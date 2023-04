Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 63.80 (Role player)

Pro Comparison: Michael Dickson

Summary:

Adam Korsak is an Australian-style punter who will sprint out after receiving the snap and wait as long as possible allowing coverage to get downfield before delivering a low punt. He does a really good job of pinning opponents deep.

Strengths:

Great placement on punts

High rate pinning opponents deep

Weaknesses: