Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 63.40 (Role player)

Pro Comparison: Shyheim Carter

Summary:

Brandon Hill is a fast, aggressive, downhill attacking safety. He played a fair amount of slot corner. He has a clear hitch before changing directions. He's more linear than side to side, but once he realizes where he needs to go, he can get there in a hurry. His zone instincts are average at best. And he's best when he can man up and drive on the football, particularly in-breakers. He's much more of a hard-hitter than someone who can be relied upon to wrap-up consistently. Overall play recognition skills are a tick slow, but he does have quality range to the football on outside rushes because of his speed.

Strengths:

Plays fast, rare to see hesitation

Has experience at slot corner

Hard-hitting type

Weaknesses: