Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 79.83 (Chance to start)
Pro Comparison: Rodney McLeod
Summary:
Chris Smith II is a smaller, super-experienced safety with keen instincts. He runs the alley to outside runs as well as any safety in the class. He's fast but under control, and will lower the boom upon arrival. Suddenness in his feet rivals a cornerback. He reads route combinations in front of him and reacts in a flash. Some tackling misses on film, but mostly due to him initially being outphysicaled by a longer blocker. Not a big-time ball hawk but has the range to be an occasional turnover-creator type at the next level. He has minimal slot experience, but he's still a high-floor safety prospect.
Strengths:
- Always under control
- Rockets down the alley to outside run plays
- Reads route combination in a flash
- Quality range from the deep middle
Weaknesses:
- Not a physical specimen; a bit on the smaller side for a modern-day safety
- Wasn't a big-time ball hawk in college despite playing on super-talented defenses
- Some tackling misses on film when outphysicaled