Draft Scouting Report:

Summary:

A transfer from Temple, Christian Braswell was a difference-maker in the Rutgers secondary in 2022. He then had a fantastic pro day that put him on NFL teams' radars, excelling at the 40-yard dash (4.52 seconds) and 20-yard shuttle (4.07 seconds).

Strengths:

Good ball production,

Good short-area quickness,

Good awareness in zone coverage

Weaknesses: