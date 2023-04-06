Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 68.26 (Role player)

Pro Comparison: Trai Essex

Summary:

Carter Warren is a sixth-year senior who played in just four games in 2022 because of an undisclosed injury. Warren is a team leader and well-liked by the coaching staff. He's long and powerful, and better in pass protection than as a run blocker, but his overall technique will need to be refined at the next level. He's also an older prospect, as he turned 24 in January 2023.

Strengths:

Well-liked by coaching staff; team leader

Moves well laterally, uses hands well to redirect pass-rusher while also mirroring well

Will attack DE type in passpro to get hands on him

Consistently uses long arms well in passpro to control DE types

Anchors well in traditional pass sets

Weaknesses: