Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 77.27 (Chance to start)
Pro Comparison: Gerald McGrath
Summary:
Dorian Williams is an athletic linebacker with great top-end speed. He has an aggressive play style and does a good job of wrapping up tackles. His lack of ideal size also means he can struggle getting off blocks and gets caught up in traffic. Overall play strength needs to improve, but Williams is a free-flowing linebacker who offers the ability to drop in coverage as well.
Strengths:
- Great top-end speed for the position
- Aggressive play style
- Wrap up tackler, just a 7.9% missed tackle rate in 2022
Weaknesses:
- Average play strength
- Needs to improve ability to get off blocks
- Gets caught up in traffic on run plays