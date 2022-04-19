Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 66.03 (Role player)

Pro Comparison: Dimitri Flowers

Strengths:

Heyward is the younger brother of Steelers All-Pro defensive lineman Cam Heyward, though he's some five inches shorter and 60 pounds lighter. The fifth-year senior is listed as a tight end but he's better described as an H-back who can also line up in the slot. He had a career-best 35 receptions in '21, and he did most of his damage as a receiver within 15 yards of the line of scrimmage. He's athletic in space, and has the ability to make defenders miss with ball in his hands. He's a much better receiver than blocker but he's undersized for tight end or fullback, and he'll need to be schemed open.

Weaknesses:

He needs to improve as a run blocker, because he can struggle at times to sustain blocks. At only 233 pounds, he's undersized for either tight end and fullback, and his 4.72 40 time at the combine shows up on film; he doesn't consistently create separation at the top of the route.

Accolades: