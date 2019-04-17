Benzschawel, Beau, OL, Wisconsin

NFL Draft analysis for Benzschawel, Beau, OL, Wisconsin

Draft Scouting Report:

Benzschawel is a solid, well-rounded guard prospect. His height hurts him at times, and I'm concerned about him getting out-leveraged by short, powerful defensive tackles in the NFL. He's mobile, has a heavy anchor, and is a stellar combo blocker. -- CT

