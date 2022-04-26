Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 66.06 (Role player)

Pro Comparison: Matt Skura

Strengths:

Plays with a mean streak and looks for work when disengaged. Extensive starting experience. Smart player with an NFL pedigree. Plays to the whistle.

Weaknesses:

Lacks overall strength and anchor; drags too much on bull rushes. Struggles playing with good leverage and that limits his contributions in the run game. Limited overall athleticism.

Accolades: