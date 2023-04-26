Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 60.72 (Role player)

Pro Comparison: Blair Phillips

Summary:

Caden McDonald has quick hands and feet to get off blocks and shoot gaps. He lacks the overall play strength to defeat blocks and has average waist bend at the high side of his rush. McDonald has below-average top-end speed and burst.

Strengths:

Good hands to swipe off blocks

Good quickness to shoot gaps

Weaknesses: