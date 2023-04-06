Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 78.57 (Chance to start)

Pro Comparison: Richard Sherman

Summary:

Darius Rush came into the Senior Bowl as a developmental project with measurables and left Mobile, Alabama, as one of the best players in the game. He's long, athletic and consistently at the catch point, and he also ran a 4.36 40 at the combine that had NFL teams scrambling to review his college tape.

Strengths:

Big frame: long arms, long legs, well built

Will fill holes in run game

Drives on routes, consistently at the catch point; he had seven PBUs in 2022 and eight PBUs in 2021.

Does a good job staying in phase on vertical routes

Not explosive/twitchy but does have build-up speed

Weaknesses: