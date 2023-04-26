Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 60.72 (Role player)
Pro Comparison: Blair Phillips
Summary:
Caden McDonald has quick hands and feet to get off blocks and shoot gaps. He lacks the overall play strength to defeat blocks and has average waist bend at the high side of his rush. McDonald has below-average top-end speed and burst.
Strengths:
- Good hands to swipe off blocks
- Good quickness to shoot gaps
Weaknesses:
- Below-average top-end speed
- Below-average burst
- Average waist bend at the high side of his rush