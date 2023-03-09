Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 83.48 (Long-term starter)
Pro Comparison: Donte Jackson
Summary:
Emmanuel Forbes is an underrated cornerback who flew under the radar in the fall. Long, lanky, athletic frame with room to add weight, Forbes flashes good ball skills, a trait that translates to the next level. He'll need to get stronger, and improve in run support, but he could end up being one of the best CBs in the class.
Strengths:
- Long, lanky frame with room to add weight
- Stays in phase on downfield routes
- Shows good route recognition and the ability to jump routes with explosiveness
- Flashed good hands on pick-six vs. Kentucky's Will Levis
Weaknesses:
- Uses hands well at the line of scrimmage in press coverage but needs to get functionally stronger at point of attack vs. bigger WRs
- Willing tackler but needs to do better job getting off blocks
- Will occasionally get handsy at top of route -- DPI at next level
- Could be more aggressive in run support