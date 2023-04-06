Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 77.27 (Chance to start)

Pro Comparison: Gerald McGrath

Summary:

Dorian Williams is an athletic linebacker with great top-end speed. He has an aggressive play style and does a good job of wrapping up tackles. His lack of ideal size also means he can struggle getting off blocks and gets caught up in traffic. Overall play strength needs to improve, but Williams is a free-flowing linebacker who offers the ability to drop in coverage as well.

Strengths:

Great top-end speed for the position

Aggressive play style

Wrap up tackler, just a 7.9% missed tackle rate in 2022

Weaknesses: