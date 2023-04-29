Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 68.50 (Role player)

Pro Comparison: Charles Leno

Summary:

Asim Richards is an undersized but long finesse-ish pass pro specialist. He's a quality athlete but at times struggles sliding inside. His hand work is mostly very good. At times, he's a little late with his hands but does a fantastic job controlling with one hand then working his second hand to the EDGE after reacting to his pass-rush move. Anchor is solid for his size, but he does need to get much stronger/add weight at the next level. Balance is good, not amazing, and his grip strength is inconsistent. He's actually better in classic vertical sets than quick setting to get into the blocker early. He's a little lost at the second level and doesn't have people-moving power right now in the run game, but he has run-blocking upside because of his athleticism. Length checks the box, too. Overall, he's a developmental-ish blocker with talent and fine technique.

Strengths:

Smooth feet

Awesome in classic vertical sets

Quality hand work, uses his punch well

Weaknesses: