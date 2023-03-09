Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 79.83 (Chance to start)

Pro Comparison: Rodney McLeod

Summary:

Chris Smith II is a smaller, super-experienced safety with keen instincts. He runs the alley to outside runs as well as any safety in the class. He's fast but under control, and will lower the boom upon arrival. Suddenness in his feet rivals a cornerback. He reads route combinations in front of him and reacts in a flash. Some tackling misses on film, but mostly due to him initially being outphysicaled by a longer blocker. Not a big-time ball hawk but has the range to be an occasional turnover-creator type at the next level. He has minimal slot experience, but he's still a high-floor safety prospect.

Strengths:

Always under control

Rockets down the alley to outside run plays

Reads route combination in a flash

Quality range from the deep middle

Weaknesses: