Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 74.72 (Chance to start)

Pro Comparison: Dawson Knox

Summary:

Davis Allen is not particularly dynamic, but he is consistent. He was primarily used as a blocker with limited pass-catching production. However, he shows soft hands and an ability to turn upfield quickly.

Strengths:

Soft hands

Takes pride as a blocker

Good size for the position

Weaknesses: