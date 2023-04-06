Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 78.57 (Chance to start)
Pro Comparison: Richard Sherman
Summary:
Darius Rush came into the Senior Bowl as a developmental project with measurables and left Mobile, Alabama, as one of the best players in the game. He's long, athletic and consistently at the catch point, and he also ran a 4.36 40 at the combine that had NFL teams scrambling to review his college tape.
Strengths:
- Big frame: long arms, long legs, well built
- Will fill holes in run game
- Drives on routes, consistently at the catch point; he had seven PBUs in 2022 and eight PBUs in 2021.
- Does a good job staying in phase on vertical routes
- Not explosive/twitchy but does have build-up speed
Weaknesses:
- Switched from WR to CB after 2018 season
- Didn't see extended playing time until 2021 season
- Can take bad angles from deep vs. run and give up huge chunks
- Will occasionally get grabby at top of in-breaking routes