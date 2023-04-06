Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 68.26 (Role player)

Pro Comparison: Trai Essex

Summary:

Carter Warren is a sixth-year senior who played in just four games in 2022 because of an undisclosed injury. Warren is a team leader and well-liked by the coaching staff. He's long and powerful, and better in pass protection than as a run blocker, but his overall technique will need to be refined at the next level. He's also an older prospect, as he turned 24 in January 2023.

Strengths:

  • Well-liked by coaching staff; team leader
  • Moves well laterally, uses hands well to redirect pass-rusher while also mirroring well
  • Will attack DE type in passpro to get hands on him
  • Consistently uses long arms well in passpro to control DE types
  • Anchors well in traditional pass sets

Weaknesses:

  • Only played in four games in 2022 because of an undisclosed injury
  • Turned 24 in January 2023
  • Will struggle to sustain zone blocks in run game at times
  • Technique can be sloppy at times; work to do there