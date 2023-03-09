Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 86.97 (Long-term starter)

Pro Comparison: Antonio Cromartie

Summary:

Deonte Banks has good length and top-end speed to fulfill a man coverage role in the NFL. He is capable of staying in-phase up the boundary but does not get his eyes back to the ball. Banks is not afraid to be physical, but that can lead to him being too handsy downfield.

Strengths:

One missed tackle all of 2022

Good top-end speed to stay in-phase up the boundary

Great length to play man coverage role

Weaknesses: