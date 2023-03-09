Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 76.93 (Chance to start)

Pro Comparison: Makai Polk

Summary:

A.T. Perry is a tall, spindly, noticeably flexible long-striding outside WR. His speed looks good, but not great, on film, although it does sneak up on some DBs. He has awesome balance to stay on his feet against ultra-physical CBs but needs to get considerably stronger. Tiny route tree. He will change directions or find space much quicker than most tall, lanky WRs. He's not a contested-catch dominator. His height, length, and surprising lack of stiffness as an athlete make him an intriguing prospect.

Strengths:

Tall with long, flexible frame

Great balance to deal with press and physicality through the route

Huge catch radius

Capable athlete after the catch with wiggle and vision

Weaknesses: