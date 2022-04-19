Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 65.33 (Role player)

Pro Comparison: Tyree Jackson

Strengths:

Ticks the size and athleticism boxes to play in the NFL. Has the movement ability -- both laterally and in a straight line -- to be a mismatch as a receiver. Burst and contact balance are high end.

Weaknesses:

Served as a quarterback and an out-of-the-backfield runner in college. Transition to tight end hasn't really happened yet. Extremely raw routes. Will take a while to learn the intricacies of the position.

Accolades: