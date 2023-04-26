Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 71.73 (Chance to start)

Pro Comparison: DeMonte Bolden

Summary:

Desjuan Johnson is an undersized interior defender who makes up for it with a quick first step and good grip strength. He can do a better job of stacking and shedding blockers in the run games. Johnson had a 17.2% missed tackle rate in 2022.

Strengths:

Did not look out of place against Ohio State

Fires out of his stance with good leverage

Good grip strength

Great first-step quickness

Weaknesses: