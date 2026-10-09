Shedeur Sanders hasn't been in the spotlight this season due to the Browns' 3-1 start with Deshaun Watson as Cleveland's starter, and it sounds like he's fine with taking a backseat to media scrutiny for the first time in his career.

In a wide-ranging interview this week with Cosmopolitan that was conducted earlier this summer, Sanders said he's still coming to grips with being routinely misjudged by the public.

"I wish people understood me more as a human being," Sanders said. "I don't think a lot of people really know me. I'm just now starting to understand that. You hear a lot of things online, but every encounter I have in person, people end up saying, 'Oh, wow, he's actually a great guy.' Why would you think I'm a bad guy?

"So I've been looking at things a lot more lately, like, 'Why would people think this?' It's not something I'm going to put (solely) on myself, but I do want to fix that. I want to connect with more people, so they can meet me and see the truth."

Sanders told the magazine he "lives" in his own world and can't remember the last time he has looked at social media banter surrounding his play, Cleveland's quarterback situation or anything relating to football.

The pre-draft experience for Sanders and his rollercoaster first 1.5 seasons in the NFL is well-documented. His brother streamed much of his NFL Draft party in April 2025, which included the raw emotion and initial shock of being skipped over for Louisville's Tyler Shough at No. 40 overall in the second round, along with a prank call impersonating New Orleans Saints general manager Mickey Loomis.

Later came the reports of Sanders sandbagging certain interviews, deciding not to throw at the combine and how he handled the process, all directly affecting his draft slide.

Sanders has tried to explain the misinterpretations surrounding him before. Prior to his rookie season last fall in the NFL, Sanders attributed "99% of hatred" directed at him toward his father, Colorado coach and Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders.

"I'm just his son, but (the kids) didn't grow up in an era to where they watched him play," Shedeur Sanders said during a 2025 interview with Cleveland.com after he was picked in the fifth round. "It's just the older generation that does it to me rather than the younger people. Because when I come in person, there's no negativity I see. But it's all over online."

Sanders' future with the Browns

While the Browns would reportedly "welcome a deal" for the right price involving Sanders or Dillon Gabriel since they have four quarterbacks on the roster, nothing appears imminent ahead of next month's NFL trade deadline.

Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot said Thursday, "anything can happen over the next three weeks" before stressing the franchise would be okay with keeping its deep quarterback room as is.

Sanders battled with Watson throughout camp and the preseason before first-year coach Todd Monken ultimately went with the former first-rounder.

Sanders has made appearances in two games this season, including one pass thrown against the Carolina Panthers in Week 3. In eight games last fall as a first-year player, Sanders completed 120-of-212 pass attempts for 1,400 yards, seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

Monken said Wednesday he was "looking forward" to seeing Gabriel back on the field following his return from injured reserve. He's expected to push Sanders for the No. 2 spot behind Watson moving forward.

The Browns, who are in a first-place tie in the AFC North with Baltimore, play the Jets in New York on Sunday, hoping to move out front.