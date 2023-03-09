Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 83.48 (Long-term starter)

Pro Comparison: Donte Jackson

Summary:

Emmanuel Forbes is an underrated cornerback who flew under the radar in the fall. Long, lanky, athletic frame with room to add weight, Forbes flashes good ball skills, a trait that translates to the next level. He'll need to get stronger, and improve in run support, but he could end up being one of the best CBs in the class.

Strengths:

Long, lanky frame with room to add weight

Stays in phase on downfield routes

Shows good route recognition and the ability to jump routes with explosiveness

Flashed good hands on pick-six vs. Kentucky's Will Levis

Weaknesses: