Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 65.56 (Role player)

Pro Comparison: Bilal Powell

Summary:

Chris Rodriguez Jr. is a stocky, old-school power back in every way imaginable. He's thick, has a wide frame and has serious contact balance. He seemingly looks for contact and delivers hits on any defender in his path. He will not stand for weak tackle attempts and will even explode through squared-up defenders. He pinballs off defenders on a regular basis like it's not a big deal. He spins off them, bounces off, doesn't matter; he will not go down on first contact often at all. He ran behind a lot of lead blockers and showcased quality vision in tight spaces between the tackles. He has a glimmer of wiggle but very far from "elusive." He does a rare jump cut at the line if there was early penetration by a defensive lineman and occasionally can string together multiple cuts on the same run, but he has minimal-to-below-average burst and long speed. He doesn't have receiving capabilities. The biggest hammer of a RB in this class, he is a niche type player who could be useful in a specific role.

Strengths:

Legitimate bruiser who'll laugh at weak arm-tackle attempts

Seemingly unfazed by most tackle attempts

Good between-the-tackles vision due to loads of SEC experience

Weaknesses: