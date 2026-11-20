WASHINGTON, D.C. – For 90 minutes, dedication to an organized plan is the default state for soccer players, but a postmatch celebration always has a randomness to it. Players and team staff scatter around a field and seem to bump into each other by coincidence, a sense of enthusiastic spontaneity coming over a wide variety of people. There was no actual shock in the fact that Trinity Rodman ran into Washington Spirit owner Michele Kang after their win over the Utah Royals in the NWSL semifinals last week. The sheer joy of reaching a third straight NWSL Championship, though, took over.

Rodman jumped on Kang from behind, and the owner delighted in the surprise. The multimillionaire, clad in a chic gray cape that embodies a dignified but serious demeanor, then wasted no time clasping her hands with Rodman's and bouncing up and down. Sports team owners are hardly ever caught so candidly; no matter how much attention they do or do not attract, they are the resident corporate types, the odd ones out next to a bunch of athletes by design. For a moment on Saturday, though, Kang and Rodman were one and the same.

It was a perfect peek inside Rodman's orbit.

Rodman does not lack the seriousness that Kang exudes, her commitment to her craft just as evident as her skill. She is open to any and all questions about her job, whether they are very literally about soccer or about the nature of being the NWSL's brightest star, but not ones about aliens, which she made very clear in an interaction with a content creator on Thursday. There is a non-negotiable that's just as essential to Rodman's game as her clinical instincts in front of goal, one that is crucial to her appeal -- having fun.

"I just think you shouldn't be doing anything if you're not having fun," she said Thursday, two days before playing in her fourth NWSL Championship with the Spirit. "I think I wouldn't be playing soccer if it wasn't fun for me, so sometimes it is hard to show it and to experience it because you are so focused and there is a lot of pressure, but I'm hoping to always be that person that allows us to let loose."

Rodman at her peak

Five years after winning the NWSL Championship at the end of a Rookie of the Year campaign, Rodman is no stranger to the league's showpiece match. The Spirit are now the finalists for a third season in a row and are still in the midst of chasing their first title since 2021, but even amid the familiarity, this year is notably different from the last. This time last year, the Spirit's headliner was battling an injury in the run-up to the final and was in the middle of negotiating what would later become a historic contract in women's soccer. She carries none of that baggage this time around.

"I'm so excited," she said. "I think going into a championship is obviously always a blessing, but going into it not 100% isn't the greatest feeling because you know that you're still going to play, but you don't know if it's going to be a great performance, so I think to be healthy and to be able to give everything that I have is really exciting for me as an individual, but also to be able to contribute to the team and get these minutes in for the last hurrah."

Rodman has played 32 times this season and averaged 86.6 minutes per game along the way, an upgrade from 2025's tally of 17 matches and an average of 56.8 minutes per game during an injury-riddled campaign. It has allowed the 24-year-old to set the tone on the pitch, as well as off it.

"She's bubbly and brings energy to the changing room," defender Esme Morgan said, speaking in the build-up to the game. "She always comes in on game day and kind of screams as she enters the changing room so you're like, 'Oh, Trin's arrived.'"

The Spirit's silly side

There's a playfulness to Rodman that is matched by the team as a whole, so much so that, on the drive to the team's training facility in Leesburg, Va., Morgan contemplates a list of questions that feels unique to the Spirit.

"I am excited to go in every day," Morgan said. "I drive into training, and I'm looking forward to seeing the girls, and I'm thinking, 'What stupid conversation are we going to have today? What are we going to laugh about today? What silly thing are we going to do?'"

The list of silly things is endless.

"We have these big red gym balls in the gym, like exercise balls, and we enjoy kind of throwing them at each other, whacking them off each other so it can get very silly," Morgan said. "I did accidentally knock [Gabrielle] Carle off one. She was bouncing on the gym ball, and I smashed one. I was aiming for a member of staff, actually. I kicked it and then missed him slightly, bounced off the wall, hit Gabby Carle, and she fell off her exercise balls, so it was funny. She was completely fine. No Gabby Carles were harmed, but that was funny, so yeah, we've been kind of going crazy with the exercise balls."

Then there's Jose the Coyote, a plastic good-luck charm that is emblematic of Rodman's non-negotiable.

"I think just finding little things to get excited about, if it's as simple as Jose the Coyote," Rodman said. "Just latching onto little things that we can joke around about or have fun with, but honestly, we've been having a great time. We've been growing closer, and I think even just how many new players we've had join the roster, I think, has almost brought us closer because we do need to have more unity and language barrier and everything forces us to be closer, so I think the close-knit group allows us to have a lot more fun because we're comfortable."

The joy is naturally rooted in something much deeper, if equally simple, after injuries have restricted her ability to focus on the task at hand.

"I think I'm just having fun in general," she noted, "because I'm playing so that's fun for me."

The NWSL's shining star

Kang's interaction with Rodman at Audi Field last weekend is the type of thing that comes up in conversation unprompted, in large part because it is a snapshot of the Spirit as a club.

"Here are arguably the two people who have built us into this incredible organization with massive success," Spirit CEO Kim Stone said. "It's because of the two of them. Trinity invests on the pitch. Michele invests in everything else ... [Rodman is] the only person who can jump up on Michele Kang and get her to dance and not get a different reaction from Michele."

Before Rodman officially signed a deal in January worth $2 million annually, there was no question that she was worth every penny. The player is "baked into" every layer of the club's business, per Stone -- season tickets, single-game tickets, jersey sales, viewership, you name it. She is the type of player the NWSL, with much hand-wringing and a new construct following a back-and-forth with the Players Association, built a whole new rule around. It is formally called the High Impact Player rule; in conversation, in headlines and on Wikipedia, it is known as the Rodman rule. A year ago, NWSL commissioner Jessica Berman used her state of the league address to say the league would "fight" to keep Rodman around as part of a larger effort to sign and retain stars. Berman took her victory lap on Thursday ahead of another glittery NWSL Championship.

"Obviously, it was incredibly important for us to keep Trinity in this league," she said. "The fact that she's competing in the championship again is poetic, given how far we've come and all the progress we've made. It's no secret that the next generation of fans appreciates and enjoys stars and Trinity's done an incredible job of building her celebrity off the field and we are excited that she brings that to our game. It makes people want to watch. It makes people want to follow her and her story and candidly, it's our job to continue to create more of those stories so that other people are just as excited about all of the stars that do play in the NWSL."

Rodman, though, is singular in her value to the NWSL.

"She's baked into the fact that we get asked to play Denver [Summit] in front of 60,000 people, to play Bay FC at Oracle Park, to play [in] New York for the Queens Classic," Stone noted. "If you look at all the milestone attendance, look who the opponent is. It's every time and so she's baked into all of that. I can't quantify that off the top of my head but what I can tell you is, when I worked with Miami Heat, we had LeBron James and then when I was at Golden State [Warriors], we had Steph Curry and those generational talents, what they do for your entire organization, especially when you have a good attitude and personality like Trinity, like Steph Curry, they transform your org.

It all comes down to Rodman's non-negotiable, something that will soon become a trademark as much as the goal contributions if it is not already.

"She's fun, she's engaging," Stone said. "She's what people want to be around and they're drawn to and then she's phenomenal with fans ... If you have a personality, then we can help amplify what you're trying to do. If you are vanilla ice cream, I'm going to struggle to get a lot of people interested. If you're rocky road fudge sundae with caramel pecans on top, I got something to work with. I got some unique things. I got some fun stuff to do because what people want is just the authenticity."

Rodman has earned the right to be the NWSL's transformational, singular talent, successfully receiving a torch that was left behind a few years ago by members of the 2019 Women's World Cup-winning U.S. team that captivated a nation.

"Trin is a generational talent," Stone said. "She transcends soccer. She is arguably the face of soccer in America, men's or women's, hard stop ... What you end up with is the most popular player in our league, the most sold jerseys in our league. The people used to shout for Alex Morgan. Now they're all shouting for Trinity."

How to watch Spirit vs. Current

Date: Saturday, Nov. 21 | Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Audi Field -- Washington, D.C.

TV: CBS | Live stream: Paramount+

Odds: Spirit +145 | Draw +215 | Current +160