'Mauri Washington, DL, Oregon

A'Mauri Washington is still more of a freak athlete than a polished defensive tackle, but the 330-plus-pounders who move like him tend to figure it out. There's little you can do as an offensive lineman in the run game when Washington gets a good jump off the snap.

15. Will Echoles, DL, Ole Miss

Will Echoles may not have the prototypical traits of the two defensive tackles in front of him on this list, but it doesn't matter when you flip on the tape. Echoles just gets into the backfield and makes plays.

16. Kade Pieper, IOL, Iowa

Kade Pieper is one of the most athletic offensive linemen I've ever scouted. He'll be a center in the NFL, but even at guard last year for Iowa, he more than held his own. His grip strength combined with his natural athleticism make him an elite blocker on the move.

17. Greg Johnson, IOL, Minnesota

Greg Johnson is a prototypical guard with the size and strength to play in the NFL tomorrow. With nearly 2,000 career snaps to his name, he eschewed the NFL last spring to return to Minnesota. If the career progression we've already seen in nearly three years as a starter continues, he'll be a first-rounder.

18. Ahmad Hardy, RB, Missouri

This far out from the draft, I'm not factoring injuries or off-field issues into my board, but it's worth noting that Ahmad Hardy's future is currently up in the air after being shot at a concert in the offseason. He'll miss Missouri's opener, but the Tigers are hopeful he'll return at some point this season. They need him because he's the most difficult back to tackle in the country.

19. Sammy Brown, LB, Clemson

Sammy Brown is about as clean a prospect as you can be after only two years in college. He was a freshman All-American in 2024 and an academic All-American last year. The rising junior ticks every box you could want to see from a physical and leadership perspective at the position.

20. Jadan Baugh, RB, Florida

Jadan Baugh is a size-speed demon for the Gators. You don't want to be the defensive back tasked with bringing him down with a full head of steam. To top it off, he has exceptional ball skills to be featured in the passing game as well.

21. Justin Scott, DL, Miami

Justin Scott came on strong for Miami last season and was a big factor in its run to the title game. Eighteen of his 21 pressures last season came in the second half of Miami's season. He's a penetrator who knows how to create disruption.

22. Will Heldt, EDGE, Clemson

After transferring from Purdue, Will Heldt ended up as the most productive Clemson defensive lineman last season. He's a large and bendy defensive end who's only scratching the surface of what he could become.

23. Kelley Jones, CB, Mississippi State

Kelley Jones is the best pure press corner in the draft class. He ends reps before they start at the line of scrimmage. While he doesn't have a well-rounded skill set, that ability will be highly coveted by certain schemes.

24. Brauntae Johnson, S, Notre Dame

Brauntae Johnson isn't near the prospect that Caleb Downs was, but he has much more of a prototypical frame for the NFL. With a long wingspan and easy playmaking ability, he could easily be the next first-round safety.

25. Kewan Lacy, RB, Ole Miss

Kewan Lacy is a bit smaller than Ahmad Hardy or Jadan Baugh, but that doesn't mean he runs any weaker than those two. He basically never came off the field for Ole Miss last season and finished with the most carries among Power 5 running backs.

26. Jordan Faison, WR, Notre Dame

Jordan Faison was a Notre Dame lacrosse recruit who walked onto the football team as a freshman, and they haven't been able to keep him off the field since. Despite a smaller frame for the position, he's tough as nails with some of the best ability to get open in the class.

27. Jamari Johnson, TE, Oregon

Jamari Johnson is much more of a true inline tight end than former teammate Kenyon Sadiq and could ultimately be coveted in a similar range because of that. His smooth route-running ability combined with his long frame will make him a consistent red-zone weapon at the next level.

28. Nick Marsh, WR, Indiana

Nick Marsh is a throwback receiver who no corner wants to contend with after the catch. His play strength is his calling card, with a unique ability to play through contact. Here's hoping his downfield production takes a jump after transferring from Michigan State to Indiana.

29. Lance Heard, OT, Kentucky

Lance Heard is one of the nastiest offensive linemen in the country. He has some run blocks where defenders leave the screen entirely. While he needs to be more consistent, the high-end flashes are hard to ignore.

30. Ryan Coleman-Williams, WR, Alabama

Speaking of high-end flashes, Ryan Coleman-Williams has done things on tape that only a few guys in the NFL could even do. He also drops more balls than a lot of guys watching at home would. He won't turn 20 until next year, so he has plenty of time to develop as a prospect.

31. Xavier Atkins, LB, Auburn

Xavier Atkins is an incredibly twitchy prospect who moves more like a corner than a linebacker. The good news is he has the physicality of a bull-rushing defensive end. That's a heck of a combination.

32. Trinidad Chambliss, QB, Ole Miss

Trinidad Chambliss would be a lot higher than this if not for his 6-foot frame and the track record of similarly sized quarterbacks in the league. Even though he's short, he's not small, and he definitely isn't lacking arm talent.

I was wildly impressed with what he did down the stretch and through the College Football Playoff -- and that's coming from someone who never really bought into a Lane Kiffin-coached Ole Miss quarterback before.

33. Ian Moore, OT, Ohio State

Ian Moore may only have 150 career snaps, but at a position as physically unique as offensive tackle, it's easier to see who has NFL capabilities and who doesn't in a small sample size. The way he kept his head above water against Miami's duo of first-round edge rushers in last year's playoff sold me on what he could be this year as a starter.

34. Sahir West, EDGE, UCLA

Sahir West is a massive defensive end with quick, powerful hands who can make an impact against both the run and pass. As only a redshirt sophomore, he could even grow into more of an interior role in the NFL.

35. Trevor Lauck, OT, Iowa

Three Iowa offensive linemen were drafted in the spring, and I'd bet good money the two remaining starters are drafted higher than all of them. Trevor Lauck has tremendous hands that make him tough to beat in both the run and pass games. If his play strength improves, he should be a first-rounder.

36. Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa, LB, Notre Dame

Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa tore his ACL late last season, which may push his draft timeline back a bit, but he's the kind of modern hybrid rusher that so many NFL defenses are looking for. His ability to play off-ball and rush the passer like an edge will be coveted.

37. Jordan Ross, EDGE, LSU

Jordan Ross is far more talented than his usage last year at Tennessee would suggest, when he played just 249 snaps. He possesses an ideal edge frame with explosiveness off the ball that has to be respected. Ross could play himself into a much higher draft slot with a big season as a starter.

38. Vicari Swain, CB, South Carolina

Teammate Brandon Cisse was drafted just outside the top 50 by the Packers in April, and I liked Vicari Swain's tape more as a pure coverage player. Add in the fact that he's one of the nation's most electric returners, with three touchdowns last fall, and you have an intriguing prospect.

39. Niki Prongos, OT, Stanford

Niki Prongos only started playing football his senior year of high school and didn't become a starter until 2024, his third season in college. Now, he looks like a future starting NFL tackle. I love how easily he maintains his posture and leverage for a 6-foot-7 tackle.

40. Mario Craver, WR, Texas A&M

Mario Craver is one of the most dynamic weapons in the country. He's also the smallest player on this list. While those kinds of players are falling out of favor with NFL offenses, Craver has the goods to buck that trend.

41. Cayden Green, OT, Missouri

I put Cayden Green at offensive tackle because that's where he plays at Missouri, but I think the NFL will see him as a guard. It's hard not to with his heavy hands and lower-body strength that allow him to move people in the run game.

42. OJ Frederique Jr., CB, Miami (FL)

OJ Frederique Jr. was better as a true freshman in 2024 than he was last year, but he dealt with injuries for much of the season. We still saw his special potential with multiple pass breakups in the national title game. He's a physical and feisty corner who'll get his hands on a lot of footballs.

43. Jelani McDonald, S, Texas

Jelani McDonald ticks just about every box you could want to see physically from a safety. He's at his best around the line of scrimmage, where he can close quickly as a tackler.

44. Ellis Robinson IV, CB, Georgia

Ellis Robinson IV is a former five-star recruit with the type of athletic traits you'd expect from one. He has plus man-coverage skills, but I worry a little about his play strength at only 180 pounds.

45. Tavion Gadson, DL, Kentucky

I'm excited to see how Tavion Gadson evolves as a prospect for a couple of reasons. The first is that he had some really high-end flashes last season. The second is that he often played out of position at nose tackle. If he gets to play a more attacking role in new defensive coordinator Jay Bateman's defense, he should thrive.

46. Ahmad Moten Sr., DL, Miami (FL)

Ahmad Moten Sr. is a true 3-technique with the ability to get into the backfield against both the run and pass. I was surprised he came back to Miami because I thought he had a real chance to be the second defensive tackle taken in last year's class.

47. Yhonzae Pierre, EDGE, Alabama

Yhonzae Pierre had a breakout third year in 2025. It was his first season as a starter, and he didn't look like someone who should have been riding the bench the previous year given the state of Alabama's defense. He's long and explosive, with tools that NFL defensive line coaches would love to develop.

48. Luke Montgomery, IOL, Ohio State

Luke Montgomery plays with the kind of mentality you think of when you picture an NFL interior offensive lineman. He wants to finish blocks whether the play is near him or not.

49. Jesse Perry, IOL, Tennessee

Jesse Perry has an outstanding offensive lineman frame, the kind that's born to carry 300-plus pounds. He split time between tackle and guard last year, although I see him fairly clearly ending up on the interior. His ability to match power and move people as only a true sophomore was outstanding.

50. Matayo Uiagalelei, EDGE, Oregon

Matayo Uiagalelei has been a slow burn as a prospect. He's a former five-star recruit who's been starting since his freshman year but has never quite made the leap to dominance. He'll have games where he consistently overpowers tackles and follow them up with no-shows. Even though he's a senior, Uiagalelei is still young for his grade and will be 21 on draft day.



51. Terrance Carter Jr., TE, Texas Tech

52. KJ Bolden, S, Georgia

53. KJ Duff, WR, Rutgers

54. Luke Reynolds, TE, Virginia Tech

55. Carter Smith, OT, Indiana

56. Jalen Mayo, CB, Houston

57. Ty Benefield, S, LSU

58. Tony Rojas, LB, Penn State

59. Lanorris Sellers, QB, South Carolina

60. Tony Diaz, WR, Iowa

61. Jacarrius Peak, OT, South Carolina

62. Trey'Dez Green, TE, LSU

63. Suntarine Perkins, LB, Ole Miss

64. Isaac Brown, RB, Louisville

65. Clev Lubin, EDGE, Louisville

66. Melvin Siani, OT, Texas

67. Elijah Paige, OT, USC

68. Kenyatta Jackson Jr., EDGE, Ohio State

69. Nate Frazier, RB, Georgia

70. Fox Crader, OT, Oregon

71. Francis Brewu, DL, Notre Dame

72. Zach Lutmer, S, Iowa

73. Horace Lockett, DL, UCF

74. Bear Alexander, DL, Oregon

75. Kayin Lee, CB, Tennessee

76. Boubacar Traore, EDGE, Notre Dame

77. Bray Hubbard, S, Alabama

78. Anthony Boswell, IOL, Houston

79. Quintavius Johnson, EDGE, Georgia

80. Austin Siereveld, OT, Ohio State

81. CJ Carr, QB, Notre Dame

82. Anthonie Knapp, OT, Notre Dame

83. Taylor Wein, EDGE, Oklahoma

84. Wyatt Young, WR, Oklahoma State

85. Julian Sayin, QB, Ohio State

86. Evan Tengesdahl, IOL, Cincinnati

87. AJ Holmes, DL, Texas Tech

88. Yannick Smith, WR, SMU

89. John Nestor, CB, Minnesota

90. Ja'Bril Rawls, CB, Florida State

91. Iapani Laloulu, IOL, Oregon

92. Zabien Brown, CB, Alabama

93. Bryant Wesco, WR, Clemson

94. Teitum Tuioti, EDGE, Oregon

95. Anto Saka, EDGE, Texas A&M

96. Kemari Copeland, DL, Virginia Tech

97. Jayden Jackson, DL, Oklahoma

98. Faletau Satuala, S, BYU

99. Eric Singleton Jr., WR, Florida

100. Quincy Rhodes Jr., EDGE, Arkansas