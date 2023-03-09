Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 79.27 (Chance to start)

Pro Comparison: Jaylon Johnson

Summary:

DJ Turner is a smaller, somewhat skinny outside CB who maximizes his athleticism to play quality man coverage. He dropped into zone frequently, so he's ready to play in any scheme at the next level. He lacks high-end twitch, explosion and speed, but makes up for that with route-recognition skills, instincts, and an aggressive nature attacking the football in the air. Tackling is mostly reliable besides when he's simply out-physicaled. He may have a tweener body type -- between an outside and nickel CB. He's a unique prospect who outperforms his athleticism.

Strengths:

Instincts and route recognition skills are very keen

Ball skills are advanced, will find the football in most scenarios

Made plays consistently in man and zone

Mirrors routes well, gets the most out of the athleticism he has

Weaknesses: