Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 73.94 (Chance to start)
Pro Comparison: Jauan Jennings
Summary:
Elijah Higgins is a physical presence on the field who provides the QB with a big downfield target and a large catch radius. He's faster than he looks but he's at his best on short and intermediate routes with YAC potential. His future may be as a WR/TE hybrid, similar to Jauan Jennings for the 49ers.
Strengths:
- Huge target in the passing game
- Physical run blocker
- Wins at top of route because of physicality
- Works mostly short/intermediate routes; does damage with ball in his hands because of size
Weaknesses:
- Not particularly explosive/fast; more of a possession receiver with YAC ability
- Doesn't run a lot of deep routes
- Doesn't create a lot of separation at top of route