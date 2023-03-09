Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 73.94 (Chance to start)

Pro Comparison: Jauan Jennings

Summary:

Elijah Higgins is a physical presence on the field who provides the QB with a big downfield target and a large catch radius. He's faster than he looks but he's at his best on short and intermediate routes with YAC potential. His future may be as a WR/TE hybrid, similar to Jauan Jennings for the 49ers.

Strengths:

Huge target in the passing game

Physical run blocker

Wins at top of route because of physicality

Works mostly short/intermediate routes; does damage with ball in his hands because of size

Weaknesses: