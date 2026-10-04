Tyquan Thornton's career game unfortunately included a gruesome injury. The Chiefs' wideout suffered a left ankle injury after making a 55-yard catch late in the fourth quarter. Thornton initially didn't know that he had suffered an injury after making the catch. He began celebrating his big play before he realized what had happened.

Cameras initially showed the severity of Thornton's injury, but then immediately stopped showing any replays. Thornton received an air cast to get off the field.

Thornton's injury occurred after he had a monster day. He caught five passes for 111 yards and two scores. Thornton entered the game with six catches for 108 yards.

The 50th overall pick in the 2022 draft, Thornton spent his first three seasons with the Patriots before joining the Chiefs in 2025. Last season, he set career highs with 438 yards and three touchdowns while averaging a whopping 23.1 yards per catch.

Thornton's teammates made sure that his 55-yard catch would not go in vain. Kenneth Walker III scored one play later and scored again less than 20 seconds later after the Raiders fumbled the ensuing kickoff.

Kansas City prevailed, 30-27, improving to 4-0 and handing the Raiders their first loss of the season.