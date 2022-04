Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 62.04 (Role player)

Pro Comparison: Rashad Fenton

Strengths:

Long-armed boundary cornerback with great closing speed. Decisive key and react. Great communicator. Gets up to speed very quickly. Not afraid to be physical and mix it up.

Weaknesses:

Slim frame. Steeper transition from UMASS to the NFL. Tackling needs to improve. Gives up too much cushion underneath.

Accolades: