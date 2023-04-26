Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 63.40 (Role player)
Pro Comparison: Shyheim Carter
Summary:
Brandon Hill is a fast, aggressive, downhill attacking safety. He played a fair amount of slot corner. He has a clear hitch before changing directions. He's more linear than side to side, but once he realizes where he needs to go, he can get there in a hurry. His zone instincts are average at best. And he's best when he can man up and drive on the football, particularly in-breakers. He's much more of a hard-hitter than someone who can be relied upon to wrap-up consistently. Overall play recognition skills are a tick slow, but he does have quality range to the football on outside rushes because of his speed.
Strengths:
- Plays fast, rare to see hesitation
- Has experience at slot corner
- Hard-hitting type
Weaknesses:
- Takes an extra second to diagnose what's happening in front of him
- Noticable hitch when changing directions
- Much better flying downhill and turning in coverage
- Not a consistent tackler