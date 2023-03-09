Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 72.67 (Chance to start)

Pro Comparison: Arthur Brown

Summary:

Cam Jones is a really good football player with a nose for the ball who will hit anything that moves; That said, he's undersized, battled a foot injury for the second half of the 2022 season, and isn't asked to do a lot in coverage.

Strengths:

Knack for getting skinny through hole, avoiding RB in passpro and getting hands on QB

Plays through whistle, even a beat after to get a hit on the ball-carrier

Has athleticism to match that of shifty RB trying to jump gaps to find seam; then looks to lay the wood

Consistent wrap-up tackler, will summon strength to keep ball-carrier out of end zone or from getting first down

Despite size, isn't looking to run around blocks; is looking to hit something

Weaknesses: