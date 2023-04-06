Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 68.26 (Role player)
Pro Comparison: Trai Essex
Summary:
Carter Warren is a sixth-year senior who played in just four games in 2022 because of an undisclosed injury. Warren is a team leader and well-liked by the coaching staff. He's long and powerful, and better in pass protection than as a run blocker, but his overall technique will need to be refined at the next level. He's also an older prospect, as he turned 24 in January 2023.
Strengths:
- Well-liked by coaching staff; team leader
- Moves well laterally, uses hands well to redirect pass-rusher while also mirroring well
- Will attack DE type in passpro to get hands on him
- Consistently uses long arms well in passpro to control DE types
- Anchors well in traditional pass sets
Weaknesses:
- Only played in four games in 2022 because of an undisclosed injury
- Turned 24 in January 2023
- Will struggle to sustain zone blocks in run game at times
- Technique can be sloppy at times; work to do there