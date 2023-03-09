Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 74.72 (Chance to start)
Pro Comparison: Dawson Knox
Summary:
Davis Allen is not particularly dynamic, but he is consistent. He was primarily used as a blocker with limited pass-catching production. However, he shows soft hands and an ability to turn upfield quickly.
Strengths:
- Soft hands
- Takes pride as a blocker
- Good size for the position
Weaknesses:
- Can do a better job of blocking angles and sealing run lanes
- Limited pass-catching production
- Below-average top-end speed and change of direction