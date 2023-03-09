Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 86.97 (Long-term starter)
Pro Comparison: Antonio Cromartie
Summary:
Deonte Banks has good length and top-end speed to fulfill a man coverage role in the NFL. He is capable of staying in-phase up the boundary but does not get his eyes back to the ball. Banks is not afraid to be physical, but that can lead to him being too handsy downfield.
Strengths:
- One missed tackle all of 2022
- Good top-end speed to stay in-phase up the boundary
- Great length to play man coverage role
Weaknesses:
- Handsy in coverage downfield
- Limited ball production as a result of not getting his eyes back
- Missed all but two games during the 2022 season due to injury