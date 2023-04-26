Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 71.73 (Chance to start)
Pro Comparison: DeMonte Bolden
Summary:
Desjuan Johnson is an undersized interior defender who makes up for it with a quick first step and good grip strength. He can do a better job of stacking and shedding blockers in the run games. Johnson had a 17.2% missed tackle rate in 2022.
Strengths:
- Did not look out of place against Ohio State
- Fires out of his stance with good leverage
- Good grip strength
- Great first-step quickness
Weaknesses:
- Would like to see more stack and shed ability in the run game
- Likes ideal mass to hold up on the interior
- 17.2% missed tackle rate in 2022